Fans think hawk flying over Taylor Hawkins tribute was the man himself

Foo Fighters fans captured a hawk soaring above the Kia Forum arena in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, as fans gathered to remember the late musician Taylor Hawkins.

The video , posted to the Foo Fighters Reddit forum, shows the large bird flying high above the venue, shortly before the doors to the concert opened.

"Tell me Taylor is here, without telling me Taylor isn’t here," a person commented on the video.

Hawkins unexpectedly died earlier this year at 50 years old.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



The tribute concert is the second the Foo Fighters are hosting in honor of their drummer, the first took place in London.

"If this isn't a sign, I don't know what is," another Redditor wrote.





Hawkins' had the image of a hawk tattooed on his arm, an ode to his last name. His friends and fans thus use the hawk as a symbol of their love for the late musician.

Travis Barker, a close friend of Hawkins, got the image of a hawk tattooed on his body shortly after Hawkins' death.

"Taylor is just checking up on things. He’s alright," a Redditor wrote.

"No surprise! He’s gotta make an appearance," Shannon tweeted.





Miley Cyrus, P!nk, Mark Ronson, Barker, and other musicians joined the Foo Fighters in remembering Hawkins during Tuesday night's concert.



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.