Nebraska State

Neb. congressman recovering from emergency appendectomy

OMAHA — U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., who represents the Omaha area, had an emergency appendectomy overnight Wednesday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland. The congressman’s office confirmed the procedure to remove his swollen appendix. They said it was successful, and they expected Bacon to be...
NEBRASKA STATE
Public messaging welcomes immigrant Nebraskans

OMAHA — Drivers cruising through Fremont, Grand Island, Lexington and South Omaha will notice billboards aimed at telling Nebraska’s immigrant populations: All of us have rights and all of us belong. The messages are part of a newly launched campaign by the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska.
NEBRASKA STATE
HuffPost

Watch A Republican Candidate Furiously Backpedal From His Own Words On Abortion

Scott Jensen, Republican candidate for governor in Minnesota, is fleeing from his own position against abortion after his poll numbers took a dive. “I would try to ban abortion,” Jensen vowed in a March interview with Minnesota Public Radio. In the past, he has also said he would work to ban it without exceptions for rape and incest “unless the mother’s life is in danger.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Republicans in Congress say they’d keep federal abortion funding in cases of rape, incest

WASHINGTON —  A nearly 50-year-old federal law backed by Republicans allows the use of federal dollars for abortions in cases of rape, incest or the life of the pregnant person. That so-called Hyde Amendment, which is folded into spending bills, is less stringent than new or planned abortion bans in some GOP-led states, where governors […] The post Republicans in Congress say they’d keep federal abortion funding in cases of rape, incest appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Trump rally – live: Ginni Thomas thanked for supporting election lies as Trump breaks silence on hurricane

Donald Trump heads to Michigan, a state that spurned him in 2020 after he saw a surprise victory there four years earlier, on Saturday.He’s in the state for a rally in Warren where he hopes to bump the candidacy of Tudor Dixon, his chosen acolyte in the race to unseat incumbent Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The president is eager to have a supporter of his bogus conspiracies about his 2020 defeat in the governor’s mansion should he make another bid for the White House in 2024.Polls show Ms Dixon badly trailing the governor, who was the intended victim of...
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

White House denounces 'dangerous' abortion ruling in Arizona

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre denounced a ruling out of Arizona Friday that permits an old abortion ban in the state to go into effect. "Yesterday’s ruling in Arizona is dangerous and will set Arizona women back more than a century — to a time before Arizona was even a state," the press secretary said in a statement. "While we await next steps on any implementation of the law, the potential consequences of this ruling are catastrophic, dangerous, and unacceptable."
ARIZONA STATE
#Election Local#Neb#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#District House#Republican#Democratic#State#The Omaha Press Club#Wowt#Ketv#Omaha World Herald Kmtv#Kfab#Social Security
The Independent

Kristi Noem rants about ‘California feces’ in response to Newsom’s abortion billboard campaign in her state

California Governor Gavin Newsom launched a multi-state billboard campaign in parts of the country where abortion is the most restricted, to play up his state’s progressive laws that protect a person’s right to the procedure.“Just launched billboards in 7 of the most restrictive anti-abortion states that explain how women can access care – no matter where they live,” the Democratic governor, who is rumoured to be eyeing a run for president in 2024, tweeted on Thursday when the campaign was unveiled. “To any woman seeking an abortion in these anti-freedom states: CA will defend your right to make decisions about...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Abortion ruling intensifies fight over state supreme courts

Surrounded by states with abortion bans that took effect after Roe v. Wade fell, Illinois is one of the few places where the procedure remains legal in the Midwest. Abortion-rights supporters are worried that might not last. Their concern is shared in at least a half-dozen states, and this year it’s not just about state legislatures. In Illinois, Democrats hold a supermajority, and the governor, a Democrat, is expected to win reelection. Instead, Republicans could be on the verge of winning control of the Illinois Supreme Court, where Democrats currently hold a 4-3 majority. Two seats are up for election in November, prompting groups that have normally set their sights on other offices to concentrate attention and money on the judicial campaigns. “Those are the only things we’re focused on, because whoever wins control of the court will decide whether abortion remains legal in Illinois,” said Terry Cosgrove, president and CEO of Personal PAC, an abortion rights group that has endorsed the two Democrats running for the high court.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Biden embraces his election-year fundraising role

WASHINGTON (AP) — Whenever a donor’s unsilenced cellphone goes off at a fundraiser while President Joe Biden is talking, he has the same joke ready to go: It’s Donald Trump on the other line. “If that’s Trump calling me again, tell him I’m busy,” Biden said at an event this past week for the Democratic […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
