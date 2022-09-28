ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Public Works seeks feedback on proposed pickleball courts for Pacific Community Park at Sept. 29 meeting

By ClarkCountyToday.com
ClarkCountyToday
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
ClarkCountyToday

County seeks applicants for Community Action Advisory Board

VANCOUVER – The county manager is seeking applicants to fill several positions on the volunteer Community Action Advisory Board. The board is made up of an elected official, a community representative and a low-income representative from each of the five county council districts. There also is one member at large.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
ClarkCountyToday

POLL: Did the Clark County Council make the right decision when creating a new Jail Services Department, taking management of the jail away from the Sheriff’s Office?

County manager appoints David Shook to lead new Jail Services Department. Clark County Manager Kathleen Otto announced Monday the executive leadership team that will lead the recently established Jail Services department. County begins process to transition management of jail from Sheriff’s Office to County Manager’s Office. Posted by...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Vancouver PD runs in honor of Donald Sahota

Police officer Donald Sahota’s memory was a huge part of the Appletree Marathon earlier this month. For Bret Olson, it was an opportunity to do something to honor his friend, his fellow officer, at least one more time. For Holly Musser, it was one more way to connect with...
VANCOUVER, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Battle Ground Public Schools director of Career and Technical Education earns national recognition

In her current role, Cindy Arnold launched middle-school CTE programs by creating design modeling and robotics classes. Cindy Arnold, Battle Ground Public Schools’ director of career and technical education, has been named the Association for Career and Technical Education’s Region V Administrator of the Year. She is one of five finalists for the 2023 national title, which will be announced on Nov. 30, 2022.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Enjoy autumn’s bounty in the outdoors

The Friends of Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge is hosting the BirdFest & Bluegrass Festival on Oct. 1 in Ridgefield. Before daylight wanes any further, it’s time to head outdoors for wild edible foraging and wildlife viewing; hunting or fishing; and possibly digging for razor clams on coastal beaches. Fall...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Vancouver Police investigate strong-armed robbery

Suspect assaulted a female victim in the Vancouver Mall parking lot and stole her purse. On Wednesday (Sept. 28) at about 10:50 a.m., Vancouver Police responded to a strong-armed robbery that occurred at the Vancouver Mall located at 8700 Vancouver Mall Drive. The victim was walking through the parking lot...
VANCOUVER, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Vancouver Police investigate shooting and attempt to identify suspect

VANCOUVER – Vancouver Police Department personnel are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an early-morning shooting. On Thursday (Sept. 29) at about 2:21 a.m., a white-colored sedan (possibly a BMW) with a black roof pulled up to the McDonald’s drive-through window at 2814 NE Andresen Rd.
VANCOUVER, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Jesus Fest arrives in Vancouver this weekend

City revival will feature free food for all, clothing for those in need, and family fun activities all in the name of Jesus. An event at Esther Short Park in downtown Vancouver this weekend will feature free food for all, clothing for those in need, live music, prayer, and more.
VANCOUVER, WA

