Wisconsin GOP nominee for governor Tim Michels takes new position on abortion ban
Tim Michels, the Republican nominee for governor in Wisconsin, said Friday he would support an abortion ban that includes exceptions for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest, a shift from his earlier stance on the issue. In an interview on the Dan O’Donnell show, a conservative talk radio program in...
Neb. congressman recovering from emergency appendectomy
OMAHA — U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., who represents the Omaha area, had an emergency appendectomy overnight Wednesday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland. The congressman’s office confirmed the procedure to remove his swollen appendix. They said it was successful, and they expected Bacon to be...
Nebraska, 5 other states sue Biden administration over student loan plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — Six Republican-led states are suing the Biden administration in an effort to halt its plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans, accusing it of overstepping its executive powers. It’s at least the second legal challenge this week to the sweeping proposal...
Public messaging welcomes immigrant Nebraskans
OMAHA — Drivers cruising through Fremont, Grand Island, Lexington and South Omaha will notice billboards aimed at telling Nebraska’s immigrant populations: All of us have rights and all of us belong. The messages are part of a newly launched campaign by the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska.
Watch A Republican Candidate Furiously Backpedal From His Own Words On Abortion
Scott Jensen, Republican candidate for governor in Minnesota, is fleeing from his own position against abortion after his poll numbers took a dive. “I would try to ban abortion,” Jensen vowed in a March interview with Minnesota Public Radio. In the past, he has also said he would work to ban it without exceptions for rape and incest “unless the mother’s life is in danger.”
House Republicans again shut down Dems’ attempt to repeal Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban
Republicans who control the state House on Wednesday shut down an attempt from Democrats to tie-bar every bill being considered to a measure that would repeal Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban, declaring the effort “dilatory.”. The gag rule used by the GOP majority is a rarely used mechanism that...
Republicans in Congress say they’d keep federal abortion funding in cases of rape, incest
WASHINGTON — A nearly 50-year-old federal law backed by Republicans allows the use of federal dollars for abortions in cases of rape, incest or the life of the pregnant person. That so-called Hyde Amendment, which is folded into spending bills, is less stringent than new or planned abortion bans in some GOP-led states, where governors […] The post Republicans in Congress say they’d keep federal abortion funding in cases of rape, incest appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Kamala Harris suggests 'you don't have to change your faith' to agree with Democrats on abortion
Vice President Kamala Harris suggested during an interview in Wisconsin that people do not have to "change" their faith or abandon "deeply held beliefs" to "agree the government should not be telling a woman what to do with her body." WISN 12's Jared Jordan asked Harris about Wisconsin's role in...
Trump rally – live: Ginni Thomas thanked for supporting election lies as Trump breaks silence on hurricane
Donald Trump heads to Michigan, a state that spurned him in 2020 after he saw a surprise victory there four years earlier, on Saturday.He’s in the state for a rally in Warren where he hopes to bump the candidacy of Tudor Dixon, his chosen acolyte in the race to unseat incumbent Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The president is eager to have a supporter of his bogus conspiracies about his 2020 defeat in the governor’s mansion should he make another bid for the White House in 2024.Polls show Ms Dixon badly trailing the governor, who was the intended victim of...
White House denounces 'dangerous' abortion ruling in Arizona
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre denounced a ruling out of Arizona Friday that permits an old abortion ban in the state to go into effect. "Yesterday’s ruling in Arizona is dangerous and will set Arizona women back more than a century — to a time before Arizona was even a state," the press secretary said in a statement. "While we await next steps on any implementation of the law, the potential consequences of this ruling are catastrophic, dangerous, and unacceptable."
As Democrats run on abortion rights, more Republicans run away from the issue
There’s been a big shakeup in Michigan election politics since the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision overturning Roe v. Wade, as polls show increasing support for abortion rights. Many Republicans in Michigan and across the country have been staying quiet or given misleading responses on their stances against...
GOP Sen. Mike Lee holds a narrow edge over independent Evan McMullin in the Utah Senate race: poll
Mike Lee leads Evan McMullin 36%-34% in a new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll. The Utah Senate race is shaping up to be one of the most competitive statewide contests in years. The key to victory is the support of the state's moderate voters, per Hinckley director Jason Perry.
Vulnerable Iowa Democrat vacationed in Europe as she voted by proxy for Inflation Reduction Act, IRS expansion
Iowa Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne was not physically present at the nation's Capitol last month for a vote on the Inflation Reduction Act, but voted by proxy as she vacationed with her family in Europe. At the time of the vote, which took place on Aug. 12, Axne, who currently...
Missouri may send Eric Schmitt to the Senate, but which version would arrive in Washington?
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s hard-charging persona is unlikely to immediately change if he’s elected to the U.S. Senate.
Kristi Noem rants about ‘California feces’ in response to Newsom’s abortion billboard campaign in her state
California Governor Gavin Newsom launched a multi-state billboard campaign in parts of the country where abortion is the most restricted, to play up his state’s progressive laws that protect a person’s right to the procedure.“Just launched billboards in 7 of the most restrictive anti-abortion states that explain how women can access care – no matter where they live,” the Democratic governor, who is rumoured to be eyeing a run for president in 2024, tweeted on Thursday when the campaign was unveiled. “To any woman seeking an abortion in these anti-freedom states: CA will defend your right to make decisions about...
Voters will decide on 14 statewide ballot measures related to elections, voting, campaign finance, and term limits in 2022
Voters in 10 states will decide on 14 ballot measures related to elections, voting, campaign finance, and term limits in 2022. Ten ballot measures address electoral systems and voting policies. On Nov. 8, Nevadans will decide whether to join Maine and Alaska in using a form of ranked-choice voting for...
GOP Senate nominee in blue Washington says she supports state law guaranteeing abortion up to fetal viability
The GOP nominee for US Senate in Washington said Sunday that she supports a law in her state guaranteeing the right to an abortion up to fetal viability, a rare Republican to take a stance supportive of abortion rights as her party navigates the delicate issue ahead of the November midterms.
Abortion ruling intensifies fight over state supreme courts
Surrounded by states with abortion bans that took effect after Roe v. Wade fell, Illinois is one of the few places where the procedure remains legal in the Midwest. Abortion-rights supporters are worried that might not last. Their concern is shared in at least a half-dozen states, and this year it’s not just about state legislatures. In Illinois, Democrats hold a supermajority, and the governor, a Democrat, is expected to win reelection. Instead, Republicans could be on the verge of winning control of the Illinois Supreme Court, where Democrats currently hold a 4-3 majority. Two seats are up for election in November, prompting groups that have normally set their sights on other offices to concentrate attention and money on the judicial campaigns. “Those are the only things we’re focused on, because whoever wins control of the court will decide whether abortion remains legal in Illinois,” said Terry Cosgrove, president and CEO of Personal PAC, an abortion rights group that has endorsed the two Democrats running for the high court.
Biden embraces his election-year fundraising role
WASHINGTON (AP) — Whenever a donor’s unsilenced cellphone goes off at a fundraiser while President Joe Biden is talking, he has the same joke ready to go: It’s Donald Trump on the other line. “If that’s Trump calling me again, tell him I’m busy,” Biden said at an event this past week for the Democratic […]
Fischer votes yes, Sasse no to avert shutdown, $12B more for Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate passed a short-term spending bill on Thursday that would avert a partial government shutdown when the current fiscal year ends at midnight Friday and provide another infusion of military and economic aid to Ukraine as it seeks to repel Russia's brutal invasion. The bill...
