20 inmates have escaped from NDOC custody over last 4 decades

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – 20 inmates have escaped from Nevada Department of Corrections custody since the 1970s, including an inmate who escaped from prison on Friday, Sept. 23, records showed.

Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole after being convicted for making a bomb that killed a man outside the Luxor hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for murder at the Southern Desert Correctional Center, records showed. (NDOC/KLAS)

NDOC officials first said Duarte-Herrera was missing at 7 a.m. Tuesday and officers began searching for him at 8 a.m. Hours later, Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak said he had “been missing since early in the weekend.” A short while later, NDOC clarified that he had actually escaped on Friday.

Before his escape last week, 19 other inmates had escaped from NDOC custody since 1975, according to the department’s website.

STEVE ADAMS — 2017

Steve Adams (NDOC)

Steve Adams was convicted of attempted elder exploitation and began serving a sentence of 48-120 months on July 25, 2014. He escaped from custody on Aug. 31, 2017.

DANNY MEGARIZ — 2009

Danny Megariz (NDOC)

Danny Megariz was convicted of burglary with a deadly weapon and began serving a sentence of 60-80 months on Dec. 27, 2003. He escaped from custody on Oct. 11, 2009.

ARTURO MARTINEZ-GARCIA — 2007

Arturo Martinez-Garcia (NDOC)

Arturo Martinez-Garcia was convicted of drug trafficking and began serving a sentence of 33-84 months on Oct. 18, 2006. He escaped from custody on June 30, 2007.

SERGIO CALDERON — 2001

Sergio Calderon (NDOC)

Sergio Calderon was convicted of attempted grand larceny and began serving a sentence of 12-32 months on Oct. 18, 2000. He escaped from custody on June 18, 2001.

CLAUDIA IBARRA-RAMIREZ — 1999

Claudia Ibarra-Ramirez (NDOC)

Claudia Ibarra-Ramirez was convicted of selling drugs and began serving a six-year sentence on Dec. 17, 1998. She escaped from custody on June 17, 1999.

AMERICO RAMIREZ — 1998

Americo Ramirez (NDOC)

Americo Ramirez was convicted of DUI and began serving a sentence of 19-48 months on Sept. 27, 1997. He escaped from custody on July 20, 1998.

SERGIO RAMIREZ — 1998

Sergio Ramirez (NDOC)

Sergio Ramirez was convicted of DUI and began serving a sentence of 12-72 months on Oct. 1, 1997. He escaped from custody on Oct. 27, 1998.

MARCO ANTONIO GARRIDO MAGANA — 1995

Marco Antonio Garrido Magana (NDOC)

Marco Antonio Garrido Magana was convicted of possessing a stolen credit card and began serving a five-year sentence on July 11, 1994. He escaped from custody on Oct. 23, 1995.

JUAN GONZALEZ-GONZALEZ — 1995

Juan Gonzalez-Gonzalez (NDOC)

Juan Gonzalez-Gonzalez was convicted of possessing drugs with intent to sell and began serving a five-year sentence on March 28, 1995. He escaped from custody on Oct. 23, 1995.

ROBERTO HERMOSILLO — 1994

Roberto Hermosillo (NDOC)

Roberto Hermosillo was convicted of drug trafficking and began serving a five-year sentence on Sept. 21, 1993. He escaped from custody on Nov. 19, 1994.

ROBERTO LUNA — 1993

Roberto Luna (NDOC)

Roberto Luna was convicted of drug trafficking and began serving a three-year sentence on Oct. 11, 1992. He escaped from custody on May 29, 1993.

RIADH POELHADJ — 1993

Riadh Poelhadj (NDOC)

Riadh Poelhadj was convicted of uttering a forged instrument, related to a property crime, and began serving a four-year sentence on Nov. 19, 1992. He escaped from custody on Nov. 18, 1993, three months after a parole hearing on Aug. 23.

RUEBEN FRANCO-BARRIOS — 1992

Rueben Franco-Barrios (NDOC)

Rueben Franco-Barrios was convicted of drug trafficking and began serving a 10-day to 42-month sentence on Jan. 20, 1992. He escaped from custody on June 17, 1992.

RUBEN YBARRA — 1991

Ruben Ybarra (NDOC)

Ruben Ybarra was convicted of drug trafficking and began serving a three-year sentence on March 23, 1990. He escaped from custody on May 31, 1991.

SILVERIO DELATORRE — 1991

Silverio Delatorre (NDOC)

Silverio Delatorre was convicted of drug trafficking and began serving a 14-year sentence on Jan. 10, 1989. He escaped from custody on Oct. 2, 1991.

MILTCHO DUNDAKOV — 1989

Miltcho Dundakov (NDOC)

Miltcho Dundakov was convicted of cheating at gambling and began serving an eight-year sentence on June 19, 1988. He escaped from custody on Sept. 3, 1989.

MARGARET BARRETT — 1986

Margaret Barrett (NDOC)

Margaret Barrett was convicted of grand larceny and began serving a 10-year sentence on an unknown date. She escaped from custody on Jan. 27, 1986, days before her scheduled parole hearing.

MICHAEL BROWN — 1982

Michael Brown (NDOC)

Michael Brown was convicted of robbery and began serving a six-year sentence on Aug. 7, 1979. He escaped from custody on May 6, 1982.

RAPHAEL BASURTO — 1975

Raphael Basturo (NDOC)

Raphael Basurto was convicted of what NDOC listed as an “infamous crime (archaic)” and began serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole on Oct. 7, 1969. He escaped from custody on Jan. 15, 1975.

Although NDOC officials confirmed Duarte-Herrera escaped on Friday, Sept. 23, his date of escape was listed as Sept. 27 on the department’s website.

Duarte-Herrera is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighing 135 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Officials said he should be considered “dangerous.”

