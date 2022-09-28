Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Kathleen Kennedy "Put Her Foot Down" Against Marvel Announcing Harrison Ford Casting at D23: Report
Lucasfilm president and Indiana Jones producer Kathleen Kennedy reportedly "put her foot down" to block Marvel Studios from announcing Harrison Ford's Thunderbolts casting at Disney's D23 Expo. Ford — rumored to be in talks to replace the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the ensemble — was on hand at the convention promoting Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones 5, which will be the 80-year-old actor's last time playing the archeologist adventurer. According to The Ankler insider Jeff Sneider, who reported Ford is Marvel's "top choice" for the role, Kennedy advised Disney against taking attention away from the fifth and final Indiana Jones film.
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Promise ‘Deadpool 3’ Won’t Reverse ‘Logan’ Death: ‘Not Touching That’ (Video)
”I had a lot of questions, I’m sure you had a lot of questions,“ Jackman said. Yes, Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine in “Deadpool 3” in 2024. But don’t worry, the sequel won’t be undoing his death that happened in “Logan.”. On...
Collider
'City on Fire' Makes for a Perfect Double Feature With 'Reservoir Dogs'
Quentin Tarantino has always been wildly unapologetic about jacking the coolest shots and the most moving facets from other movies. As a matter of fact, it has become one of his signature trademarks, as he searches the hallowed classics and the garbage bins of film history and brings them his own brand of absurd, humorous, and violent depictions. This is evident in his illustrious career, from the tips of the hat to Lady Snowblood in Kill Bill, the French New Wave influences in Pulp Fiction, to the tributes to Leone in the entirety of his work. Looking back, his first foray into full-length features was the world's introduction to his manic cannibalization of the movies: the timeless story of a blood-filled robbery gone wrong, Reservoir Dogs.
Collider
‘Spoiler Alert’ Trailer Shows Jim Parsons in Tear-Inducing Rom-Com Based on a True Story
If you were looking to find some queer joy this holiday season, a trailer for Focus Features’ upcoming rom-com, Spoiler Alert, might do the trick — or at least half of it. While it tells a beautiful story of two men who find love, the film is a biographical feature that recounts the final years of celebrated photographer Kit Cowan’s life. The film’s full title, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies in the End, reveals the sadness underneath the feature, something not made totally clear by the trailer, but that puts the tearful heartbreak that audiences will endure front and center.
wrestlinginc.com
Bautista Announced For Next Major Film Role
Former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista has signed on as the lead for the new film "Cooler," a thriller written and directed by Drew Pearce, according to Deadline. Bautista will star as a bouncer in a South Beach club who is blackmailed into locating a stolen safe full of narcotics before the Miami police come to retrieve the safe's contents. Production is expected to begin sometime next summer.
Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant
Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
wegotthiscovered.com
Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrates the end of production on his long-awaited Netflix spy series
It’s been a long time since it was first announced Arnold Schwarzenegger would be heading to the small screen for the very first time to take top billing in an episodic project, but it looks as though the finish line is in sight for the action icon’s long-awaited Netflix espionage series.
‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Joins Tom Hanks In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax and Sony
EXCLUSIVE: While fans can’t wait to see what awaits the Duttons in the upcoming season of Yellowstone, one of the shows stars looks to have around found her next project to film in between seasons. Sources tell Deadline that Kelly Reilly is set to join the all-star ensemble of Miramax and Sony’s Here. The film currently stars Tom Hanks, Paul Bettany and Robin Wright with Robert Zemeckis directing.
Collider
All the Supervillains at Blonsky's Retreat in 'She-Hulk' Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of She-Hulk.This week's episode of She-Hulk introduces Jen (Tatiana Maslaney) to a different side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has yet to be seen. In this episode Jen meets some jobbers, a wrestling term used to describe wrestlers who show up just to lose and make someone else look more powerful. While stemming from wrestling, it's an apt term for a lot of comic book goons as well. Particularly in the Marvel Universe, where most heroes and villains or based out of New York City, bigger bads have a lot of cross-contamination when hiring goons. These are the types of characters who rarely show up in movies where there's only time for our heroes to battle the main villains, but She-Hulk has been offering some insight into what these villains' lives are like after they've been defeated.
The Wall Built to Keep Sammy Hagar and David Lee Roth Apart
Sammy Hagar revealed details of the backstage wall that was built to keep him and David Lee Roth apart during their 2002 Sam and Dave tour. He said relations between the Van Halen singers had sunk so low that the only way to stay on the road was to avoid each other. Despite that, he continued to invite Roth to join him when it was his turn to perform.
guitar.com
Willow Smith hopes the “old white dudes” who’ve gatekept rock will vibe with her
Willow Smith is determined to spread her love of rock – and in a new interview, she’s expressed hopes that the “old white dudes” whom she says have gatekept the genre, will vibe out with her too. Smith was speaking in an interview with Guitar.com where...
Collider
In Defense of The Year's Most Divisive Film: 10 Things 'Blonde' Does Well
Blonde is a controversial film, to say the least. Ever since it was announced, it's attracted skepticism and criticism for a variety of factors, from its casting, to its nearly three-hour length, to its controversial content, to the fact it's a film directed and written by a man, to its uncompromising nature, to whether it should have even made in the first place, and for its NC-17 rating (the first film released to streaming on Netflix to be given such a rating).
Brooke Shields, Sigourney Weaver and Molly Ringwald stun as they lead star-studded red carpet at Metropolitan Opera's opening night of Medea
A slew of stars including Brooke Shields, Sigourney Weaver and Molly Ringwald lit up the red carpet at the Metropolitan Opera's latest opening this Tuesday. Acclaimed soprano Sondra Radvanovsky is playing the title role in a production of the 18th century opera Medea by Luigi Cherubini. Brooke, 57, emphasized her...
Hypebae
'Stranger Things' Maya Hawke Poses in New Calvin Klein Campaign
Stranger Things‘ Maya Hawkes has her own Fast Times at Ridgemont High moment in Calvin Klein’s newest “Calvins or nothing” campaign. Captured by photographer Gray Sorrenti, the campaign is shot in the brand’s classic black and white composition The latest underwear collection emphasizes minimalist yet elevated styles, delivering a seductive lace bra. Elsewhere, Bonded Flex provides a supportive, wire-free fit in a seamless silhouette. Calvin Klein’s iconic underwear offerings are reimagined in an updated Modern Cotton fabric, while the Embossed Icon iteration features a new logo treatment.
Collider
'The Greatest Beer Run Ever' Review: Zac Efron Can't Save Peter Farrelly's Vietnam War Dramedy
Early on in the experience of watching The Greatest Beer Run Ever, the most recent feature from writer-director Peter Farrelly since his 2018 film Green Book, we observe Zac Efron’s 26-year-old Chickie Donohue stumble upon an anti-war protest. It is a telling moment that marks the beginning of his half-baked plan to make an expedition to Vietnam with beer and gifts from home to counteract the supposedly negative influence of the protestors who, as he sees it, are actually uniformly anti-soldier. Setting that clumsy political observation aside for a moment, as it is the first of many, it is here that we get to see how this provides a purpose for Chickie that his life up until now has been lacking. We quickly learn that almost everyone who knows him considers him to be a bum who hasn’t made much of his life. Thus, despite not having much of a plan, he decides to hitch a ride over to the war to prove everyone wrong.
msn.com
The Director's Edition Of Star Trek: The Motion Picture Wants To Correct The Character Of Kirk
Robert Wise's 1979 film "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" is the perfect adaptation of the 1960s TV series for the big screen. By 1979, "Star Trek" had been off the air for a decade, but had only grown in popularity thanks to eternal syndication. The same decade saw the rise of the "Star Trek" convention as a cultural institution. Series creator Gene Roddenberry began giving lectures, and he and his fans started to form a consensus together as to what "Star Trek" really meant; that is: an optimistic show about peace, philosophy, and diplomacy. After the success of "Star Wars," science fiction proved to be a commercially proven genre, so by 1979, a "Star Trek" motion picture was eminently logical.
Collider
From Clueless' to 'High School Musical': 10 Movies To Watch If You Miss High School
High school is either the greatest time of your life or a time you cannot bear reliving, there’s no in-between. It's where childhood memories are made, and it’s a rite of passage that can be glorious and glamorous or sad and miserable for everyone, depending on their experiences. Reminiscing the good old days can get you nostalgic. From thinking about old buddies, favorite teachers and memorable moments to thinking about bunking, getting punished and the extracurricular activities where the magic happened, high school was undoubtedly a time when we set a foundation for ourselves and ventured on a journey to find ourselves.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Collider
Is Viserys a Good King in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Episodes 1-6 of House of the Dragon. While suffering through treatment for his various ailments in the fifth episode of House of the Dragon, King Viserys (Paddy Considine) asks his faithful Hand, Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes) whether he’ll be remembered as a good king. With Viserys still alive going into Episode 7, the book hasn’t quite closed on his reign yet. But he’s looking considerably worse for wear after the latest time skip, and the consequences of some of his major decisions are already evident. So it might be time to try answering him.
Collider
'My Best Friend's Exorcism' Review: If John Hughes Made a Horror Film, This Would Be It
My Best Friend’s Exorcism isn’t exactly Halloween viewing. When I think Halloween viewing, I think of stuff that is darker, spookier – even if it does have jokes. MBFE is bright, cheery, and a hell of a lot of fun. This feels like “summer horror.” I don’t know why. In any case, it is a delightful film that you should watch, no matter what time of year it is.
