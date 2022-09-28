ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

20 inmates have escaped from NDOC custody over last 4 decades

By Ana Gutierrez
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y7OZu_0iE898wb00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – 20 inmates have escaped from Nevada Department of Corrections custody since the 1970s, including an inmate who escaped from prison on Friday, Sept. 23, records showed.

Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole after being convicted for making a bomb that killed a man outside the Luxor hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48jFrO_0iE898wb00
Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for murder at the Southern Desert Correctional Center, records showed. (NDOC/KLAS)

NDOC officials first said Duarte-Herrera was missing at 7 a.m. Tuesday and officers began searching for him at 8 a.m. Hours later, Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak said he had “been missing since early in the weekend.” A short while later, NDOC clarified that he had actually escaped on Friday.

Before his escape last week, 19 other inmates had escaped from NDOC custody since 1975, according to the department’s website.

STEVE ADAMS — 2017

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DNfub_0iE898wb00
Steve Adams (NDOC)

Steve Adams was convicted of attempted elder exploitation and began serving a sentence of 48-120 months on July 25, 2014. He escaped from custody on Aug. 31, 2017.

DANNY MEGARIZ — 2009

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16323m_0iE898wb00
Danny Megariz (NDOC)

Danny Megariz was convicted of burglary with a deadly weapon and began serving a sentence of 60-80 months on Dec. 27, 2003. He escaped from custody on Oct. 11, 2009.

ARTURO MARTINEZ-GARCIA — 2007

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X1hV1_0iE898wb00
Arturo Martinez-Garcia (NDOC)

Arturo Martinez-Garcia was convicted of drug trafficking and began serving a sentence of 33-84 months on Oct. 18, 2006. He escaped from custody on June 30, 2007.

SERGIO CALDERON — 2001

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Pscd_0iE898wb00
Sergio Calderon (NDOC)

Sergio Calderon was convicted of attempted grand larceny and began serving a sentence of 12-32 months on Oct. 18, 2000. He escaped from custody on June 18, 2001.

CLAUDIA IBARRA-RAMIREZ — 1999

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EuCIY_0iE898wb00
Claudia Ibarra-Ramirez (NDOC)

Claudia Ibarra-Ramirez was convicted of selling drugs and began serving a six-year sentence on Dec. 17, 1998. She escaped from custody on June 17, 1999.

AMERICO RAMIREZ — 1998

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18cJLT_0iE898wb00
Americo Ramirez (NDOC)

Americo Ramirez was convicted of DUI and began serving a sentence of 19-48 months on Sept. 27, 1997. He escaped from custody on July 20, 1998.

SERGIO RAMIREZ — 1998

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RRDX6_0iE898wb00
Sergio Ramirez (NDOC)

Sergio Ramirez was convicted of DUI and began serving a sentence of 12-72 months on Oct. 1, 1997. He escaped from custody on Oct. 27, 1998.

MARCO ANTONIO GARRIDO MAGANA — 1995

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07bODd_0iE898wb00
Marco Antonio Garrido Magana (NDOC)

Marco Antonio Garrido Magana was convicted of possessing a stolen credit card and began serving a five-year sentence on July 11, 1994. He escaped from custody on Oct. 23, 1995.

JUAN GONZALEZ-GONZALEZ — 1995

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cGYdp_0iE898wb00
Juan Gonzalez-Gonzalez (NDOC)

Juan Gonzalez-Gonzalez was convicted of possessing drugs with intent to sell and began serving a five-year sentence on March 28, 1995. He escaped from custody on Oct. 23, 1995.

ROBERTO HERMOSILLO — 1994

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vszI1_0iE898wb00
Roberto Hermosillo (NDOC)

Roberto Hermosillo was convicted of drug trafficking and began serving a five-year sentence on Sept. 21, 1993. He escaped from custody on Nov. 19, 1994.

ROBERTO LUNA — 1993

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gt2PO_0iE898wb00
Roberto Luna (NDOC)

Roberto Luna was convicted of drug trafficking and began serving a three-year sentence on Oct. 11, 1992. He escaped from custody on May 29, 1993.

RIADH POELHADJ — 1993

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cjtHj_0iE898wb00
Riadh Poelhadj (NDOC)

Riadh Poelhadj was convicted of uttering a forged instrument, related to a property crime, and began serving a four-year sentence on Nov. 19, 1992. He escaped from custody on Nov. 18, 1993, three months after a parole hearing on Aug. 23.

RUEBEN FRANCO-BARRIOS — 1992

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nAlEx_0iE898wb00
Rueben Franco-Barrios (NDOC)

Rueben Franco-Barrios was convicted of drug trafficking and began serving a 10-day to 42-month sentence on Jan. 20, 1992. He escaped from custody on June 17, 1992.

RUBEN YBARRA — 1991

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CDOk8_0iE898wb00
Ruben Ybarra (NDOC)

Ruben Ybarra was convicted of drug trafficking and began serving a three-year sentence on March 23, 1990. He escaped from custody on May 31, 1991.

SILVERIO DELATORRE — 1991

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cv2se_0iE898wb00
Silverio Delatorre (NDOC)

Silverio Delatorre was convicted of drug trafficking and began serving a 14-year sentence on Jan. 10, 1989. He escaped from custody on Oct. 2, 1991.

MILTCHO DUNDAKOV — 1989

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42DK0O_0iE898wb00
Miltcho Dundakov (NDOC)

Miltcho Dundakov was convicted of cheating at gambling and began serving an eight-year sentence on June 19, 1988. He escaped from custody on Sept. 3, 1989.

MARGARET BARRETT — 1986

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Pqgs_0iE898wb00
Margaret Barrett (NDOC)

Margaret Barrett was convicted of grand larceny and began serving a 10-year sentence on an unknown date. She escaped from custody on Jan. 27, 1986, days before her scheduled parole hearing.

MICHAEL BROWN — 1982

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0neWwh_0iE898wb00
Michael Brown (NDOC)

Michael Brown was convicted of robbery and began serving a six-year sentence on Aug. 7, 1979. He escaped from custody on May 6, 1982.

RAPHAEL BASURTO — 1975

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cx1EC_0iE898wb00
Raphael Basturo (NDOC)

Raphael Basurto was convicted of what NDOC listed as an “infamous crime (archaic)” and began serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole on Oct. 7, 1969. He escaped from custody on Jan. 15, 1975.

Although NDOC officials confirmed Duarte-Herrera escaped on Friday, Sept. 23, his date of escape was listed as Sept. 27 on the department’s website.

Duarte-Herrera is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighing 135 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Officials said he should be considered “dangerous.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 6

Marly Duran
3d ago

So not one of these convicts was captured. If any were, I would expect that it would be mentioned. The sentences are all over too. 8 years for cheating at gambling?

Reply
3
mywifehatesme69
2d ago

Anybody else notice that thier all hispanic , hello there's an underground in the prisons in nevada. DUH !!!!!!

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ndoc#Murder#Arturo#Property Crime#The Las Vegas Strip#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news3lv.com

1 October gunman's weapons cleared for destruction

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — $62,000 worth of weapons owned by 1 October gunman Stephen Paddock is now cleared for destruction in a matter of a few weeks, following a hearing Thursday morning at the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas. Judge Gloria Sturman agreed to sign an Order...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy