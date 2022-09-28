After the first half of play, the Arizona Wildcats had to feel good about themselves. They played one of the most decorated soccer programs in the country to a scoreless draw and controlled possession in their attacking third of the field for much of the half. Ultimately, Stanford proved why they are one of the most decorated programs by coming out in the second half and controlling the final 45 minutes in a 2-0 victory.

