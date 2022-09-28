Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(NOT FORGOTTEN) Julieanna Miller Cold Case 1982Ryan LincolnOld Saybrook, CT
The Investigation of the Horrific TWA Flight 800 Crash Was the Longest and Priciest in the History of the NTSBYana BostongirlEast Moriches, NY
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Renaissance Studio owner retires, remembers Smithtown’s past commerce
Smithtown residents have grown accustomed to an ever-changing Main Street, with businesses moving in and out on a regular basis. Recently, James Cress Florist moved a few doors down from its original location. For the last few months, people have noticed that the photos of smiling families, brides and grooms no longer fill the window of Renaissance Studio at 39 W. Main as the images have done for more than four decades.
therealdeal.com
Montauk trailer lists for $1.1M (take two)
A year after a trailer in Montauk was listed for seven figures, the property is back on the market at a marked-down price … but with the same number of digits. The 600-square-foot, single-wide trailer at 100 Deforest Road has been listed for $1.1 million, the New York Post reported. The trailer is in the high-profile Montauk Shores community, where many view their trailer homes near the ocean as a status symbol. (Others just like to surf.)
27east.com
Award-Winning Contemporary Montauk Compound To Be Demolished
Two award-winning contemporary residences built in 2006 on an oceanfront compound in Montauk are slated for demolition soon even though, according to the demolition sale announcement, they have never been... more. For Nest Seekers agent Mia Calabrese, the Hamptons has represented an idyllic escape from the ... 16 Sep 2022...
Real Estate Industry Struggles With Effects of Suffolk County Cyberattack
Many real estate businesses are struggling to complete deals as a cyberattack on computers three weeks ago continues to disrupt Suffolk County government. Local real estate experts say that the cyber disruption is preventing property closings, blocking the verification of titles and filing of documents.
longisland.com
County Executive Steve Bellone Announces NYS Comptroller Report Confirms Suffolk Fiscal Stability
County Executive Steve Bellone today announced the results of the New York State Comptroller’s fiscal stress report confirming the County’s fiscal stability. The report states that the County is no longer under fiscal stress. The County received a stress designation of “no designation”, the highest category you can achieve.
northforker.com
10 things to do on the North Fork in October
This Saturday, Oct. 1 from 3 – 9 p.m., join an impromptu beer crawl in downtown Riverhead as rain is forecast to wash out the originally planned outdoor festivities this weekend along the riverfront. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes and visit North Fork Brewing Company, Peconic County Brewing,...
Hamptons.com
Top Hamptons Events This Weekend – Sept 30th, 2022
Friday, September 30th – Saturday, October 1st, 202211:00am – 6:00pm. SouthamptonFest is back in its 10th year, drawing attendees from all over New York and featuring a weekend of arts, crafts, music, pumpkin carvers and the popular chowder contest — plus a whole lot more. Sag Harbor...
Riverhead still isn’t following its own rules for selling town-owned land to developers
This week’s “qualified and eligible sponsor” hearing for the master developers of Riverhead’s transit-oriented development project downtown reminded us how broken the town’s process is and how willing town officials are to neglect their duties to taxpayers — even when those duties are spelled out in their own rules.
Amityville Woman, Massapequa Resident Charged With Animal Abandonment
Two women are facing charges after allegedly abandoning several cats at a Long Island park. The Suffolk County SPCA said Crystal Cahill, age 39, of Amityville, and Catherine Gropper, age 32, of Massapequa, in Nassau County, trapped cats in East Islip under the pretense of neutering and returning the cats, but instead left three adult cats in Tanner Park in Copiague.
longisland.com
Mad For Chicken Chain Comes to Long Island
Mad For Chicken, a Korean fried chicken chain, is on Long Island. The first one opened in Rockville Centre a few weeks ago, with more on the way, according to their website. They already have locations all over New York City, with Massapequa, East Meadow, and Plainview set to open next.
'It's A Must Go': Brass Swan, New Roslyn Restaurant, Flying High In Opening Weeks Of Business
A new Long Island restaurant that promises a “reimagining” of classic American dining is already charming customers just weeks after launching. Brass Swan in Roslyn officially opened in mid-September 2022 in the space formerly occupied by Roslyn Social. Describing itself as “modern taste with a classic feel,” the...
eastendbeacon.com
This Morning’s Bulletin — 9.30.22
• We’re expecting partly sunny skies today, with a high temperature near 66 degrees and an east wind 9 to 11 miles per hour. Enjoy it while you can, because the remnants of Hurricane Ian will be heading our way tomorrow. There’s a 30 percent chance of rain after 2 a.m. overnight, with a low around 56. We’re expecting between 1 and 2 inches of rain tomorrow, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. and a high near 63. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour, increasing overnight to as high as 23 miles per hour. There’s a 40 percent chance of rain Sunday, mainly before 8 a.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 63 degrees and breezy conditions.
islipbulletin.net
An East End staple with undeniably good ice cream
Is it safe to assume almost every native Suffolk County Long Islander knows of, or has been to Magic Fountain in Mattituck? Though we all know the place with the painted-face ice cream cones and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
Developers planning Railroad Ave. revitalization project make their case for being ‘qualified and eligible’
The joint master developers of the long-anticipated revitalization project near the blighted Long Island Rail Road station area in Riverhead presented their financial and development qualifications last night in pursuit of an agreement to develop two multimillion dollar mixed-use buildings on municipal properties. Representatives from RXR and Georgica Green Ventures...
longisland.com
Team Rubicon Volunteers Cutting Assignment on Rocky Point Pine Barrens State Forest
Team Rubicon, a nationwide volunteer organization comprised primarily of retired military, police department and fire department personnel, recently returned to Rocky Point Pine Barrens State Forest for their fourth cutting assignment. Previous volunteer assignments from this group focused on cutting standing trees that have been marked on this property as...
longisland.com
The Haunted Milleridge Village is Back
The Haunted Milleridge Village is back for the season.The spooky fun at Jericho’s Milleridge Village starts Friday, October 7 and continues Fridays and weekends through October 30. The family-friendly event features a haunted house, escape room, a train, pumpkin patch, mini-golf, bounce houses, axe throwing, and more. The historic...
East Patchogue community raises funds for thrift store that was robbed
An East Patchogue thrift store that prides itself on helping the community was robbed earlier this week.
Loved one grappling with shocking death of EMS Lt. Alison Russo
COMMACK, N.Y. -- First responders saluted as FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo's casket was carried from the medical examiner's office and escorted in a solemn procession to a funeral home in Commack on Friday. Russo, in addition to working for the FDNY, served her home community of Huntington as a volunteer EMT and paramedic for decades. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff spoke with family and friends who are grappling with Russo's shocking and violent death. In a show of respect and sorrow, community members lined the streets leading to Commack Abbey Funeral Home and flags across Huntington were lowered in tribute to a woman whose...
Nonprofit Angels of Long Island robbed, but community rallies to help
PATCHOGUE, N.Y. -- A nonprofit thrift store on Long Island was robbed this week by a woman who police say pretended to shop for her needy children.They say she stole bank envelopes filled with cash after distracting the store's founder and her volunteers.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday, the Patchogue community is stepping in to help.Debbie Loesch and her Angels of Long Island thrift store meet crucial needs of her Patchogue community."Giving makes you feel good. This is truly a grass roots, neighbors-helping-neighbors organization," Loesch said.Local residents agree."She has a wonderful heart, so they help everybody," one person said."It's a...
27east.com
East Hampton DWI Arrests for the Week of September 29
Victor M. Borisov, 34, of East Hampton was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on September 24 at 9:42 p.m. and charged with DWI, a misdemeanor. According to police, around... more. Nikhil Reddy Etikela, 21, of Hamden, Connecticut, was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on September 4, at 3:43...
