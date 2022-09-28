Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Bangor plans to clear out “Tent City”
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor is making plans to clean up some of the homeless encampments located on city property. Many Bangor residents and business owners have spoken out in recent weeks expressing their frustration with the city regarding the growing homeless problem. As winter approaches, the...
foxbangor.com
Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth reaches goal to modernize
ELLSWORTH– This is an exciting time for people who rely on Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth. It has reached a goal that will help modernize the hospital to help serve residents for generations to come. The sound of construction has become familiar at this important hospital, the...
Maine emergency rental assistance program is on hold
AUGUSTA, Maine — MaineHousing announced Friday that it is pausing its emergency rental assistance program and will not be accepting new or renewed applications. Applications were no longer being accepted after 5 p.m. Sept. 29, according to a press release, and it is unclear how long the program will be paused or whether it will reopen. The agency is awaiting a response to its request for additional federal funding, according to the release.
foxbangor.com
First responders treated to lunch
SKOWHEGAN– First responders in Somerset County were treated to a free lunch yesterday afternoon. The Hight Family of Dealerships and Skowhegan Savings Bank teamed up to host the 4th Annual first Responder BBQ with smoked pork, wings, corn muffins and ice cream. It’s the first time they’ve been able...
WGME
Bangor teachers will wear emergency alert badges to instantly contact police
BANGOR (BDN) -- Staff members at Bangor schools will soon wear badges they can use to alert emergency responders and police instantly in the case of a school shooting or lower-level emergency. The Bangor School Department has partnered with Centegix, an Atlanta company that provides a crisis alert system designed...
Bangor PD has new ideas to help with homelessness in the city
BANGOR, Maine — Some communities across Maine are seeing more and more people without housing. In Bangor, it's been an ongoing issue, and the city's police department has some ideas to help curb the number of people who are not seeking shelter. There are at least 170 people in...
wgan.com
Pair of Maine men accused of receiving pay for home repair projects that were never completed
Two men in Penobscot County are accused of taking payments for home repairs that they did not finish. According to the Bangor Daily News, 51-year-old Eric Bartell of Bangor and 34-year-old Lee Smith of Lee were indicted Wednesday on one count each of theft by deception. Prosecutors said Bartell took...
wabi.tv
Bangor, Camden restaurants voted best in the nation
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Searching the nation for the best date night restaurant? Or how about some every day eats?. You don’t have to look far. Tripadvisor has deemed Timber Kitchen and Bar in Bangor the number one “everyday eats restaurant” in the nation!. Natalie’s at Camden...
foxbangor.com
Family of Graham Lacher increases reward, asks hunters to be on the lookout
BANGOR — The family of Graham Lacher has increased the reward for information leading to his safe return. Lacher went missing on June 6 when he fled the grounds of Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor. According to his mother, Tammy Lacher Scully, the reward has been increased from...
foxbangor.com
Downtown Bangor host Sidewalk Art Festival in celebration of Art-Tober
BANGOR — In celebration of Art-tober downtown Bangor’s Sidewalk Art Festival is back. Due to popular demand the downtown Bangor first fall sidewalk art festival welcomed local artists and vendors Saturday. The festival is the first of several events to kick off Art-tober, a month-long celebration of the...
Hike This Massive Maine Cliff For Breathtaking Fall Foliage Views
Not far from Bangor is a little hike with BIG views. It makes for a perfect fall foliage hike. In Maine, you don't have to travel far to adventure in nature. This is certainly the case for this hike, less than 30 minutes from Bangor. Eagle Bluff in Clifton is a steep, short, roughly .6 mile, hike with an incredible view. Owned by the Clifton Climbers Alliance, the bluff rises nearly 700 feet above sea level. Over the years as a popular destination for rock climbers, over 130 routes up the granite face have been established.
foxbangor.com
Historic hotel and pub for sale in Blue Hill
BLUE HILL– There’s a chance to own a piece of Blue Hills history which is now up for sale. The Barncastle Hotel and Pub was built in 1884 and has become a popular place for visitors. Isaac and Loralie Robbins have been running the business for 16 years.
beckersspine.com
Maine orthopedic clinic hires 5th female surgeon
Bangor, Maine-based Northern Light Orthopedics welcomed its fifth female orthopedic surgeon, Megan Richards, MD. Five of the seven surgeons at Northern Light are female, according to a Sept. 29 news release from the practice. Dr. Richards specializes in hip, knee and ankle arthritis, as well as minimally invasive total hip...
This “Hidden” Bar Is Upstairs From A Popular Augusta Restaurant
When you think of the word "speakeasy" what comes to mind? A heavy metal door at the end of a dimly lit alley? Needing to use the secret knock before the doorman will open the peephole slot to see who's there? And, needing to say the password before he'll open the door?
WPFO
Reward for information on Maine man who walked away from psychiatric center increased
(BDN) -- The reward for information on a Norridgewock man who has been missing for nearly four months has increased to $2,500. Graham Lacher, 37, was a voluntary patient at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center before he walked away from the facility on June 6. Lacher, who is diagnosed as schizophrenic and autistic, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. on June 6 walking away from the State Street facility, according to state officials.
LOOK: Most Expensive Home for Sale in Maine as of September 2022 is Stunning Inside
Have you ever dreamed of living in a multi-million dollar home in Maine? For most of us, unless you are one of the many celebrities who have bought homes here in Maine or have found another way to make a salary in the millions of dollars, that hope will always be a dream.
Mixed-Up Moose Moved From Bangor Back To Own Neck of the Woods
Most people think they have to travel deep into the woods to spot a moose. That was not the case this week, as one happened to visit Bangor, and then got stuck. Authorities started to get calls that a young moose had been spotted down by Frank's Bakery off of State Street.
Bangor Restaurant Voted Number One in The Entire Country
Tripadvisor polls often about food. And their latest is about restaurants “that offer delicious indulgence without breaking the bank”.Top Everyday Eats. And the number one restaurant selected on their list, from all over this massive country of ours is in Bangor. How many thousands of restaurants are there...
Another 18-Wheeler Just Got Owned by Augusta, Maine’s Infamous ‘Can Opener’ Train Trestle
I know what you're thinking... 'how does this keep happening, and why doesn't the city just tear the old trestle down?' Well, I wish I had answers to both of those very valid questions. Personally, I think the city (and this makes sense) wants to keep it there to prevent...
foxbangor.com
Paws on Parade this Saturday
BANGOR– The Bangor Humane Society is holding it’s 29th annual Paws on Parade this weekend. The event is their largest fundraiser. Money from registrations and donations benefits the nearly 2 thousand homeless and unwanted pets they serve each year. It helps the shelters provide food, comfort, preventative care...
