Yardbarker
“I Hate ‘Em” Broncos’ Bradley Chubb On Rival Las Vegas Raiders
The Denver Broncos’ defensive star, Bradley Chubb, was recently asked about his thoughts on the Las Vegas Raiders, with their divisional clash set in a few days. Responding to Denver beat writer Mike Klis, his response was fiery, just what you would expect. “I hate ’em. To be honest...
Yardbarker
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Is AFC Player of the Month
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was named the AFC Player of the Month for September. This is the second Offensive Player of the Month award for Jackson (November 2019) and he becomes the first Baltimore Ravens player to win the award multiple times. Jackson completed 56 of 88 pass attempts (63.6...
49ers-Rams Injury Report: Daniel Brunskill returns; Arik Armstead still sidelined
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 4 contest against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill is getting closer to returning to the football field. He returned to practice for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in the 49ers' first preseason game. That's good news for a unit that lost its best player, left tackle Trent Williams, for at least a month to a high-ankle sprain.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Browns, Ravens, Lamar Jackson, Steelers
Browns DE Myles Garrett met with the media on Friday for the first time since his scary car accident earlier in the week. “Definitely grateful to be here,” Garrett said, via ESPN.com. “With what I saw right after. … the pictures. “It was a helluva event.”. Garrett...
Bills' Von Miller: Lamar Jackson 'should be the highest-paid player in the NFL'
Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson is playing on the final season of his rookie contract after failing to come to terms on an extension with the team ahead of the 2022 campaign. Jackson halted contract talks once the season began, but one of his opponents this week believes the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Mayfield's transition to Carolina anything but smooth so far
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield’s transition to the Carolina Panthers hasn't been a smooth one. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 is near the bottom of the league in quarterback rating and completion percentage.
Yardbarker
NFL Week 4 QB Breakdown: Derek Carr vs. Russell Wilson
Coming into Week 4, the Las Vegas Raiders will be looking right down the barrel at the possibility of an 0-4 record. The team that stands in the way of their first win will be the Denver Broncos. Denver, in a way, has also been disappointing. Their offense has been disheartening as a whole, but at the end of the day, they still sport a winning record at 2-1. The two quarterbacks at the helm of these disappointing offenses? Derek Carr and Russell Wilson.
Injured 49ers tackle Trent Williams expects to return in ‘no time’
Trent Williams was expected to miss at least a month after the left tackle suffered a high-ankle sprain during the San Francisco 49ers' Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos. The offensive lineman told Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area that he expects to be back in "no time."
Chargers Announce Unfortunate Update On Wide Receiver Keenan Allen
For the third week in a row, the Los Angeles Chargers will be without wide receiver Keenan Allen. The Chargers just ruled out Allen for Sunday's showdown with the Houston Texans. Allen left Thursday's practice early due to a nagging hamstring injury. This injury was first sustained in Week 1...
NFL・
Packers Star Offensive Lineman Expected To Play Vs. Patriots
It seems as though Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have a little more protection around him Sunday when they host the New England Patriots. Two-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, who played in just one game last season after tearing his ACL in 2020, returned to practice Friday after sitting out practice the day prior, according to Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com. Bakhtiari did not show up on the Packers injury report, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, and Hodkiewicz reported he is expected to play.
Yardbarker
3 Las Vegas Raiders X Factors vs. the Denver Broncos
The Las Vegas Raiders defense has been “bad” three weeks into the 2022 season. But it hasn’t been all their fault. The offense hasn’t given them much help and has been equally inconsistent. The Raiders’ defense has had its moments though. They shut down the Los...
Ravens release first injury report for Week 4 matchup vs. Bills
The Baltimore Ravens will finish their tour of playing AFC East opponents on Sunday when the team welcomes the Buffalo Bills into M&T Bank Stadium in Week 4. The matchup could arguably be the toughest opponent for the Ravens during the 2022 season. On Wednesday, Baltimore released their first injury...
Yardbarker
Raiders Gain Reinforcements Ahead of Matchup vs. Broncos
The injury bug has affected the Las Vegas Raiders over the first few weeks of the NFL season. With that being said, the team will return some key contributors this week. C Andre James, LB Denzel Perryman and S Tre’von Moehrig all sustained injuries during their Week 1 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. All three Raiders have been out ever since, but are slated to return to action this week against the Denver Broncos.
NFL Odds: Bills vs. Ravens prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
It is a potential playoff preview as the Buffalo Bills will travel to Maryland to take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. It is a battle of two elite quarterbacks as we look at our NFL odds series and deliver a Bills-Ravens prediction and pick. The Bills fell...
Hamstring injuries sideline four Broncos against Las Vegas
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett declared four players out for Denver's game at Las Vegas on Sunday because of hamstring injuries. Right guard Quinn Meinerz, who pulled a hamstring in the opener and aggravated it during practice this week, was ruled out along with receiver Tyrie Cleveland, linebacker Jonathan Cooper and cornerback Darius Phillips.Also ruled out was right tackle Billy Turner, who has yet to suit up after undergoing offseason knee surgery and missing most of training camp.Turner is behind schedule in his rehabilitation. Had the Broncos known he'd miss the first month of the season they would have placed him...
