Eastern Progress
Photos: 2022 Arizona Wildcats Red-Blue basketball game
Arizona Men's Basketball hosted their annual Red and Blue Game at McKale Center on Sept. 30, 2022. The blue team won, 49-45. Arizona's forward Azuolas Tubelis won the dunk contest. Originally published on tucson.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona volleyball sweeps Oregon State for first Pac-12 win
After opening the Pac-12 season with two matches where they just weren’t consistent enough, the Arizona Wildcats rose to the occasion with a straight-set victory over Oregon State. The 25-21, 25-16, 25-22 match gave Arizona volleyball its first conference win and improved its overall record to 11-3. It was the most complete match they had played since early September.
Documentary profiling Lute Olson to debut in Tucson Friday night
“On a national level we hope to make sure that he gets that recognition that he deserves,” said Director Brett Rapkin.
azdesertswarm.com
West Virginia transfer Esmery Martinez brings a new emphasis on offensive rebounding to Arizona women’s basketball
It’s long been a complaint of Arizona women’s basketball fans. Why don’t the Wildcats focus more on the offensive boards? Will head coach Adia Barnes ever change that focus? Those fans just might get their wish this year because of one player. That player is forward Esmery Martinez who transferred to Arizona from West Virginia during the offseason.
arizonawildcats.com
Basketball Season Begins With First Watch Red-Blue Game
TUCSON, Ariz. – The annual tip-off event to the Arizona Basketball season begins with the First Watch Red-Blue Game at 7:30 p.m. (MST) on Friday, Sept. 30. Come catch a glimpse of Coach Lloyd and the 2022-23 Wildcats in action for the first time in McKale Center. Tickets are selling quickly for Friday as the game regularly sells out.
Last-Minute game Information for Arizona Football vs Colorado
TUCSON, AZ – Fresh off of a humbling loss to Cal, Arizona Football (2-2, 0-1) returns to action in search of their first conference win against Colorado (0-4, 0-1). We are moving right along in the 2022 Arizona Football season, as the Wildcats are now into week five. And with the year quickly rolling along, Arizona will continue their Pac-12 action as they return home to take on the Colorado Buffaloes.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona soccer unable to maintain strong first-half play in loss to Stanford
After the first half of play, the Arizona Wildcats had to feel good about themselves. They played one of the most decorated soccer programs in the country to a scoreless draw and controlled possession in their attacking third of the field for much of the half. Ultimately, Stanford proved why they are one of the most decorated programs by coming out in the second half and controlling the final 45 minutes in a 2-0 victory.
allsportstucson.com
Fantastic Freshmen: Tucson High trio starting for improving Badgers
Having a freshman varsity starter on a high school football team happens in Southern Arizona but not often. Having three at one time is unheard of. Add to that the three of them, at Tucson High, are on a winning team through the first three weeks of the season. Making...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona cross country sweeps Dave Murray Invitational
Arizona men’s and women’s cross country broke in their new home turf in exciting fashion Friday, sweeping the Dave Murray Invitational at Tucson Country Club. It was the first time the annual invitational was held at Tucson Country Club, which also serves as the new home of Arizona’s men’s and women’s golf programs.
CBS Sports
Arizona vs. Colorado: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Colorado Buffaloes and the Arizona Wildcats are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 9:30 p.m. ET Oct. 1 at Arizona Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'. Colorado suffered a grim 45-17 defeat...
Eastern Progress
Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd helps pay for free Red-Blue Game ticket giveaway on south side
Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd didn't just make a promotional appearance at a south side Tucson event Thursday. He also helped pay for it. Longtime UA supporter Humberto Lopez said Lloyd approached him about a way to better involve fans from the city's south side, and the two agreed to host a Mexican-themed celebration and ticket giveaway at the El Pueblo Neighborhood Center.
arizonasports.com
ASU, Arizona men’s basketball reveal schedules for 2022-23 season
The Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball teams have revealed their respective schedules for the 2022-23 season. ASU will play VCU in the Legends Classic in Brooklyn on Nov. 16, followed by either Michigan or Pitt the following day. The Sun Devils also play Creighton in Las Vegas on Dec. 12 in non-conference play.
azdesertswarm.com
Underclassmen take on big roles for Arizona soccer
As Arizona soccer heads into its Pac-12 home opener against Stanford, it's a sure thing that the Cardinal will see a lot of new faces on the pitch for the Wildcats. So far this season, 16 players have made at least one start for Arizona. Nine of those players are either new to the program or played in less than half of the approximately 1630 minutes of play the team contested last season.
azdesertswarm.com
Tip times, TV info released for Arizona men’s basketball 2022-23 schedule
If you’re an Arizona fan who doesn’t have access to Pac-12 Network, it’s going to mean missing out on some of the men’s basketball games in 2022-23. But not as many as you’d think. Less than half of the UA’s 31 regular-season contests will air...
Eastern Progress
ABC to carry noon UCLA-Arizona showdown, but fans will also have to stay up late in 2022-23
Arizona fans will be able to catch the Wildcats on over-the-air networks five times this season, including noon games against UCLA and ASU at McKale Center, but will also be asked to stay up late often. In an announcement Thursday of exact tipoff times and television coverage in 2022-23, the...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona volleyball’s setters are getting more input from different voices
Since arriving at Arizona, junior setter Emery Herman has often mentioned that one of the biggest changes for her was getting so much feedback on each set at the college level. It wasn’t something she had ever experienced. The person responsible for compiling and giving that feedback is volunteer assistant coach Gwen Egbert.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men’s basketball Red-Blue scrimmage: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online
The Arizona Wildcats start preparations for the 2022-23 campaign with their annual Red-Blue instrasquad scrimmage, the first chance for fans to see the new team in action. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Red-Blue scrimmage game...
Tucson, October 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Tucson. The Sabino High School football team will have a game with Pusch Ridge Christian Academy on September 30, 2022, 19:00:00. The Westwood High School football team will have a game with Mountain View High School - Marana on September 30, 2022, 19:00:00.
shsthepapercut.com
Get to Know the Great Ms. Gallego
Ms. Gallego, is a new welcome addition to Sahuaro’s English department. She attended and graduated from Sahuaro, although she adamantly refused to divulge what year she graduated. She was born in Tucson, Arizona at TMC, and is the oldest child; she has one younger sister. During her teaching career, she taught at 2 middle schools: one was in Hawaii and the other middle school was at Booth Fickett. She enjoys teaching freshmen, although when they act as though they are still in middle school, it can be challenging for her to teach her lessons.
kjzz.org
Comedian Lewis Black is ready to read Arizona's rants
There are comedians who talk about current events, and then there’s Lewis Black. He’s been called the “King of Rant” and has talked about what’s on his mind on stage, on “The Daily Show” and elsewhere. He’s bringing his “Off The Rails” tour...
