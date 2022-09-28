ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Thieves break into New York City food court, steal cash from vendors

 3 days ago

A popular food court in Lower Manhattan was robbed overnight and police are now searching for the suspects.

UrbanSpace, located on 100 Pearl Street, is a joint business food court where 16 small business food shops opened in late June.

Many of the vendors were robbed overnight after two suspects went straight for safes and cash registers.

"The other is like the lookout, and they went straight for register, it couldn't work, took money, took tip money, my poor guys work for," said Michael Petrovitch, owner of Que Chevere.

Petrovitch is a retired Marine and a father of six. He had just opened his second location of the Puerto Rican restaurant.

"Every day is a struggle, holidays just past bleak then there are some days we're really busy," he said.

Lawrence Mach owns Senshi Ramen and Coney Shack. The thieves took cash from both.

"Smalls businesses just starting up, for most small businesses we're just making it, we're just trying to grow the business," Mach said.

It appears the robbers broke in through a glass door around 3:30 a.m. They somehow got into a locked office and found keys to the individual businesses.

"There's speculation it could've been an inside job because they knew certain things about the facility," Petrovitch said.

Detectives retrieved video from a network of cameras that captured most of the duo's moves as they hopped from one shop to another.

Petrovitch said they made off with about $700 from the register and his safe.

However, he said there was a parting surprise for the thieves as the safe was empty.

Police are still looking for the two suspects as the food vendors try to recover their losses.

Comments / 12

@zita@@
3d ago

I say … enough is enough, time to arm business owner so they can try to at least protect their livelihood, since they are completely unprotected due to these liberal laws that now seems to protect the criminals.

Reply(1)
9
zoop
2d ago

That’s a burglary not robbery. Also never NEVER leave money in the cash register. Leave the drawer open and empty.

Reply
6
PUSH BACK STRONG
3d ago

OH LOOK. It's the poor disenfranchised oppressed victimized 400 year old people at work again.

Reply
10
 

#Long Island#Food Court#Lower Manhattan#Urbanspace#Marine#Puerto Rican#Senshi Ramen
