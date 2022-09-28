Read full article on original website
Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Back in majors
Kennedy was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Friday. Kennedy, who turns 24 on the final day of the regular season, hit .261/.363/.385 with seven home runs in 93 games at Triple-A this season. He has a .626 OPS in 80 at-bats in the majors. This is the corresponding move to Ketel Marte going on the injured list, so Kennedy could see time at second base over the final days of the season.
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Absent from Saturday's lineup
Trevino isn't starting Saturday against Baltimore. Trevino went 0-for-3 with a strikeout during Friday's loss to the Orioles and will head to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Kyle Higashioka is starting behind the dish and batting eighth.
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Heads to bench Saturday
Cruz isn't starting Saturday against the Cardinals. Cruz has been productive at the plate recently, hitting .455 with two doubles, five runs, two RBI, a stolen base, two walks and three strikeouts over the last five games. He'll get a breather while Kevin Newman starts at shortstop and bats fifth.
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Riding pine Saturday
Haniger isn't starting Saturday against Oakland. Haniger is one of several starters who will rest Saturday after the Mariners clinched a postseason berth Friday night. Sam Haggerty will take his place in right field and bat sixth.
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Season over
Marte (undisclosed) was placed on the injured list Friday. He was originally listed as part of Friday's lineup, so it's unclear what the exact injury is, but Marte hasn't been 100 percent healthy for much of the season. Buddy Kennedy, who was recalled in a corresponding move, could get some opportunities over the final days of the season.
Angels' Mickey Moniak: Makes early exit Wednesday
Moniak left Wednesday's game early after getting hit in the hand by a pitch in the sixth inning, Trent Rush of Angels Radio AM 830 reports. Moniak has already missed a large portion of this season with a broken finger, and it seems possible that he re-injured the same finger. It's still unknown how severe the injury is, but Moniak was visibly in pain when he walked off the field.
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Day off Saturday
Raleigh isn't in the lineup Saturday against Oakland. Raleigh ended the Mariners' 21-year playoff drought with a walkoff home run in the ninth inning Friday, and he'll retreat to the bench for a second consecutive game. Luis Torrens is starting behind the dish and batting cleanup Saturday.
Rays' Harold Ramirez: Out of lineup
Ramirez will sit Saturday against the Astros, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Ramirez hits the bench after the Rays clinched a playoff spot Friday. Ji-Man Choi will start at first base, while Wander Franco rests his legs as the designated hitter.
Rays' Manuel Margot: Riding pine Saturday
Margot isn't starting Saturday against the Astros, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Margot will rest after he went 1-for-17 with a double, a stolen base, two walks and five strikeouts over the last four games. Randy Arozarena is taking over in right field and batting second.
Yankees lose relievers Zack Britton, Clay Holmes to arm injuries as regular season winds down
New York Yankees left-hander Zack Britton exited Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles, his former team, with left arm fatigue, the Yankees announced. He was placed on the 60-day injured list Saturday, ending his season. "He's doing pretty well, actually," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Saturday (video link). "We are...
Astros might move on from GM Jim Click if bounced from playoffs early, per report
The Houston Astros are currently 102-54 remain in the midst of the Golden Era of Astros baseball. Usually, in situations such as this one, shaking up the front office is one of the last points of discussion surrounding the team. It seems there's at least a little smoke, though. General...
Padres' Steven Wilson: Tabbed to open Thursday
Wilson will start Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Wilson has a 2.88 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 50:18 K:BB across 50 innings this year, and he'll make his first career start as the opener in Thursday's series finale. The rookie right-hander is unlikely to qualify for a potential victory and should give way to the bullpen after an inning or two.
Braves' Max Fried: Exits with illness, 2-1 lead
Fried exited Friday's start against the Mets after five innings with an apparent illness, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports. He allowed four hits and one run while striking out three over five innings before exiting. Fried had only thrown 71 pitches, but he was seen vomiting in a trash can in the dugout in between innings, so it seems like he caught a stomach bug. He lines up to pitch in the final game of the regular season Wednesday in Miami if he feels up to it.
Yankees' Matt Carpenter: Takes batting practice Friday
Carpenter (foot) took batting practice on the field and hit in the cage Friday, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. Carpenter has been working on weight-bearing activities on his fractured foot recently and hasn't had any issues. It's still possible that the 36-year-old rejoins the Yankees for their upcoming series against the Rangers to close out the regular season, but manager Aaron Boone also hinted Friday that Carpenter could ultimately head to Somerset to take live at-bats ahead of postseason play. Regardless of whether Carpenter is back in action during the final series of the regular season, it seems likely that he'll be in the mix for a postseason return.
Phillies continue skid with blowout loss to Nationals, fall into tie for third wild-card spot with Brewers
The Philadelphia Phillies are in free fall. Saturday afternoon, the Phillies were blown out by the 102-loss Washington Nationals in Game 1 of their doubleheader (WAS 13, PHI 4), dropping them into a tie with the Milwaukee Brewers for the third National League wild-card spot. They are both 84-73. The loss is Philadelphia's 11th in their last 15 games.
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Resting Saturday
Crawford isn't starting Saturday against the Athletics. The Mariners are resting several starters Saturday after clinching a postseason berth Friday night, and Crawford will head to the bench after going 1-for-14 with an RBI, two walks and three strikeouts over the last four games. Dylan Moore is starting at shortstop and leading off.
Reds' Aristides Aquino: Remains on bench Friday
Aquino isn't in the lineup Friday against the Cubs. Aquino has gone just 2-for-10 with a solo home run, two walks and three strikeouts over his last three games, and he'll remain on the bench for a second consecutive matchup. TJ Friedl will shift to right field while Jake Fraley starts in left.
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Staying with Rockies for 2023
Blackmon (knee) will pick up his $18 million player option for the 2023 season, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Blackmon is 36 and was worth 0.2 fWAR in 135 games before suffering a season-ending knee injury, so picking up the option was an easy call. He could retire following the 2023 season.
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Heads to bench
O'Hoppe will be on the bench Thursday against Oakland. O'Hoppe was called up for the first time Wednesday and went 1-for-3 in his MLB debut. He won't make back-to-back starts just yet, with Max Stassi taking over behind the plate.
Rangers' Corey Seager: Remains out of lineup
Seager (forearm) isn't starting Thursday against the Mariners. Seager has been dealing with a bruised left forearm since Tuesday and underwent X-rays that came back negative, but he'll be held out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. Josh Smith will take over at shortstop and bat ninth.
