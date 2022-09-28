ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eastern Progress

Photos: 2022 Arizona Wildcats Red-Blue basketball game

Arizona Men's Basketball hosted their annual Red and Blue Game at McKale Center on Sept. 30, 2022. The blue team won, 49-45. Arizona's forward Azuolas Tubelis won the dunk contest. Originally published on tucson.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona volleyball sweeps Oregon State for first Pac-12 win

After opening the Pac-12 season with two matches where they just weren’t consistent enough, the Arizona Wildcats rose to the occasion with a straight-set victory over Oregon State. The 25-21, 25-16, 25-22 match gave Arizona volleyball its first conference win and improved its overall record to 11-3. It was the most complete match they had played since early September.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

West Virginia transfer Esmery Martinez brings a new emphasis on offensive rebounding to Arizona women’s basketball

It’s long been a complaint of Arizona women’s basketball fans. Why don’t the Wildcats focus more on the offensive boards? Will head coach Adia Barnes ever change that focus? Those fans just might get their wish this year because of one player. That player is forward Esmery Martinez who transferred to Arizona from West Virginia during the offseason.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Tucson, AZ
College Basketball
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
College Sports
Local
Arizona College Sports
Tucson, AZ
Basketball
Local
Arizona College Basketball
arizonawildcats.com

Basketball Season Begins With First Watch Red-Blue Game

TUCSON, Ariz. – The annual tip-off event to the Arizona Basketball season begins with the First Watch Red-Blue Game at 7:30 p.m. (MST) on Friday, Sept. 30. Come catch a glimpse of Coach Lloyd and the 2022-23 Wildcats in action for the first time in McKale Center. Tickets are selling quickly for Friday as the game regularly sells out.
TUCSON, AZ
FanSided

Last-Minute game Information for Arizona Football vs Colorado

TUCSON, AZ – Fresh off of a humbling loss to Cal, Arizona Football (2-2, 0-1) returns to action in search of their first conference win against Colorado (0-4, 0-1). We are moving right along in the 2022 Arizona Football season, as the Wildcats are now into week five. And with the year quickly rolling along, Arizona will continue their Pac-12 action as they return home to take on the Colorado Buffaloes.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona soccer unable to maintain strong first-half play in loss to Stanford

After the first half of play, the Arizona Wildcats had to feel good about themselves. They played one of the most decorated soccer programs in the country to a scoreless draw and controlled possession in their attacking third of the field for much of the half. Ultimately, Stanford proved why they are one of the most decorated programs by coming out in the second half and controlling the final 45 minutes in a 2-0 victory.
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Fantastic Freshmen: Tucson High trio starting for improving Badgers

Having a freshman varsity starter on a high school football team happens in Southern Arizona but not often. Having three at one time is unheard of. Add to that the three of them, at Tucson High, are on a winning team through the first three weeks of the season. Making...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Sean Elliott
Person
Lute Olson
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona cross country sweeps Dave Murray Invitational

Arizona men’s and women’s cross country broke in their new home turf in exciting fashion Friday, sweeping the Dave Murray Invitational at Tucson Country Club. It was the first time the annual invitational was held at Tucson Country Club, which also serves as the new home of Arizona’s men’s and women’s golf programs.
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd helps pay for free Red-Blue Game ticket giveaway on south side

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd didn't just make a promotional appearance at a south side Tucson event Thursday. He also helped pay for it. Longtime UA supporter Humberto Lopez said Lloyd approached him about a way to better involve fans from the city's south side, and the two agreed to host a Mexican-themed celebration and ticket giveaway at the El Pueblo Neighborhood Center.
TUCSON, AZ
arizonasports.com

ASU, Arizona men’s basketball reveal schedules for 2022-23 season

The Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball teams have revealed their respective schedules for the 2022-23 season. ASU will play VCU in the Legends Classic in Brooklyn on Nov. 16, followed by either Michigan or Pitt the following day. The Sun Devils also play Creighton in Las Vegas on Dec. 12 in non-conference play.
TEMPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jerseys#Lute#White And Navy Blue#Ua#Uabookstores#Arizona Athletics#Azathletics
azdesertswarm.com

Underclassmen take on big roles for Arizona soccer

As Arizona soccer heads into its Pac-12 home opener against Stanford, it's a sure thing that the Cardinal will see a lot of new faces on the pitch for the Wildcats. So far this season, 16 players have made at least one start for Arizona. Nine of those players are either new to the program or played in less than half of the approximately 1630 minutes of play the team contested last season.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona volleyball’s setters are getting more input from different voices

Since arriving at Arizona, junior setter Emery Herman has often mentioned that one of the biggest changes for her was getting so much feedback on each set at the college level. It wasn’t something she had ever experienced. The person responsible for compiling and giving that feedback is volunteer assistant coach Gwen Egbert.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
shsthepapercut.com

Get to Know the Great Ms. Gallego

Ms. Gallego, is a new welcome addition to Sahuaro’s English department. She attended and graduated from Sahuaro, although she adamantly refused to divulge what year she graduated. She was born in Tucson, Arizona at TMC, and is the oldest child; she has one younger sister. During her teaching career, she taught at 2 middle schools: one was in Hawaii and the other middle school was at Booth Fickett. She enjoys teaching freshmen, although when they act as though they are still in middle school, it can be challenging for her to teach her lessons.
TUCSON, AZ
kjzz.org

Comedian Lewis Black is ready to read Arizona's rants

There are comedians who talk about current events, and then there’s Lewis Black. He’s been called the “King of Rant” and has talked about what’s on his mind on stage, on “The Daily Show” and elsewhere. He’s bringing his “Off The Rails” tour...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy