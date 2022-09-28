ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

wabi.tv

Bangor plans to clear out “Tent City”

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor is making plans to clean up some of the homeless encampments located on city property. Many Bangor residents and business owners have spoken out in recent weeks expressing their frustration with the city regarding the growing homeless problem. As winter approaches, the...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth reaches goal to modernize

ELLSWORTH– This is an exciting time for people who rely on Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth. It has reached a goal that will help modernize the hospital to help serve residents for generations to come. The sound of construction has become familiar at this important hospital, the...
ELLSWORTH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine emergency rental assistance program is on hold

AUGUSTA, Maine — MaineHousing announced Friday that it is pausing its emergency rental assistance program and will not be accepting new or renewed applications. Applications were no longer being accepted after 5 p.m. Sept. 29, according to a press release, and it is unclear how long the program will be paused or whether it will reopen. The agency is awaiting a response to its request for additional federal funding, according to the release.
AUGUSTA, ME
foxbangor.com

First responders treated to lunch

SKOWHEGAN– First responders in Somerset County were treated to a free lunch yesterday afternoon. The Hight Family of Dealerships and Skowhegan Savings Bank teamed up to host the 4th Annual first Responder BBQ with smoked pork, wings, corn muffins and ice cream. It’s the first time they’ve been able...
SOMERSET COUNTY, ME
Local
Maine Society
Local
Maine Government
Bangor, ME
Government
Bangor, ME
Society
City
Bangor, ME
WGME

Bangor teachers will wear emergency alert badges to instantly contact police

BANGOR (BDN) -- Staff members at Bangor schools will soon wear badges they can use to alert emergency responders and police instantly in the case of a school shooting or lower-level emergency. The Bangor School Department has partnered with Centegix, an Atlanta company that provides a crisis alert system designed...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor, Camden restaurants voted best in the nation

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Searching the nation for the best date night restaurant? Or how about some every day eats?. You don’t have to look far. Tripadvisor has deemed Timber Kitchen and Bar in Bangor the number one “everyday eats restaurant” in the nation!. Natalie’s at Camden...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Downtown Bangor host Sidewalk Art Festival in celebration of Art-Tober

BANGOR — In celebration of Art-tober downtown Bangor’s Sidewalk Art Festival is back. Due to popular demand the downtown Bangor first fall sidewalk art festival welcomed local artists and vendors Saturday. The festival is the first of several events to kick off Art-tober, a month-long celebration of the...
BANGOR, ME
Kool AM

Hike This Massive Maine Cliff For Breathtaking Fall Foliage Views

Not far from Bangor is a little hike with BIG views. It makes for a perfect fall foliage hike. In Maine, you don't have to travel far to adventure in nature. This is certainly the case for this hike, less than 30 minutes from Bangor. Eagle Bluff in Clifton is a steep, short, roughly .6 mile, hike with an incredible view. Owned by the Clifton Climbers Alliance, the bluff rises nearly 700 feet above sea level. Over the years as a popular destination for rock climbers, over 130 routes up the granite face have been established.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Historic hotel and pub for sale in Blue Hill

BLUE HILL– There’s a chance to own a piece of Blue Hills history which is now up for sale. The Barncastle Hotel and Pub was built in 1884 and has become a popular place for visitors. Isaac and Loralie Robbins have been running the business for 16 years.
BLUE HILL, ME
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
beckersspine.com

Maine orthopedic clinic hires 5th female surgeon

Bangor, Maine-based Northern Light Orthopedics welcomed its fifth female orthopedic surgeon, Megan Richards, MD. Five of the seven surgeons at Northern Light are female, according to a Sept. 29 news release from the practice. Dr. Richards specializes in hip, knee and ankle arthritis, as well as minimally invasive total hip...
BANGOR, ME
WPFO

Reward for information on Maine man who walked away from psychiatric center increased

(BDN) -- The reward for information on a Norridgewock man who has been missing for nearly four months has increased to $2,500. Graham Lacher, 37, was a voluntary patient at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center before he walked away from the facility on June 6. Lacher, who is diagnosed as schizophrenic and autistic, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. on June 6 walking away from the State Street facility, according to state officials.
NORRIDGEWOCK, ME
Z107.3

Bangor Restaurant Voted Number One in The Entire Country

Tripadvisor polls often about food. And their latest is about restaurants “that offer delicious indulgence without breaking the bank”.Top Everyday Eats. And the number one restaurant selected on their list, from all over this massive country of ours is in Bangor. How many thousands of restaurants are there...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Paws on Parade this Saturday

BANGOR– The Bangor Humane Society is holding it’s 29th annual Paws on Parade this weekend. The event is their largest fundraiser. Money from registrations and donations benefits the nearly 2 thousand homeless and unwanted pets they serve each year. It helps the shelters provide food, comfort, preventative care...
BANGOR, ME

