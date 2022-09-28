Read full article on original website
Century Ride Fundraiser for Pasadena Unified Athletics Programs
The four cyclists on Team PUSD completed the 100-mile Cool Breeze ride on August 20th, woo hoo!. The team was led by former collegiate cyclist, PUSD parent Paul Nerenberg, and another advanced rider Jonna Winnicki (a substitute rider for the injured Felix Orona, husband of PUSD Administrative Services Manager Diane Orona).
“Big Day” for Pasadena Unified Art Educator
Victoria Camargo, the Arts Integration Coach at Altadena Arts Magnet Elementary, was surprised last week with a $1,000 DonorsChoose gift card for dedicating her 20-year career to art education. The Pasadena Tournament of Roses, along with the College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation, presented the “Big Day for Teachers” award at...
New Chief Development Officer at Union Station in Pasadena
Ronald Streitz Joins Union Station as Chief Development and Communications Officer. Ronald Streitz brings over 40 years of experience in the nonprofit sector to his role at Union Station where he will be overseeing a team of eight with development and communications responsibilities for raising awareness, understanding and support for the mission of Union Station.
Pasadena Police Seize Candy Colored Fentanyl
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. On September 24, 2022, investigators from the Pasadena Police Department’s Major Narcotics/Special Investigations Section seized approximately 328,000 fentanyl pills, 2 kilos of cocaine, and a ghost gun as a result of an ongoing narcotics investigation. By News Desk. Within the seized contraband, investigators located several...
