CBS Sports
Dolphins at Bengals Thursday game won't be on TV: Why Amazon Prime is the only way you'll be able to watch
If you want to watch the AFC showdown between the Dolphins and Bengals tonight, you're going to need an internet connection. Although most games throughout NFL history have been available on television, the NFL decided to take a step into the world of streaming this season by selling the Thursday night package to Amazon. What this means for fans is that you'll only have two options for watching the game: You can subscribe to Amazon Prime and stream the game on Amazon or you can subscribe to NFL+ and stream the game there.
CBS Sports
Former Broncos player hated playing for current Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, and he explains why
The Raiders are just three weeks into their first season with Josh McDaniels, and to say things aren't going well would be an understatement. The Raiders are currently the NFL's only 0-3 team and if they can't beat the Broncos on Sunday, they'll fall to 0-4. McDaniels would probably love...
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa taken off on stretcher during Thursday night matchup with Bengals after sack
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa came into Thursday night's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals questionable to play with back and ankle injuries, but he did suit up. Late in the second quarter, however, he was taken off the field on a stretcher after taking a violent sack. On second-and-7, Tagovailoa...
CBS Sports
LeSean McCoy slams Cardinals QB Kyler Murray's play style: 'He's trash,' plays 'like a high school player'
Kyler Murray is no stranger to controversy, feuding with the Cardinals this offseason before signing their lucrative contract offer -- and then publicly complaining about an unprecedented clause in the same contract. The star quarterback is also divisive on the field, at least in the eyes of former running back LeSean McCoy. Addressing Murray's play style on the "I Am Athlete Tonight" podcast, McCoy on Thursday called Murray a "trash" QB, suggesting he plays "like a high school player."
CBS Sports
Bengals' Devin Asiasi: Suffers ankle injury Thursday
Asiasi is questionable to return to Thursday's matchup against the Dolphins due to an ankle injury. Asiasi failed to haul in his only target in the second quarter before picking up an ankle issue that may knock him out for the rest of the contest. If he's unable to return, Hayden Hurst and Mitchell Wilcox would be the only healthy tight ends available for Cincinnati.
CBS Sports
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Exits Thursday's practice
Allen, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, left Thursday's practice with a trainer, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports. Allen, who has missed two straight games, logged a limited practice Wednesday, but his exit from Thursday's session is a situation to monitor ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans. If Allen is unable to return to action this weekend, Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter would continue to see added WR opportunities for the Chargers in Week 4.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Status in question for Sunday
Brown (rest/foot) is questionable for Sunday's game in Carolina, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Brown made a sudden appearance on the Cardinals' Week 4 injury report Friday, logging a limited session as he tends to a foot issue. If he's able to avoid the inactive list ahead of Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, he again will be poised for significant volume in a receiving corps that'll be without DeAndre Hopkins (suspension), A.J. Green (knee) and Antoine Wesley (hip, IR).
CBS Sports
Broncos' Baron Browning: Upgrades to full participant
Browning (knee) practiced in full Thursday. Browning suffered a right knee injury in Sunday's contest against the 49ers, but his ability to return as a full participant during Thursday's session indicates he's moved past the issue. The second-year linebacker figures to serve as a rotational piece within Denver's linebacker corps Sunday against the Raiders.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Iffy for Sunday
Prater (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Prater was limited at practices throughout the week due to a hip injury he presumably picked up during the team's Week 3 loss to the Rams, though he didn't appear bothered by the issue during the game as he connected on all four of his field-goal attempts. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, the Cardinals don't kick off until 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, to there'll be few replacement options available if Prater is ruled out for Week 4.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Zay Jones: Added to injury report
Jones didn't practice Thursday due to an ankle injury. Jones practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to Jacksonville's injury report Thursday is notable. In this past Sunday's 38-10 win over the Chargers, Jones caught 10 of his team-high 11 targets for 85 yards and a TD.
CBS Sports
Titans' Zach Cunningham: Sidelined again
Cunningham (elbow) did not practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Cunningham had to exit Sunday's win over the Raiders early with the injury, and he has yet to practice this week. His status for Week 4 against the Colts is up in the air, although his participation level at practice Friday should give a clearer picture. if Cunningham is unable to play, Dylan Cole and Joe Jones will likely see an uptick in opportunity.
CBS Sports
Bryce Young injury: Alabama star quarterback hurts shoulder vs. Arkansas, returns in second half
Alabama star quarterback Bryce Young injured his right shoulder early in the second quarter of Saturday's game against No. 20 Arkansas. With the No. 2 Crimson Tide holding a 14-0 lead on the road, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner landed awkwardly while being tackled by his ankles outside the pocket as he attempted to throw the ball away. After missing the remainder of the quarter, Young emerged to start the second half with Bama averting crisis.
CBS Sports
Rams' Jordan Fuller: DNP at practice
Fuller (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports. Fuller was unable to play in the Rams' Week 3 win over the Cardinals, and it appears he is still nursing the injury. With a Monday showdown against the divisional-rival 49ers looming, Fuller will be afforded an extra day to prepare. However, if he is unable to play, Terrell Burgess could be looking at continued extra opportunity.
CBS Sports
Dillon Gabriel injury: Oklahoma star QB leaves TCU game after brutal helmet-to-helmet hit on slide
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel left the Sooners' game against TCU on Saturday after suffering an apparent head injury on a late hit. Backup Davis Beville entered the game in Gabriel's place after the play. Gabriel went to slide early in the second quarter on a scramble and was hit directly in the head by Horned Frogs linebacker Jamoi Hodge. Gabriel's head then proceeded to bounce off the ground from the force of the hit.
CBS Sports
NFLPA terminates unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Tua Tagovailoa's concussion evaluation
The NFLPA has exercised its option to terminate the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in the handling of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion review during last Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reports. The NFLPA made the decision after discovering "several mistakes" made by the doctor in its view, according to Jones.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Spectator for practice Thursday
Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) worked off to the side at Thursday's practice and is set to go down as a non-participant on the Chiefs' second injury report of Week 4, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. The abdominal injury was enough to render Valdes-Scantling a limited participant in the Chiefs'...
CBS Sports
Braves' Max Fried: Exits with illness, 2-1 lead
Fried exited Friday's start against the Mets after five innings with an apparent illness, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports. He allowed four hits and one run while striking out three over five innings before exiting. Fried had only thrown 71 pitches, but he was seen vomiting in a trash can in the dugout in between innings, so it seems like he caught a stomach bug. He lines up to pitch in the final game of the regular season Wednesday in Miami if he feels up to it.
CBS Sports
Kentucky vs. Ole Miss: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
There are five teams in the SEC who are still undefeated entering Week 5, and two of those squads will go head-to-head on Saturday when No. 7 Kentucky travels to No. 14 Ole Miss. The Rebels are favorites in this game after Lane Kiffin's squad moved to 4-0 with a 35-27 win over Tulsa last week. Ole Miss has been dominant on the ground, rushing for more than 1,100 yards through three games behind a scary three-headed running back attack of Quinshon Judkins, Zach Evans and Ulysses Bentley IV.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Snares two-year extension
Adams has agreed to a two-year, $25.2 million contract extension with the Grizzlies on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Adams' new deal will keep him in Memphis for at least the next three seasons. The big man posted 6.9 points and 10.0 rebounds over 26.3 minutes per game in his 76 appearances last season and should anchor the paint again in 2022-23. He will kick off his preseason action Sunday against the Bucks.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Michael Pierce: Undergoes season-ending surgery
Pierce (biceps) is undergoing season-ending surgery Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Pierce faced a decision between attempting to rehab and return this year or get season-ending surgery, and he's ultimately decided to go under the knife. As a result of getting surgery to address his torn bicep, the nose tackle will now eye a return during the 2023 campaign. Rookie third-round pick Travis Jones will likely start in Pierce's stead versus the Bills on Sunday.
