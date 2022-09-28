Read full article on original website
recordpatriot.com
Neighbors oppose proposed zoning change
Usually, neighbors come to city hall to voice their concerns and opinions about a proposed end user of a specific property, claiming it is incompatible with their neighborhood or it will cause traffic, density and noise issues. Thursday at Edwardsville's administrative and community service (ACS) meeting, The Garden Condominium residents...
recordpatriot.com
Four zoning requests approved
EDWARDSVILLE – Four zoning requests were approved by the Madison County Zoning Board of Appeals Tuesday. The requests will now go to the Madison County Board's Building and Zoning Committee, which meets at 5 p.m. Oct. 6, before going to the full county board for final approval. The requests...
recordpatriot.com
'Visionary' mayor laid Glen Carbon's current foundation
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Ron "Ronnie" Foster Sr. led Glen Carbon from when it had a tiny population until it could start to stand on its own two feet. Foster, 86, passed away on Aug. 16. He had served from 1965 to 1981...
midriversnewsmagazine.com
Lake Saint Louis continues to see The Meadows as its ‘downtown’
In 2019 and 2020, Mid Rivers Newsmagazine published several articles about The Meadows, its stores and restaurants, new apartments being built, and “shark tank” competitions to promote the next new ideas in retail. At that time, Lake Saint Louis leaders and residents viewed The Meadows as “the new downtown” of the city.
Construction starts on $4M centerpiece at The District in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Construction has started on the second phase of The District, an experiential shopping and entertainment redevelopment in Chesterfield. St. Louis-based development company The Staenberg Group is behind The District’s transformation from outlet mall to new-age shopping and entertainment center, which is being built by Chesterfield-based Keystone Construction Company.
KMOV
Homeowners express concerns over Ameren smart meters, company says it received little complaints
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Susan Dorn of Ballwin has called an air conditioning repair company to her home several times recently. She hadn’t had any problems with her central air conditioning system previously. “I noticed shortly after the meter went in it seemed to struggle turning over. Made some...
KMOV
South County staple feels the effects of rising commercial rental costs
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Inside the Watering Bowl on South Hanley Road, top dawg Jeremy King is working against the clock to get their dog grooming and boarding facility back up and running since it flooded back in July. “All the drywall, electrical, flooring, fencing, turf, everything had to...
recordpatriot.com
Glass removed from empty Alton factory
ALTON — A large building at 575 Piasa St. in Alton has been visually changed after workers removed all of its windows this week. The 57,000-square-foot industrial building, built in the 1950's, was once occupied by Lenhardt Tool & Die Co. The structure has been vacant for years. Workers over the last few weeks have removed all of the glass windows from the building, even in the rear.
Developer plans $28M travel center with industrial and commercial uses off Interstate 70 in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A prolific St. Louis developer is eyeing an overhaul of three city blocks in north St. Louis with a $28 million plan designed to capitalize on Interstate 70. Green Street Real Estate Ventures has been working on plans for several properties in the same North Riverfront neighborhood but was designated by a city board Tuesday as the official developer of a 15-acre property at 5900 N. Broadway.
recordpatriot.com
Alton brick master marks half century of projects
ALTON – After more than half a century, Jack Hughey, 69, of Alton, still manages to put in the hard work it takes to be a brick layer. However, his 51-year journey almost never happened. When Hughey was in kindergarten, he was involved in an accident involving a school...
Photos: Tour the former St. Louis Lunatic Asylum
ST. LOUIS — A tour of the historic St. Louis County Lunatic Asylum takes visitors through the building’s 153 years of history. There are ghosts rumored to be in the building, but the tour guide, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center associate director Felix Vincenz, said he has yet to experience ghostly activity.
KMOV
The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks
MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
Firefighters put out fire at scrap yard at I-44, 141 in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Firefighters put out a fire Thursday afternoon at a scrap yard just off Interstate 44 in St. Louis County. According to a Facebook post from the Fenton Fire Protection District, firefighters from the Fenton Fire Protection District and Valley Park Fire Protection District worked to put the fire out. The fire started before 4 p.m., and by 5 p.m., the fire was under control.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Health Department’s High Ridge location set to close
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Health Department (JCHD) High Ridge location will be closing in the future. JCHD spokeswoman Brianne Zwiener says the board made the decision during its September meeting to close the location. When it comes to coverage, the JCHD plans to provide healthcare in other ways in...
West Newsmagazine
The Rose Barrel restaurant to be open evenings, Sundays
While the city of Ballwin takes all citizen comments seriously, the lone speaker at the Sept. 26 Board of Aldermen meeting offered a positive and very well-received 1-minute spiel. Taking the podium was Susan Haake, one of three managing partners of The Rose Barrel at 15483 Clayton Road. “I come...
QSR Web
A&W to expand presence in Illinois
A&W Restaurants will open a location in Belleville, Illinois, on Oct. 10. The opening is part of a four-unit deal with franchisees Jim Sprill and Jim Sprick to expand the brand across Illinois, according to a press release. Sprick and Sprill have decades of experience with Yum Brands and Anheuser-Busch,...
Belleville couple in Fort Myers, Florida speak on flood damage
ST. LOUIS – Southwest Florida is a home-away-from-home for many St. Louis area families. Bill and Elizabeth Irwin want their friends in Belleville and St. Louis to know they are safe after riding out the storm of their lifetime. Their Fort Myers condo is located a few miles south of where Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon.
wlds.com
Large Meat Recall Hits Stores In Region
Two locations in Carrollton, a grocery store in Jerseyville, and two locations in Springfield have been listed as places effected by a recall on ready-to-eat meat products. More than 87,000 pounds of meat is being recalled across Illinois and Missouri from Behrmann Meat & Processing Inc. in Albers, Illinois for various ready-to-eat meat products that may be contaminated with listeria.
Empty the shelter kickoff today
Missouri animal shelters are reducing adoption fees to help empty their facilities.
edglentoday.com
Gov. JB Pritzker Provides Response To Madison County State's Attorney's Views
Letter To Madison County States Attorney Haine From Gov. JB Pritzker:. I was disappointed to read your letter and watch your television interview defending a criminal justice status quo where accused murderers, domestic batterers, rapists, and other dangerous criminals can buy their way out of jail pending trial if they have enough money. Unfortunately, you made clear in the KDSK interview that your real concern is not about the serious offenses you falsely claim are non-detainable, but to ensure that low level defendants face punishment before they are found guilty. Your approach – seeking to deter possible future crimes by punishing individuals accused of less serious offenses before they have the opportunity to defend themselves in court – is contrary to the foundation of our justice system and based on outdated research that has been debunked.
