Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief
Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
A neuroscientist who specializes in concussions called for the Miami Dolphins’ medical staff and coaches to be fired after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was hospitalized with a brutal head injury during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday night. Tagovailoa was taken to the ground during the second quarter and had to be stretchered off the field. The Dolphins later said he had been discharged from the hospital. But Dr. Chris Nowinski, who also specializes in CTE, was enraged that the Dolphins had allowed Tagovailoa to play after he was injured during a game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday; Tagovailoa...
John Harbaugh on Tagovailoa hit: 'I couldn't believe what I was seeing'
Reactions continue to come in from around the NFL regarding Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Among the more pointed statements made on the incident, Baltimore Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh told reporters it was "astonishing to see" Tagovailoa on the field, both in the immediate aftermath of last Sunday's injury as well as on Thursday night.
Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Scary Head Injury
Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary head injury after being slammed to the turf on Thursday Night Football.
Even before he was carried off the field, some asked whether Dolphins QB Tagovailoa should've been playing so soon after prior hit
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field during Thursday’s game after being slammed to the ground and suffering what the team said was neck and head injuries, but the injury and scene sparked shock and outrage online, as well as questions as to whether he should have been playing at all.
Joe Burrow comments on Tua Tagovailoa injury following Thursday Night Football
The result of this week’s Thursday Night Football game between Miami and Cincinnati proved secondary to the scary sight in the second quarter when Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered head and neck injuries after being slammed down to the turf rather violently, crashing his head on the Paycor Stadium field. Tagovailoa did not move in the aftermath of the tackle and was eventually stretchered off the field surrounded by a fence of teammates.
