ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

“I Hate ‘Em” Broncos’ Bradley Chubb On Rival Las Vegas Raiders

The Denver Broncos’ defensive star, Bradley Chubb, was recently asked about his thoughts on the Las Vegas Raiders, with their divisional clash set in a few days. Responding to Denver beat writer Mike Klis, his response was fiery, just what you would expect. “I hate ’em. To be honest...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Is AFC Player of the Month

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was named the AFC Player of the Month for September. This is the second Offensive Player of the Month award for Jackson (November 2019) and he becomes the first Baltimore Ravens player to win the award multiple times. Jackson completed 56 of 88 pass attempts (63.6...
BALTIMORE, MD
49erswebzone

49ers-Rams Injury Report: Daniel Brunskill returns; Arik Armstead still sidelined

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 4 contest against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill is getting closer to returning to the football field. He returned to practice for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in the 49ers' first preseason game. That's good news for a unit that lost its best player, left tackle Trent Williams, for at least a month to a high-ankle sprain.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Browns, Ravens, Lamar Jackson, Steelers

Browns DE Myles Garrett met with the media on Friday for the first time since his scary car accident earlier in the week. “Definitely grateful to be here,” Garrett said, via ESPN.com. “With what I saw right after. … the pictures. “It was a helluva event.”. Garrett...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Pro Bowl#American Football#Chargers De Joey Bosa
Yardbarker

NFL Week 4 QB Breakdown: Derek Carr vs. Russell Wilson

Coming into Week 4, the Las Vegas Raiders will be looking right down the barrel at the possibility of an 0-4 record. The team that stands in the way of their first win will be the Denver Broncos. Denver, in a way, has also been disappointing. Their offense has been disheartening as a whole, but at the end of the day, they still sport a winning record at 2-1. The two quarterbacks at the helm of these disappointing offenses? Derek Carr and Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Chargers Announce Unfortunate Update On Wide Receiver Keenan Allen

For the third week in a row, the Los Angeles Chargers will be without wide receiver Keenan Allen. The Chargers just ruled out Allen for Sunday's showdown with the Houston Texans. Allen left Thursday's practice early due to a nagging hamstring injury. This injury was first sustained in Week 1...
NFL
NESN

Packers Star Offensive Lineman Expected To Play Vs. Patriots

It seems as though Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have a little more protection around him Sunday when they host the New England Patriots. Two-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, who played in just one game last season after tearing his ACL in 2020, returned to practice Friday after sitting out practice the day prior, according to Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com. Bakhtiari did not show up on the Packers injury report, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, and Hodkiewicz reported he is expected to play.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

3 Las Vegas Raiders X Factors vs. the Denver Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders defense has been “bad” three weeks into the 2022 season. But it hasn’t been all their fault. The offense hasn’t given them much help and has been equally inconsistent. The Raiders’ defense has had its moments though. They shut down the Los...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Raiders Gain Reinforcements Ahead of Matchup vs. Broncos

The injury bug has affected the Las Vegas Raiders over the first few weeks of the NFL season. With that being said, the team will return some key contributors this week. C Andre James, LB Denzel Perryman and S Tre’von Moehrig all sustained injuries during their Week 1 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. All three Raiders have been out ever since, but are slated to return to action this week against the Denver Broncos.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Hamstring injuries sideline four Broncos against Las Vegas

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett declared four players out for Denver's game at Las Vegas on Sunday because of hamstring injuries. Right guard Quinn Meinerz, who pulled a hamstring in the opener and aggravated it during practice this week, was ruled out along with receiver Tyrie Cleveland, linebacker Jonathan Cooper and cornerback Darius Phillips.Also ruled out was right tackle Billy Turner, who has yet to suit up after undergoing offseason knee surgery and missing most of training camp.Turner is behind schedule in his rehabilitation. Had the Broncos known he'd miss the first month of the season they would have placed him...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy