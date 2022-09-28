If you want to watch the AFC showdown between the Dolphins and Bengals tonight, you're going to need an internet connection. Although most games throughout NFL history have been available on television, the NFL decided to take a step into the world of streaming this season by selling the Thursday night package to Amazon. What this means for fans is that you'll only have two options for watching the game: You can subscribe to Amazon Prime and stream the game on Amazon or you can subscribe to NFL+ and stream the game there.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO