Glen Carbon, IL

recordpatriot.com

Neighbors oppose proposed zoning change

Usually, neighbors come to city hall to voice their concerns and opinions about a proposed end user of a specific property, claiming it is incompatible with their neighborhood or it will cause traffic, density and noise issues. Thursday at Edwardsville's administrative and community service (ACS) meeting, The Garden Condominium residents...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
recordpatriot.com

Four zoning requests approved

EDWARDSVILLE – Four zoning requests were approved by the Madison County Zoning Board of Appeals Tuesday. The requests will now go to the Madison County Board's Building and Zoning Committee, which meets at 5 p.m. Oct. 6, before going to the full county board for final approval. The requests...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
recordpatriot.com

'Visionary' mayor laid Glen Carbon's current foundation

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Ron "Ronnie" Foster Sr. led Glen Carbon from when it had a tiny population until it could start to stand on its own two feet. Foster, 86, passed away on Aug. 16. He had served from 1965 to 1981...
GLEN CARBON, IL
midriversnewsmagazine.com

Lake Saint Louis continues to see The Meadows as its ‘downtown’

In 2019 and 2020, Mid Rivers Newsmagazine published several articles about The Meadows, its stores and restaurants, new apartments being built, and “shark tank” competitions to promote the next new ideas in retail. At that time, Lake Saint Louis leaders and residents viewed The Meadows as “the new downtown” of the city.
LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO
Glen Carbon, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
City
Glen Carbon, IL
Glen Carbon, IL
Society
5 On Your Side

Construction starts on $4M centerpiece at The District in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Construction has started on the second phase of The District, an experiential shopping and entertainment redevelopment in Chesterfield. St. Louis-based development company The Staenberg Group is behind The District’s transformation from outlet mall to new-age shopping and entertainment center, which is being built by Chesterfield-based Keystone Construction Company.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
recordpatriot.com

Glass removed from empty Alton factory

ALTON — A large building at 575 Piasa St. in Alton has been visually changed after workers removed all of its windows this week. The 57,000-square-foot industrial building, built in the 1950's, was once occupied by Lenhardt Tool & Die Co. The structure has been vacant for years. Workers over the last few weeks have removed all of the glass windows from the building, even in the rear.
ALTON, IL
5 On Your Side

Developer plans $28M travel center with industrial and commercial uses off Interstate 70 in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A prolific St. Louis developer is eyeing an overhaul of three city blocks in north St. Louis with a $28 million plan designed to capitalize on Interstate 70. Green Street Real Estate Ventures has been working on plans for several properties in the same North Riverfront neighborhood but was designated by a city board Tuesday as the official developer of a 15-acre property at 5900 N. Broadway.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
recordpatriot.com

Alton brick master marks half century of projects

ALTON – After more than half a century, Jack Hughey, 69, of Alton, still manages to put in the hard work it takes to be a brick layer. However, his 51-year journey almost never happened. When Hughey was in kindergarten, he was involved in an accident involving a school...
ALTON, IL
FOX2Now

Photos: Tour the former St. Louis Lunatic Asylum

ST. LOUIS — A tour of the historic St. Louis County Lunatic Asylum takes visitors through the building’s 153 years of history. There are ghosts rumored to be in the building, but the tour guide, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center associate director Felix Vincenz, said he has yet to experience ghostly activity.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks

MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Firefighters put out fire at scrap yard at I-44, 141 in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Firefighters put out a fire Thursday afternoon at a scrap yard just off Interstate 44 in St. Louis County. According to a Facebook post from the Fenton Fire Protection District, firefighters from the Fenton Fire Protection District and Valley Park Fire Protection District worked to put the fire out. The fire started before 4 p.m., and by 5 p.m., the fire was under control.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
West Newsmagazine

The Rose Barrel restaurant to be open evenings, Sundays

While the city of Ballwin takes all citizen comments seriously, the lone speaker at the Sept. 26 Board of Aldermen meeting offered a positive and very well-received 1-minute spiel. Taking the podium was Susan Haake, one of three managing partners of The Rose Barrel at 15483 Clayton Road. “I come...
BALLWIN, MO
QSR Web

A&W to expand presence in Illinois

A&W Restaurants will open a location in Belleville, Illinois, on Oct. 10. The opening is part of a four-unit deal with franchisees Jim Sprill and Jim Sprick to expand the brand across Illinois, according to a press release. Sprick and Sprill have decades of experience with Yum Brands and Anheuser-Busch,...
BELLEVILLE, IL
FOX2Now

Belleville couple in Fort Myers, Florida speak on flood damage

ST. LOUIS – Southwest Florida is a home-away-from-home for many St. Louis area families. Bill and Elizabeth Irwin want their friends in Belleville and St. Louis to know they are safe after riding out the storm of their lifetime. Their Fort Myers condo is located a few miles south of where Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon.
FORT MYERS, FL
wlds.com

Large Meat Recall Hits Stores In Region

Two locations in Carrollton, a grocery store in Jerseyville, and two locations in Springfield have been listed as places effected by a recall on ready-to-eat meat products. More than 87,000 pounds of meat is being recalled across Illinois and Missouri from Behrmann Meat & Processing Inc. in Albers, Illinois for various ready-to-eat meat products that may be contaminated with listeria.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Gov. JB Pritzker Provides Response To Madison County State's Attorney's Views

Letter To Madison County States Attorney Haine From Gov. JB Pritzker:. I was disappointed to read your letter and watch your television interview defending a criminal justice status quo where accused murderers, domestic batterers, rapists, and other dangerous criminals can buy their way out of jail pending trial if they have enough money. Unfortunately, you made clear in the KDSK interview that your real concern is not about the serious offenses you falsely claim are non-detainable, but to ensure that low level defendants face punishment before they are found guilty. Your approach – seeking to deter possible future crimes by punishing individuals accused of less serious offenses before they have the opportunity to defend themselves in court – is contrary to the foundation of our justice system and based on outdated research that has been debunked.
MADISON COUNTY, IL

