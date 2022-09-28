Read full article on original website
Woman Fatally Stabbed in Boyle Heights; Boyfriend Sought
A woman was fatally stabbed in Boyle Heights and sheriff's detectives Saturday are searching for a man they suspect killed her.
foxla.com
Woman stabbed to death by boyfriend inside East LA home
LOS ANGELES - Detectives are searching for a man who stabbed a woman to death inside a home in East LA. Deputies responded to the 100 block of South Townsend Avenue just before 8 p.m. Sept. 30 after receiving a call of an assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies...
KTLA.com
Woman fatally stabbed by boyfriend in East L.A.: LASD
A 45-year-old woman was stabbed and killed Friday night in East Los Angeles by a man believed to be her boyfriend, officials said. Now authorities are looking for the assailant. The woman, who has not been identified, was attacked just before 8 p.m. in the 100 block of South Townsend...
Los Angeles gang members arrested in shooting death of 12-year-old boy
Two Los Angeles gang members have been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy last year as he was sitting in an SUV.
seattlemedium.com
Three People, Including Father And Son, Charged In The Death Of Pnb Rock
(CNN) — The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday filed murder charges against a father and son in connection to the fatal shooting of musical artist PnB Rock. Freddie Trone, who is being sought by police, along with his minor son were each charged with murder,...
Man arrested following shootout with police, chase in South Los Angeles
A suspect was taken into custody after a shootout with police and a chase that ended with a crash in South Los Angeles Thursday night. The drama unfolded around 9:30 p.m. when police received a “shots fired” call near West 110th Street and South Broadway in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood. “Community members saw this individual actually […]
Suspect evades capture after assaulting deputy in Lakewood
Deputies Saturday continued the search for a man who allegedly assaulted a sheriff's deputy in Lakewood and fled to a nearby home, leading to a standoff. According to a watch commander with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the deputy was not hospitalized for his injuries after the alleged assault. It happened at about 5:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Rosecrans Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard, the watch commander said.The suspect allegedly fled to a nearby residence in the area of Jersey Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard. Authorities set up a perimeter and were in a standoff with the suspect, yet no one was inside the dwelling when law enforcement finally gained entry into the residence around 11:30 p.m.The sheriff's Lakewood station urged anyone with information regarding the suspect to call them at 562-623-3500.
NBC Los Angeles
Two Cousins Arrested in Shooting Death of 12-Year-Old Boy in Wilmington
Two cousins were arrested in a shooting in front of a Wilmington school last year that left a 12-year-old boy dead and two other people injured. Alexander Alvarado was in a black Dodge Durango Dec. 6 when someone opened fire on the SUV in the area of Denni Street and Blinn Avenue in Wilmington. Alvarado, who was in the front passenger seat, was killed.
crimevoice.com
Suspect in Viral Video of Man Punching and Kicking Dog Arrested
An Anaheim man was arrested for animal cruelty after a doorbell camera captured him punching and kicking a dog. Albert Frank Abad. Jr., 33, turned himself in to Anaheim police around 1:30 AM on Thursday, September 22nd, a few hours after he surrendered the dog to staff at Center Sinai Animal Hospital in Los Angeles. The dog, a black male Labradoodle named Steeler, was recovered by Anaheim police later that morning and placed with Orange County Animal Care.
newsantaana.com
Blue cloth bandit suspect finally arrested after 68 robberies in So. California
Los Angeles: Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division (RHD) have made an arrest in a series of armed robberies. Since October of 2021, there have been a total of 68-armed business robberies attributed by investigators to the same suspect. The robberies have occurred throughout Los Angeles County and the City of Los Angeles. Investigators from RHD were assigned to investigate the 16 robberies that occurred inside City boundaries. It is not yet know if the suspect also was involved in any robberies in Orange County.
Woman pleads not guilty to fatally shooting double amputee in wheelchair
A woman with a felony conviction pleaded not guilty Thursday in the shooting death of a homeless double-amputee who was in a wheelchair outside a McDonald’s restaurant in South Los Angeles. Ruby Salazar, 37, of Los Angeles, is charged with one count each of murder and attempted murder, along...
mynewsla.com
Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Bowling Alley Shooting That Killed Three
A man who was convicted of murdering three men and wounding four other people in a shooting at a bowling alley in Torrance while he was on parole was sentenced Friday to three consecutive life terms in prison without the possibility of parole. Jurors found Reginald Leander Wallace, now 51,...
Reward Offered in Shooting Death Investigation
Reward Offered in Shooting Death Investigation
Authorities identify bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash
A man riding a bicycle who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the South Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. The coroner’s office identified James Ledford, 72, as the victim. Ledford died at the scene of his injuries. The crash occurred about 11 p.m. Thursday at 61st and...
power98fm.com
PnB Rock: All Suspects Charged In Connection To The Rapper’s Murder
Three people, including a father and son, have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock, officials announced Thursday (Sept. 29) per local news outlet KTLA. Freddie Lee Trone, 40, was charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, along with two counts of second-degree robbery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
2urbangirls.com
Sheriff deputies arrest man after six-hour standoff
LYNWOOD, Calif. – A suspect who barricaded himself inside a home in Lynwood is in custody Friday after a six-hour standoff. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Century Station responded at 8 p.m. Thursday to the 3200 block of Carlin Avenue regarding an armed with a deadly weapon call, Deputy Brenda Serna told City News Service.
2urbangirls.com
Man arrested in deadly Windsor-Hills marijuana dispensary shooting
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Thursday announced the arrest of a man in connection with a fatal shooting at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area last month. Gabriel Alvarado, 24, was taken into custody last week in the Aug. 12 killing of Azuma Bennett, in the 3800...
Third Suspect Arrested in Rapper PnB Rock's Killing
A third suspect sought by police in the shooting death of rapper PnB Rock at a South Los Angeles restaurant was arrested in Nevada Thursday.
Man Shot and Wounded in Torrance; Investigation Underway
A man was shot and wounded in Torrance, and an investigation was underway Thursday.
Video shows officers take down driver accused of killing man, 3 dogs in downtown Los Angeles
Authorities say a man and his three dogs were struck by a vehicle and killed early Thursday morning while walking in downtown Los Angeles. The collision occurred near the intersection of West 5th Street and South Hill Street just before 12:30 a.m. The unidentified victim and his dogs were pronounced dead at the scene. Police […]
