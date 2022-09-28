ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Mass. paramedic on assisting in Ian-ravaged Florida

The hurricane wreckage on Florida's west coast is now drawing in thousands of emergency workers from around the country to help. One of them is Jim Sheard, a paramedic at South Shore Health who is now assisting the federal disaster response team.
Hurricane Ian devastates Florida's coast

BOSTON — Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction across Florida. The well-known Sanibel Causeway was destroyed, with access to two islands off Florida's west coast now cut off. Even with a flooded yard, Chris Ellis considers himself lucky. Damage to his home is minimal, after the Wellesley native...
Videos show destruction in Florida left behind by Hurricane Ian

Video above: Drone video shows widespread flooding in Kissimmee, Florida. Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida near as a massive Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge. Watch videos below that show the storm's devastating impact:. Reporter rescues woman...
Gardner, Mass., couple reflects on history-making lottery prize

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fifty years ago, the Cosentino family received a once-in-a-lifetime surprise. Donald Cosentino won theMassachusetts State Lottery’s first jackpot prize. Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Mass State Lottery has returned $30 billion to Massachusetts cities and towns in the form of local aid since it was first formed in 1972.
COVID-19 indicators surge in Boston-area wastewater

BOSTON — Wastewater data indicates that COVID-19 is again on the rise in eastern Massachusetts. Since the early days of the pandemic, samples have been taken multiple times each week at the Deer Island Treatment Plant and analyzed by the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority’s contracted laboratory, Biobot Analytics. The lab looks for viral RNA in the sewage samples and returns results in copies per milliliter.
Massachusetts man breaks Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man broke the Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record with the size of his gourd, measured as part of the annual New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest. Jamie Graham of Tyngsborough had his pumpkin top the scales at 2,480 pounds. The previous record was 2,294.5...
WCVB NewsCenter 5 celebrates 50 years of broadcasting in Massachusetts

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fifty years ago, WCVB-TV started its journey with a simple greeting, "Good morning, world." Channel 5 signed on for its first day of broadcasting from our longtime Needham, Massachusetts, location on March 19, 1972. Over the decades, we've been proud to be welcomed into homes in...
Mass. pediatricians seeing increase in sick children, and it's not just COVID-19

BOSTON — Massachusetts pediatricians are seeing more kids with a cough, and it's not just from COVID-19. The latest Massachusetts health data shows COVID infections are increasing, especially for those 10 to 19 years of age, but Dr. Vandana Madhavan, the clinical director of pediatric infectious disease at Mass General Hospital for Children, says other viruses are also circulating right now.
