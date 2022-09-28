Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
Harvest Fest 2022 from 9/30 to 10/2Adrian HolmanBensenville, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Column: Coach Matt Eberflus sends 2 clear messages — he wants to keep the Chicago Bears roster healthy, and practice matters
Sitting through news conferences with NFL coaches and trying to find something that isn’t filled with clichés or basically repeating principles can be challenging. It’s called coach-speak, and often the coach’s goal is to make it through 15 minutes by saying very little. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is legendary for his ability to say nothing of interest, although he occasionally ...
Yardbarker
Bears Injury Report Keeps Growing Ahead Of Matchup With New York
After their victory over the Houston Texans, the Chicago Bears have been dealing with injuries galore. David Montgomery left Sunday's win in the first quarter as did Byron Pringle, who the Bears just recently placed on injured reserve. But as the week progressed towards the road matchup in New York,...
numberfire.com
Jameis Winston (back/ankle) doubtful for Saints in London
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is considered doubtful for Sunday's Week 4 game in London versus the Minnesota Vikings, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Winston was unable to practice this week, putting Andy Dalton in line to start for the Saints across the pond. Michael Thomas (foot) has already been ruled out, so Dalton will be working with Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry (ankle) as his top receivers. Alvin Kamara (ribs) could potentially benefit from additional dump-offs and Taysom Hill may mix in for some gadget plays near the goal line.
Andy Dalton ready to hunt after Saints’ Jameis Winston status update for Week 4 vs. Vikings
Red Rifle is ready to hunt! New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, who is dealing with back and ankle injuries, hasn’t been able to take the practice field yet in preparation for a Week 4 date with the Minnesota Vikings in London. Well, it appears that lack of practice could result in Winston sitting out the contest- and Andy Dalton starting under center for the Saints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
atozsports.com
ESPN makes big prediction for Bears veteran against the Giants
ESPN thinks Chicago Bears defensive lineman Robert Quinn is going to have a big game against the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon. Courtney Cronin, who covers the Bears for ESPN, is calling her shot. She thinks Quinn is going to have two sacks against the Giants. From ESPN:. The...
Glenwood Cougars football league suspended for 13-year-old player who tested into 10th grade
Too smart to play? He's the same age as his teammates, but his high academic abilities have cost his team a shot at the playoffs.
SB Nation
Vikings vs. Saints: Time, TV, stream, and prediction for football from London!
The NFL’s International Series begins in Week 4, with the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints traveling across the pond to square off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. The game is scheduled for Sunday, October 2 at 9:30 a.m. ET on the NFL Network and NFL+ (live stream available on FuboTV).
FOX Sports
Saints QB Winston held out of 2nd straight practice in UK
LONDON (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston had said “I'll be out there” for practice on Thursday. He wasn't. Winston was held out of a second straight practice because of a back injury, raising questions about whether he'll be able to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York Giants: 3 keys to victory plus a Week 4 prediction vs Chicago Bears
The (2-1) New York Giants will look to rebound from their first loss of the season when they take on
Dalvin Cook injury update will have Vikings fans drinking tea in London vs. Saints
Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook will play Sunday, per Vikings reporter Chris Tomasson. Cook was originally on the injury report due to a shoulder ailment. He returned to practice on Thursday which led many to upgrade him from questionable to probable. And with this recent news, the Vikings will indeed have their RB1 for their Week 4 matchup against the New Orleans Saints in London.
ESPN
New Orleans Saints say QB Jameis Winston doubtful, WR Michael Thomas out vs. Minnesota Vikings in London
LONDON -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings in London. If Winston can't go, backup quarterback Andy Dalton would replace him, marking the third time Dalton would start a game in London -- including a 27-27 tie against Washington and current Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in 2016 -- and his first regular-season start for the Saints.
Bears to sign K Michael Badgley with Cairo Santos' status uncertain
With kicker Cairo Santos (personal) officially questionable to play tomorrow in New York, the Chicago Bears are signing kicker Mike Badgley, his agent said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Alvin Kamara (ribs) limited again at Saints practice
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (ribs) was a limited participant at practice on Thursday. Kamara was also a limited participant on Wednesday as he continues to manage a ribs injury. He out-touched Mark Ingram 15-5 in Week 3 and produced 73 yards on 17 touches. Kamara will hopefully be healthier and more effective in London against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.
Oregon Ducks to host 5-star recruit on surprise visit for game vs. Stanford
The Oregon Ducks just added a massive visitor to their lengthy list of highly-rated recruits that will be in attendance for the game against the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday night in Eugene. Ducks Wire can confirm that 5-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II, a verbal commit to the Texas Longhorns, is on campus and will be at Autzen Stadium. Cook is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 WR in the 2023 class, and the No. 30 overall player in the nation. Cook had the Ducks among his top 3 schools before committing to the Longhorns on June 29 of this year....
Comments / 0