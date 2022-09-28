Read full article on original website
Terry Glen
3d ago
start with the casinos in Vegas, and Henderson.... I see water going into the drains, outside and inside these places.... and why hasn't there been a building moratorium put into effect in Vegas and Henderson....???? you can't keep building and expect to save water, it doesn't work that way....
Reply(1)
12
Metal
3d ago
I have several videos of tle local parks watering the asphalt in the parking lots as well as poorly aimed sprinklers ,The local parks in Vegas also don't pay any attention the the watering schedules. Guess they are above the law
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Timed reservations for Red Rock return
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When heading up to Red Rock Canyon this fall, be sure to book a reservation in advance. Timed reservations will be required until May, including fee-free days. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Lake Mead reopens several hiking trails during fall season. To grab your daily...
Gas prices in the Las Vegas Valley once again on the rise
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gas prices have once again risen and Las Vegas residents have been feeling the pain at the pump, causing drivers to question how often they need to hit the road. “If things get worse, I could definitely see myself having to stop.” Adam Johnston is a Lyft driver but driving lately has […]
WATCH: Video history of Las Vegas implosions
During the 1990s and well into the 2000s, Las Vegas gained a worldwide reputation for imploding older hotels and casinos with style to make way for newer and bigger resorts.
pvtimes.com
THEY’RE BACK — grasshoppers descend on Pahrump Valley
They’re already here and more could be coming. At least that’s what entomoligists say, who predict a slight rise in the population of grasshoppers this year following the monsoon-like rains earlier this season which fueled the bug’s leafy food supplies. Forty-five million grasshoppers swarmed the area in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
963kklz.com
Nevada Gas Prices Surge Higher Again
Gas prices in Las Vegas and throughout the state of Nevada have surged higher again in the past couple of weeks. According to a post on News3LV.com, AAA is reporting that gas prices jumped up another 13-cents in recent days. Drivers in Southern Nevada are now paying an average of $5.34 per gallon. That price is 42-cents higher than last week and about 50-cents higher than they were a month ago.
Earthquake strikes Las Vegas with a magnitude of 2.5
A magnitude 2.5 earthquake gave residents in the northern part of the Las Vegas valley a bit of a jolt on Thursday night.
Seismologist: Nevada is 3rd-most seismic state in US
A small earthquake felt in North Las Vegas serves as a "good reminder" to Nevadans that seismic activity isn't uncommon in Las Vegas, and it's a good idea to be prepared, UNR seismologist says.
‘Get the f— up, we are going to the mayor’s office,’ Las Vegas councilwomen both violated city policies, report says
Both Las Vegas city councilwomen involved in a fight after a committee meeting violated the city's code of conduct in an altercation captured on video that was later deleted, an investigative report found.
IN THIS ARTICLE
knpr
Demolitions, rebrandings, sales: Changes aplenty in Las Vegas' casino industry
The last time Station Casinos opened a new property in Las Vegas was 2008, or 14 years ago. And lately, we’ve been hearing about how they are bulldozing three existing properties. That doesn’t mean the locals market for Station properties is going away. In fact, the company wants to...
Kiel Ranch’s comeback: A North Las Vegas park worth a visit
An important Las Vegas landmark is turning into a park that's worth the trip, thanks to an infusion of funds for public lands projects.
More than bodies: Lake Mead gives up a 12 million year discovery
Dead bodies and sunken boats have been found in shrinking Lake Mead. Now the Nevada reservoir has yielded volcanic ash deposited 12 million years ago. What the drought is teaching us about the earth.
963kklz.com
Ride The ‘Train Of Terror’ During Halloween Season
Do you dare ride the “Train Of Terror” this Halloween season?. It sounds like a unique experience for this time of year, and it is sponsored by Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway at the Nevada State Railroad Museum located at 601 Yucca Street in Boulder City, 89005. The “Train of Terror” departs at 5:30pm and 7:30pm on various evenings from September 30 through October 30. Please be aware that this experience is rated PG-13 and it is NOT intended for younger children.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Animal Foundation CEO bites back after City finds contract violations
Amid an ongoing storm of criticism, The Animal Foundation is pushing back. CEO Hilarie Grey says concerns about animal welfare at the beleaguered shelter are "misplaced."
Grasshoppers in Las Vegas; the good, the bad, the weird
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— With recent grasshopper sightings in the Las Vegas valley, many locals are concerned there may be a repeat of 2019. Grasshoppers swarming high-traffic areas, blotting out streetlights, and causing general unease to those fearful of bugs. However, experts aren’t convinced that a repeat of the 2019 invasion is on the horizon. “There […]
Thunderstorms move across Las Vegas valley
Thunderstorms with heavy rain and lightning are moving through the Las Vegas valley Wednesday morning.
Small earthquake rattles parts of Las Vegas
The U.S. Geological Survey says that an earthquake measuring 2.4 on the Richter scale hit at around 8pm. The quake was centered just east of Craig Road and Camino al Norte near Craig Ranch Regional Park. No damage or injuries were reported.
Nevada Gov. Sisolak on Las Vegas-area prison escape: ‘It seems like I didn’t get the whole story’
Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak said he was told a convicted murderer had escaped from a prison outside of Las Vegas on Tuesday morning – four days after the man, who was captured Wednesday, is believed to have escaped.
963kklz.com
Two 1 October Survivors Create ‘Flight of Healing’ Sculpture
It has been five years since the 2017, 1 October Route 91 Harvest festival shooting in Las Vegas. Survivors here in Las Vegas, and in other parts of the country are still trying to cope and fight through the lasting traumas caused by that horrific night. Ahead of the anniversary...
Stranded motorists rescued during thunderstorm in Las Vegas
Firefighters put out eight palm tree fires and rescued three motorists as thunderstorms hit the Las Vegas valley on Wednesday morning.
Fox5 KVVU
The frame goes up and the tears begin..
A very emotional moment as the frame is raised for the Paredes home. The build would not be possible without the contributions of our eight community partners. This year our Super Build partners include Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers, Barclays US Bank, Diamondback Land Surveying, Home Depot Foundation, Les Olson Company, Palm Mortuaries, PENTA Building Group and Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.
Comments / 24