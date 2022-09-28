Public Works seeks feedback on proposed pickleball courts for Pacific Community Park at Sept. 29 meeting

Read full article on original website
County seeks applicants for Community Action Advisory Board
VANCOUVER – The county manager is seeking applicants to fill several positions on the volunteer Community Action Advisory Board. The board is made up of an elected official, a community representative and a low-income representative from each of the five county council districts. There also is one member at large.
Up to $4.5 million in city of Vancouver Community Development, Housing grants available
VANCOUVER – The city of Vancouver estimates there will be up to $4.5 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships Program, HOME American Rescue Plan (HOME ARP) and Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) funding available for local projects in 2023. Detailed grant application guidelines and a link...
Candidates for Clark County Council, District 1 seat face off in League of Women Voters candidate forum
Hector Hinojosa and Glen Yung are vying for the position in the Nov. 8 general election. The League of Women Voters of Clark County is hosting a series of candidate forums in advance of the Nov. 8 general election. On Monday, the League held the first event in the series at the Vancouver Community Library.
POLL: Did the Clark County Council make the right decision when creating a new Jail Services Department, taking management of the jail away from the Sheriff’s Office?
County manager appoints David Shook to lead new Jail Services Department. Clark County Manager Kathleen Otto announced Monday the executive leadership team that will lead the recently established Jail Services department. County begins process to transition management of jail from Sheriff’s Office to County Manager’s Office. Posted by...
Vancouver PD runs in honor of Donald Sahota
Police officer Donald Sahota’s memory was a huge part of the Appletree Marathon earlier this month. For Bret Olson, it was an opportunity to do something to honor his friend, his fellow officer, at least one more time. For Holly Musser, it was one more way to connect with...
Battle Ground Public Schools director of Career and Technical Education earns national recognition
In her current role, Cindy Arnold launched middle-school CTE programs by creating design modeling and robotics classes. Cindy Arnold, Battle Ground Public Schools’ director of career and technical education, has been named the Association for Career and Technical Education’s Region V Administrator of the Year. She is one of five finalists for the 2023 national title, which will be announced on Nov. 30, 2022.
Enjoy autumn’s bounty in the outdoors
The Friends of Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge is hosting the BirdFest & Bluegrass Festival on Oct. 1 in Ridgefield. Before daylight wanes any further, it’s time to head outdoors for wild edible foraging and wildlife viewing; hunting or fishing; and possibly digging for razor clams on coastal beaches. Fall...
Vancouver Police investigate strong-armed robbery
Suspect assaulted a female victim in the Vancouver Mall parking lot and stole her purse. On Wednesday (Sept. 28) at about 10:50 a.m., Vancouver Police responded to a strong-armed robbery that occurred at the Vancouver Mall located at 8700 Vancouver Mall Drive. The victim was walking through the parking lot...
Letter: All of the ‘small business struggles that she was complaining about are basically self-inflicted’
James Clark offers his thoughts on claims made by Congressional Candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. I attended the Marie Gluesenkamp Perez/Joe Kent debate last night and I thought it was interesting how Perez highlighted her small business connection to rural Skamania County. I came away from that debate assuming she and...
Vancouver Police investigate shooting and attempt to identify suspect
VANCOUVER – Vancouver Police Department personnel are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an early-morning shooting. On Thursday (Sept. 29) at about 2:21 a.m., a white-colored sedan (possibly a BMW) with a black roof pulled up to the McDonald’s drive-through window at 2814 NE Andresen Rd.
High school football Week 5: Washougal takes on Ridgefield for first place in 2A GSHL
Mountain View takes on Evergreen to open 3A GSHL play. The Class 2A Greater St. Helens League will not crown a champion tonight, but the winner of the Washougal-Ridgefield game will surely be in prime position. And over in the 3A GSHL, defending champion Mountain View will take on undefeated...
Jesus Fest arrives in Vancouver this weekend
City revival will feature free food for all, clothing for those in need, and family fun activities all in the name of Jesus. An event at Esther Short Park in downtown Vancouver this weekend will feature free food for all, clothing for those in need, live music, prayer, and more.
