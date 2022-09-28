Read full article on original website
Related
WUKY
COVID is on the decline in Kentucky, as officials urge reupping vaccination protection
Fayette County is now one of an increasing number of Kentucky counties where community COVID levels are no longer considered “high.” Just ten counties, clustered in eastern Kentucky remain, in that category. Officials had been cautiously labeling the state as being in a plateau, but now say it’s...
wdrb.com
New website offers up-to-date availability for Kentucky's substance abuse recovery houses
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new website launched Wednesday in Kentucky showing up-to-date availability of recovery houses for anyone in early recovery from drug addiction and looking for help. The new website — created by the Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center — allows people to confidentially find "safe, affordable...
WLWT 5
Kentucky installs state's first Narcan vending machine
VINE GROVE, Ky. — An eastern Kentucky community is making major strides in its fight against drug overdoses. When Vine Grove's police chief went on a call earlier this year, what he witnessed stayed with him. Armed with Narcan, a young woman had saved a friend's life after he...
wevv.com
Polling suggests 90% of Kentucky adults support legalizing medical cannabis, Gov. Beshear says
A large majority of Kentucky adults are in support of legalizing medical cannabis, according to Governor Andy Beshear. Gov. Beshear said Friday that feedback obtained by his Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee show that some 90% of Kentucky adults supported legalization. “Polling suggests 90% of Kentucky adults support legalizing medical cannabis,"...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14news.com
Western Ky. officials still waiting on substantial tornado relief funding
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Nearly 10 months later, and over $9 million spent. Officials say recovery in Western Kentucky has been a lengthy process. “It’s a huge toll so far that we’ve spent to help clean up the areas of the county that were hit by the tornado,” said Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield.
Jason Bailey: More disasters are coming, and Kentucky must be prepared to face them head-on
The last couple of years have marked a chaotic time in Kentucky with our communities rocked by a pandemic, recession, tornadoes and floods. The turmoil that our more vulnerable neighbors face every day is creeping into the lives of those used to greater comfort. For many, the temptation is to see this period as a rare string of bad luck. Out of a protective instinct, we look forward to when things will go “back to normal.” Psychologists call it the normalcy bias or, more judgmentally, the “ostrich effect.”
wymt.com
20 pallets of mold cleaner donated to Eastern Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wet and Forget donated 20 pallets of their mold cleaner to communities in Eastern Kentucky that are still recovering from the historic flash flood. The product was dropped off Thursday morning at the Perry County Soil and Conservation District Office. Chairman of the Perry County Soil...
wnky.com
Gov. Beshear’s advisory committee reports: Kentuckians want medical cannabis legalized
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear says polling suggests 90% of adults in Kentucky support legalizing medical cannabis. The governor’s Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee traveled the state to hear views on the topic after the state legislature failed to pass legislation earlier this year. According to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kentucky voter registration surges in August with more than 9,600 newly-registered voters joining rolls
The Kentucky Secretary of State on Friday announced Kentucky is seeing a surge in voter registrations with 9,631 new voters joining the rolls in August. The increase comes after two years of flatlined voter registration in the state. “Voter registration is back,” said Secretary of State Michael Adams. “With COVID...
WHAS 11
Louisville NAACP calling for the Kentucky Attorney General's resignation
The note said Ky. AG Daniel Cameron is unfit to remain in office after failing to conduct a fair and impartial investigation into Breonna Taylor's death.
wymt.com
Ky. native part of hurricane hunter team that flew into Ian
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “Hurricane hunters” fly into the hurricanes to get crucial and important readings to let people know how strong the storms are. One of those hurricane hunters, Lt. Col Steven Burton, is from Lincoln County, Kentucky. He and his wife now both fly hurricane hunter...
WBKO
KY lawmaker introduces bill to help at-risk adults voluntarily block themselves from buying firearms
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentuckians who believe they are at risk for attempting suicide would be able to voluntarily remove their ability to buy or possess firearms under legislation that state Rep. Lisa Willner of Louisville announced Wednesday. “Tragically, the suicide rate in Kentucky is much higher than the national...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Local law enforcement agencies receive federal grants to fight drug crimes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several law enforcement agencies are getting nearly $2 million to combat drug crimes. Locally, Georgetown will receive $147,000 and Hodgenville will get $52,000. There will also be $196,000 that will go to the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force. Kentucky State Police will get $372,000. It...
Kentucky gets $15M investment back after project falls through
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The State of Kentucky is getting its money back after an economic development project in Boyd and Greenup counties went bust. “Obviously, the best outcome of this would be that an aluminum mill had been built, but we’ve known for years now that that wasn’t going to happen. Today, we […]
wymt.com
More than $1 million in transportation funding awarded to EKY cities and counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $3 million in transportation funding for several Kentucky counties and cities on Thursday. The money will go towards travel and safety improvements on dozens of streets and roads across the Commonwealth. “Modern and efficient transportation infrastructure involves more than interstates...
WLKY.com
Kentucky reacquires $15 million from failed aluminum mill
Kentucky reacquired land where an aluminum rolling mill was supposed to be built. The Bevin administration invested $15 million in Braidy Industries. It was approved in 2017, but the project near Ashland never materialized. Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the state has recovered that money. And the 205 acres...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lanereport.com
$1.1 million grant to support healthy aging programming across Kentucky
Could the game of bingo — with a twist — be part of healthier aging? A $1.1 million grant will help University of Kentucky College of Education researchers measure the impacts of increased exercise and social interaction for nursing home residents through a program called Bingocize®. The...
Is This the Scariest Road in Kentucky? Are You Willing to Find Out?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
wymt.com
Buchanan and Tazewell Counties approved for federal assistance following mid-July floods
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA. (WYMT) - President Biden approved Virginia’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration in Buchanan and Tazewell Counties following mid-July floods and mudslides. Both counties were greatly affected by floods on July 13 and 14. The Declaration allows for the release of Public Assistance in the affected...
wevv.com
Kentucky sees 'surge' in voter registration
Kentucky officials say "voter registration is back" in the Bluegrass State after a surge in voter registrations in August. Secretary of State Michael Adams said Friday that after two years of flatlined voter registration, Kentucky is seeing a surge, with 9,631 new voters joining the rolls in August. “Voter registration...
Comments / 2