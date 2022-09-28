ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Terry Glen
3d ago

start with the casinos in Vegas, and Henderson.... I see water going into the drains, outside and inside these places.... and why hasn't there been a building moratorium put into effect in Vegas and Henderson....???? you can't keep building and expect to save water, it doesn't work that way....

Metal
3d ago

I have several videos of tle local parks watering the asphalt in the parking lots as well as poorly aimed sprinklers ,The local parks in Vegas also don't pay any attention the the watering schedules. Guess they are above the law

LAS VEGAS, NV

