Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (knee, ankle) misses practice

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery did not practice Wednesday due to knee and ankle injuries.

Montgomery got hurt in the first quarter of Sunday’s 23-20 win against the Houston Texans and did not return.

Khalil Herbert replaced Montgomery and rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.

Montgomery, 25, has rushed for 159 yards in three games and has five catches for 38 yards with no scores.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson also missed Wednesday’s practice with a quadriceps injury. He sustained the injury in practice last week and did not play against Houston.

Defensive back Dane Cruikshank and linebacker Matt Adams did not practice due to hamstring injuries. Tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles), wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring) and linebacker Roquan Smith (quad) were limited participants at Wednesday’s session.

The Bears (2-1) visit the New York Giants (2-1) on Sunday afternoon.

Deadline

NFL & NFLPA Agree To Modify Concussion Protocols After Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Injury Plus Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant Involved In Medical Evaluation Fired

The National Football League (NFL) and the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) have issued a joint statement in the aftermath of the investigation into the application of the Concussion Protocol involving Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Although the investigation in that case remains ongoing, the NFL and NFLPA have acknowledged that “modifications to the Concussion Protocol are needed to enhance player safety.” “The NFLPA’s Mackey-White Health & Safety Committee and the NFL’s Head Neck and Spine Committee have already begun conversations around the use of the term ‘Gross Motor Instability’ and we anticipate changes to the protocol being made in...
