Littlefield, TX

Littlefield ISD student, 17, killed in crash, statement said

By Samantha Jarpe
 3 days ago

LITTLEFIELD, Texas — Littlefield ISD Superintendent Mike Read announced Wednesday that 17-year-old senior Malachi Frausto was killed in a crash outside of Littlefield.

“The entire Littlefield community is saddened by this event, and words cannot express the grief we feel about the loss of Malachi,” Read said.

Littlefield ISD said an account at First Bank and Trust was opened in Malachi’s name. The district said people can go to the bank during normal business hours to donate to his cause.

Malachi Frausto, image via Littlefield High School

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash was reported around 6:42 a.m. on FM 54.

Teen, 17, dies in crash near Littlefield, DPS says

Read the full statement below:

It is with an extremely heavy heart that I report that Littlefield ISD senior, Malachi Frausto, passed away this morning following a motor vehicle accident. The entire Littlefield community is saddened by this event, and words cannot express the grief we feel about the loss of Malachi. Malachi was an important part of the Littlefield school community, and his teachers, coaches, band directors, and fellow students will miss him greatly. We extend our deepest condolences to Malachi’s family and encourage everyone to provide support to them in their time of painful loss.

Out of respect for Malachi and his family, and due to state and federal privacy laws, the District will not disclose any further information about Malachi or make any additional comment concerning this matter. We appreciate your cooperation, and continued support for Malachi’s family. We ask you to keep them in your thoughts and prayers.

