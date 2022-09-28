Possible Shooting Investigation after State Police arrest a Washington, D.C. Man on Multiple Gun Charges in Anne Arundel County, Maryland

Read full article on original website
WTOP
Person found dead in burning vehicle in Anne Arundel Co. was shot, autopsy says
An autopsy revealed that the person found dead in a burning vehicle in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, was shot. A person’s remains were found charred in the back seat of a vehicle that was engulfed in flames just before midnight on Tuesday. The vehicle was off a winding stretch of Brock Bridge Road north of Route 198 near the Howard County line.
fox5dc.com
7 DC police officers under investigation for misconduct
WASHINGTON - Seven D.C. police officers and supervisors are under investigation for confiscating illegal guns without making arrests, according to Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert J. Contee III. "In these cases the suspect was not arrested, and the suspect should’ve been arrested," Contee explained during a Friday evening press conference....
mocoshow.com
MPD Seeks Public’s Assistance in Murder of Montgomery County Man Last Thursday
Per the Metropolitan Police Department: Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and vehicle in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the 3000 block of Adams Street, Northeast. At approximately 12:41 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting.
Off-duty DC police officer shopping with mother hit by car, critically hurt in Maryland
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. said that one of its off-duty officers had critical injuries after a car hit the officer in Prince George’s County, Md. Friday monring. MPD said it happened at 10501 Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., which is where Shoppers grocery store […]
Man shoots himself in foot at gun show in Virginia, police say
CHANTILLY, Va. — A man is injured after accidentally shooting himself in the foot at the Nation's Gun Show Friday afternoon, authorities said. Around 3:47 p.m., troopers with the Virginia State Police heard a single gunshot at The Nation's Gun show inside the Dulles Expo Center, located at the 4320 Chantilly Shopper Center.
NBC Washington
Off-Duty DC Officer Hit in Maryland Parking Lot, Seriously Hurt: Police
An off-duty D.C. police officer is seriously hurt after being hit by a vehicle in a shopping center parking lot in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Friday morning, authorities say. Officer Kenneth Daniels had critical injuries and was set to be admitted to an intensive care unit, Dr. Tom-meka...
WTOP
Off-duty DC police officer hit by car in Prince George’s Co.
An off-duty D.C. police officer was hit and seriously hurt Friday by a car in a parking lot in Prince George’s County, Maryland, police there said. Kenneth Daniels, a 23-year veteran of the MPD, was hit at about 10:40 a.m. in a parking lot just after he walked out of a store in the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway — the Vista Gardens shopping center, in Lanham, near Annapolis Road.
Bay Net
“Clown Brown” Of Annapolis Sentenced To 10 Years For Drug Trafficking
– U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar sentenced Keith L. Brown, a/k/a “Clown Brown”, age 64, of Annapolis, Maryland, to 10 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute phencyclidine, crack, heroin, and cocaine. Khayr Basimibnbrown, age 42, of Annapolis, Maryland, Brown’s son and co-defendant, had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine.
Nottingham MD
Former Baltimore Assistant State’s Attorney facing federal charges for unlawfully obtaining phone records
BALTIMORE, MD—A federal grand jury returned an indictment this week charging former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Adam Lane Chaudry, 43, of Baltimore, with 10 counts of fraud in connection with obtaining confidential phone records. The indictment alleges that Chaudry committed the crime knowing that information may be used in furtherance of and with the intent to commit stalking.
Bay Net
Charles County Felon Sentenced To 10 Years In Federal Prison For Dealing In Firearms Without A License
GREENBELT, Md. – U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm sentenced Deante Mandel Duckett, age 37, of Cheverly, Maryland, to 10 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for dealing in firearms without a license and for transporting a firearm with intent to commit a felony. The sentence was imposed on September 28, 2022.
DC man who confronted US Capitol police with Molotov cocktails pleads guilty
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The U.S. Department of Justice said a man who faced a charge after a confrontation with U.S. Capitol police officers entered a guilty plea Friday. Bernard McCutcheon, 27, of Washington, D.C entered his plea to Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia. Prosecutors […]
NBC Washington
‘Get Him Out!': DC Firefighter Accused of Assaulting Nationals Park Usher
A D.C. firefighter faces an assault charge after he punched an usher in D.C.’s Nationals Park during a game Tuesday, authorities said and video from a fan appears to show. Firefighter Chris Sullivan is the man seen on video that’s gone viral, NBC Washington is first to report. He was most recently assigned to a fire station in the Tenleytown neighborhood of Northwest D.C.
mymcmedia.org
Columbia Man Sentenced to 50 Years for Shooting of Richard Montgomery Student
Shawndel Arnez Weems of Columbia was sentenced to 50 years in prison Friday in the shooting death of Richard Montgomery High School student Simeon Mukuna, 18. The two did not know each other. Although Weems, 24, spoke during the sentencing, he did not apologize or express remorse, according to the...
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested for fatal stabbing near McDonald's restaurant in Prince George's County
ADELPHI, Md. - A suspect is in custody accused of stabbing and killing a man near a McDonald's restaurant in Prince George's County. According to Prince George's County Police, officers responded to the incident near a McDonald's restaurant in the 2300 block of University Boulevard in Adelphi around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday.
WUSA
Ex-Maryland state park manager accused of raping victim multiple times
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Detectives arrested a former Maryland state park manager Tuesday on rape and assault charges. Investigators say 71-year-old Michael Browning sexually assaulted a woman several times over a six-month period while employed by The Maryland Park Service. Browning is charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.
Maryland Man Working IT For Fairfax County Busted For Elaborate Embezzlement Scheme, Police Say
A Maryland man who worked in the IT department for Fairfax County in Virginia is facing charges for an elaborate embezzlement scheme that saw him walk away with more than 150 Wi-Fi routers, authorities announced. Kevin Jefferson, 43, was arrested by the Fairfax County Police Department following a two-week investigation...
WJLA
Beware of credit card skimmers! DC Police seize several at local convenience stores
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) confiscated three card skimmers located in D.C. convenience stores, the department said on Friday. The stores are located in the third, fourth and fifth districts of the city. MPD did not announce if it believes that the card skimmers had any...
73-year-old DC woman murdered; police look for killer
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said detectives were trying to find the person who killed a 73-year-old woman in Northwest Sunday. Police went to a home in the 5100 block of 2nd St. NW for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found Gloria Williams. Police said it was apparent that […]
CBS News
Six indicted in large drug ring spanning over Howard and Baltimore counties, Baltimore City
Six people are facing multiple drug and criminal charges that span over multiple counties within the WJZ viewing area, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Thursday in Baltimore. Those charges including participation in a criminal organization, conspiracy to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute and firearm-related counts in Howard...
MURDER: Suspect Charged For Fatal Stabbing Near Adelphi McDonald's
Police investigators have tracked down a wanted man who has been identified as a suspect in a fatal stabbing outside a Maryland fast-food joint. Joshua Deva, 25, who has no fixed address, was charged with murder for allegedly stabbing and killing 59-year-old Randolph Crawford on Wednesday, Sept. 28 during a dispute in Adelphi.
