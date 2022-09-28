Russell Wilson Responds to Eli Manning’s ManningCast Diss

The new Broncos quarterback kept receipts and reminded everyone.

The ManningCast has become of the most fun, easy going, and at times, no holds barred shows in all of sports. And this past Monday, Eli Manning took a hilarious shot at Russell Wilson, and the quarterback responded with the same energy.

Wilson has been struggling ever since he joined the Broncos, and after a punter made a good play during Monday’s bout between the Giants and Cowboys, Manning made a comment regarding Wilson’s contract.

“They should’ve paid that punter $235 million instead of Russell,” he said.

Wilson signed a five-year extension worth $245 million , per ESPN’s Adam Schefter , but has struggled to start his time in Denver. He has thrown just two touchdowns in his first three games with the team, but on Wednesday, he took a shot at the younger Manning brother.

“Come on, Chad Powers? I’m 3–0 against Chad Powers,” Wilson said. “It’s part of the game, those guys are having fun. I have a lot of respect for Peyton and Eli. I’ve always looked up to those guys, so I’m not stressed about it.”

When speaking on Chad Powers, Wilson is referring to Manning’s alter ego when he disguised himself as a walk-on quarterback at Penn State for his show, Eli’s Places . Per Wilson, he is also undefeated in his career against Manning so it sounds both he and his massive payday won’t lose much sleep over the comment.

