ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Netflix Removes LGBTQ Tag From ‘Dahmer’ After Backlash From Viewers: ‘Not The Representation We’re Looking For’

By Zack Sharf
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Netflix has removed the LGBTQ tag from its Ryan Murphy -created Jeffrey Dahmer limited series, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story .” The show, starring Evan Peters as the notorious serial killer, launched Sept. 21 on the streaming platform and was categorized under the LGBTQ tag for at least two days. A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Variety the LGBTQ tag was officially removed by Friday, Sept. 23.

The decision to categorize “Dahmer” as LGBTQ content ignited controversy on social media, with many subscribers condemning Netflix for the decision (via the Los Angeles Times ). The tag is normally used to spotlight shows such as “Heartstopper” and “Sex Education,” both of which include LGBTQ characters and subject matter in a positive light. “Dahmer” technically does feature an LGBTQ character since the serial killer was a gay man, but as one subscriber wrote on TikTok , “This is not the representation we’re looking for.”

“Netflix, I implore you to please reconsider having Dahmer with the LGBTQ tag, especially as one of its tags right when you open the app,” another subscriber wrote on Twitter .

All television series and films on Netflix are sorted into categories to help drive the streaming platform’s search algorithm. “Dahmer,” for instance, was initially categorized as “LGBTQ” in addition to “ominous,” “psychological,” “horror,” “vintage crime” and “dark.”

Since launching Sept. 21, “Dahmer” has been a ratings hit for Netflix with 196.2 million hours viewers in its first week. Reviews have been less kind. Variety television critic Caroline Framke panned the series for being “predictable,” adding, “It’s a grim, sepia-toned slog that rarely justifies its own existence.”

The tag removal is far from the only controversy that “Dahmer” has courted since its debut. Real-life family members of Dahmer’s victims have condemned the series, with Rita Isbell, the sister of Errol Lindsey, telling Insider , “It’s sad that they’re just making money off of this tragedy. That’s just greed.”

Netflix did not respond to Variety’s multiple requests for an official statement on the matter. “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” is now available to stream.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Planned Parenthood Slams Netflix’s ‘Blonde’ for Contributing to ‘Anti-Abortion Propaganda’

After making its Netflix debut on Sept. 28, Andrew Dominick’s “Blonde” has received an intense wave of criticism among viewers for several reasons, largely centering on its depiction and fictionalization of Marilyn Monroe’s life, which has been described as “exploitative.” Now Planned Parenthood has released a statement against the film, alleging it contributes to “anti-abortion propaganda.” In the film, based on Joyce Carol Oates’ novel of the same title, Monroe (played by Ana de Armas) is seen being forced to go through two illegal abortions, both of which leave a lasting scar on the Hollywood star. One scene in particular shows...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Jordan Peterson Breaks Down in Tears When Asked About Olivia Wilde Calling Him a ‘Hero to the Incel Community’: ‘Sure, Why Not?’

Jordan Peterson broke down in tears during an interview on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” (via Mediaite) when asked about Olivia Wilde referring to him as “a hero to the incel community.” Wilde was on her “Don’t Worry Darling” press tour when she revealed to Interview Magazine that Chris Pine’s villainous character in the film, Frank, is based on Peterson. Wilde called Peterson “this pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community.” “Sure. Why not?” Peterson said when Piers Morgan asked if Wilde’s assessment of him was true. “You know, people have been after me for a long time because I’ve been speaking to disaffected...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Coolio, Grammy-Winning ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ Rapper, Dies at 59

Coolio, the Grammy-winning rapper, producer and actor best known for his 1995 hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died. He was 59. The rapper’s longtime manager Jarel Posey confirmed the news to Variety, saying that Coolio died around 5 p.m. PT on Wednesday afternoon. According to TMZ, Coolio was found at a friend’s house.
MUSIC
TechRadar

Canceled: Netflix axes big-budget Grendel before show is even finished

Netflix executives have canceled Grendel, a new big-budget adaptation of the hit Dark Horse comicbook series, before the show has even finished production. Despite the fact that the show, which was given an eight-episode order in September of 2021, had completed the bulk of its filming, Netflix's executives have pulled the plug on the show.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Peters
Person
Dahmer
Person
Jeffrey Dahmer
blavity.com

#BoycottTheWomanKing Trends As Hit Movie Faces Backlash Over Slave Trade History

Over the weekend, The Woman King debuted as the number one film in the country, earning $19 million at the box office and receiving high praise from moviegoers. This is a significant achievement for a Black woman-led historical drama set in 18th century Africa. Yet, despite the film’s groundbreaking success, some folks within the Black community are calling for a boycott of the film, arguing that it glosses over a significant history of slavery and violence.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years

There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
COMICS
Variety

Malala Calls Out Hollywood: Muslim Actors Only Make Up 1% of Popular TV Series Leads

Malala Yousafzai used Variety’s Power of Women event, presented by Lifetime, to make the case for representation in Hollywood, specifically highlighting the fact that Muslim actors only make up 1% of popular television series leads. “Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson presented Yousafzai with her Variety honor, calling her one of “the most influential advocates of our time.” Yousafzai, who remains the youngest Nobel Laureate in history, recently revealed the first slate of projects out of her production company Extracurricular. The outfit, which is headed by Yousafzai and her head of production Erika Kennair, struck a multi-year programming deal with Apple TV+...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backlash#Academy Awards#Racism#The Los Angeles Times#Tiktok
Variety

‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ Star Donald Sutherland Intimidated Jaeden Martell More Than Pennywise in ‘It’

Although Pennywise terrorized Jaeden Martell in 2017’s “It,” Martell revealed that he was more anxious about his first scene with Donald Sutherland in his latest Stephen King feature, “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,” than shooting with Bill Skarsgard’s horrific clown. “I had known Bill [Skarsgard] beforehand, and he’s very sweet. And then with the [Pennywise] makeup on, I was terrified, don’t get me wrong,” Martell told Variety at the “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” premiere Wednesday night at Netflix’s Tudum Theater. “But there’s something about Donald — he’s the real deal.” On Sutherland’s last day on set, Martell recalled the advice he received from...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Vanessa Guillen Doc, About Soldier Whose Murder Sparked Military Reform, Heads to Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

The tragic death — and subsequent sweeping justice movement — of U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillen is the center of a new documentary coming to Netflix later this fall. “I Am Vanessa Guillen,” from director Christy Wegener, will tell Guillen’s tragic but galvanizing tale, about a young woman who dreamed of a military career. In 2020, however, after telling her mother she was being sexually harassed on the Fort Hood army base, Guillen was murdered by a fellow soldier. Her story sparked an international movement of assault victims demanding action. The project follows her family’s fight for historic reform, a journey...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Variety

As ‘Blonde’ Goes No. 1 on Netflix, Viewers Lash Out: ‘So Sexist,’ ‘Cruel’ and ‘One of the Most Detestable Movies’ Ever Made

Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, skyrocketed to the top of Netflix’s movie chart after its first day available to stream, but the NC-17 drama is leaving many subscribers outraged. The film may have been the talk of the Venice Film Festival with its 14-minute standing ovation, but critics and viewers are calling it “sexist,” “cruel” and “one of the most detestable movies” ever made. “Given all the indignities and horrors that Marilyn Monroe endured during her 36 years, it is a relief that she didn’t have to suffer through the vulgarities of ‘Blonde,’ the latest necrophiliac...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Ed Sheeran to Face Jury Over Marvin Gaye Copyright Claims

Ed Sheeran must now face a jury trial in regards to accusations that he lifted bits of his 2014 song “Thinking Out Loud” from Marvin Gaye‘s 1972 classic “Let’s Get It On.” The news was first reported by Billboard. The move comes on part of a federal judge who barred the singer-songwriter’s request to toss the case, which has been ongoing since 2018. The parties bringing the “Thinking Out Loud” copyright claims — who are partial owners of the Gaye song — are seeking $100 million in damages from the British musician, however, his attorneys are contesting the lawsuit by...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

New ‘Planet Of The Apes’ Movie Taps ‘The Witcher’s Freya Allan To Star, Sets New Title And First Look

EXCLUSIVE: 20th Century’s next installment in the Planet of the Apes franchise is a go and has found its new star. Sources tell Deadline that Freya Allan is set to star the newly named Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Deadline reported last month that Owen Teague was tapped as the lead ape of the pic, and insiders add that Peter Macon has also joined the cast. Production is set to start next month with Maze Runner helmer Wes Ball directing. Here’s the first look at the film. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes starts an all-new chapter in the Apes...
NFL
Variety

‘Dahmer’ Crew Member Slams Set as ‘One of the Worst Shows I’ve Ever Worked On’: ‘The Trailer Itself Gave Me PTSD’

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” production coordinator Kim Alsup went viral on Twitter before the Netflix series even debuted when she revealed she was “treated horribly” on set. Alsup wrote that she was one of just two Black people on the set and that other crew members often called her by the other Black person’s name. “They kept calling me her name. We both had braids, she was dark skin and 5’10. I’m 5’5,” Alsup wrote on Twitter. “Working on this took everything I had as I was treated horribly. I look at the Black female lead differently now...
TV SERIES
Variety

TV Ratings: ‘Ghosts’ Returns on a High, Brings In 6 Million Viewers for Season 2 Premiere

After becoming the most-watched new comedy of the season when it debuted last year, “Ghosts” is back with an even bigger audience. CBS’ hit single-cam brought in 6.15 million total viewers with Season 2 premiere “Spies” when it aired at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday night. Its main competition during that timeslot was “Law & Order: Organized Crime” on NBC, and “Ghosts” outdid it — “Organized Crime” posted 41% fewer viewers, coming in at 4.33 million. Last night’s “Ghosts” viewership also marks an 11% increase from its series premiere in 2021, which was viewed by 5.55 million, and a 2.5% increase from its...
TV SERIES
Variety

OWN Expands Unscripted Content, Renews ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville,’ ‘Love & Marriage: D.C.,’ ‘Belle Collective’ and ‘Put a Ring On It’

Changes are happening at the Oprah Winfrey Network and OWN President Tina Perry declares expansion is on the horizon for the network’s unscripted content. In addition to renewing its popular shows “Love & Marriage: Huntsville,” “Love & Marriage: D.C.,” “Put a Ring on It” and “Belle Collective,” the network is diving deeper into its love and relationships-related programming. “We have a passion for telling black stories, especially those centered on black women that touch the heart and entertain,” said Perry. “Our purpose at OWN is always to ensure our viewers see themselves.”   “We put a lot of energy and effort to really...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

84K+
Followers
61K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy