Inglewood, CA

KTLA.com

Woman fatally stabbed by boyfriend in East L.A.: LASD

A 45-year-old woman was stabbed and killed Friday night in East Los Angeles by a man believed to be her boyfriend, officials said. Now authorities are looking for the assailant. The woman, who has not been identified, was attacked just before 8 p.m. in the 100 block of South Townsend...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
Inglewood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Inglewood, CA
KTLA

Man arrested following shootout with police, chase in South Los Angeles

A suspect was taken into custody after a shootout with police and a chase that ended with a crash in South Los Angeles Thursday night. The drama unfolded around 9:30 p.m. when police received a “shots fired” call near West 110th Street and South Broadway in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood. “Community members saw this individual actually […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Suspect evades capture after assaulting deputy in Lakewood

Deputies Saturday continued the search for a man who allegedly assaulted a sheriff's deputy in Lakewood and fled to a nearby home, leading to a standoff. According to a watch commander with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the deputy was not hospitalized for his injuries after the alleged assault. It happened at about 5:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Rosecrans Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard, the watch commander said.The suspect allegedly fled to a nearby residence in the area of Jersey Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard. Authorities set up a perimeter and were in a standoff with the suspect, yet no one was inside the dwelling when law enforcement finally gained entry into the residence around 11:30 p.m.The sheriff's Lakewood station urged anyone with information regarding the suspect to call them at 562-623-3500.
LAKEWOOD, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Two Cousins Arrested in Shooting Death of 12-Year-Old Boy in Wilmington

Two cousins were arrested in a shooting in front of a Wilmington school last year that left a 12-year-old boy dead and two other people injured. Alexander Alvarado was in a black Dodge Durango Dec. 6 when someone opened fire on the SUV in the area of Denni Street and Blinn Avenue in Wilmington. Alvarado, who was in the front passenger seat, was killed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pnb Rock
crimevoice.com

Suspect in Viral Video of Man Punching and Kicking Dog Arrested

An Anaheim man was arrested for animal cruelty after a doorbell camera captured him punching and kicking a dog. Albert Frank Abad. Jr., 33, turned himself in to Anaheim police around 1:30 AM on Thursday, September 22nd, a few hours after he surrendered the dog to staff at Center Sinai Animal Hospital in Los Angeles. The dog, a black male Labradoodle named Steeler, was recovered by Anaheim police later that morning and placed with Orange County Animal Care.
newsantaana.com

Blue cloth bandit suspect finally arrested after 68 robberies in So. California

Los Angeles: Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division (RHD) have made an arrest in a series of armed robberies. Since October of 2021, there have been a total of 68-armed business robberies attributed by investigators to the same suspect. The robberies have occurred throughout Los Angeles County and the City of Los Angeles. Investigators from RHD were assigned to investigate the 16 robberies that occurred inside City boundaries. It is not yet know if the suspect also was involved in any robberies in Orange County.
LOS ANGELES, CA
power98fm.com

PnB Rock: All Suspects Charged In Connection To The Rapper’s Murder

Three people, including a father and son, have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock, officials announced Thursday (Sept. 29) per local news outlet KTLA. Freddie Lee Trone, 40, was charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, along with two counts of second-degree robbery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Sheriff deputies arrest man after six-hour standoff

LYNWOOD, Calif. – A suspect who barricaded himself inside a home in Lynwood is in custody Friday after a six-hour standoff. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Century Station responded at 8 p.m. Thursday to the 3200 block of Carlin Avenue regarding an armed with a deadly weapon call, Deputy Brenda Serna told City News Service.
LYNWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man arrested in deadly Windsor-Hills marijuana dispensary shooting

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Thursday announced the arrest of a man in connection with a fatal shooting at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area last month. Gabriel Alvarado, 24, was taken into custody last week in the Aug. 12 killing of Azuma Bennett, in the 3800...
LOS ANGELES, CA

