John Arno
3d ago

Libraries contain books that contain factual information about our nation, it's founding and founders, and our real history, all of which the leftist cultural revolutionaries in this country are seeking to destroy. They are trying to advance lies on many fronts about America, our past, and who we are today, including the disgusting, abhorrent, reprehensible lies of critical race theory whose primary mission is to separate Americans and get them fighting with each other. That is Marxism 101, only today the classic Marxist struggle of class is being replaced with a struggle of race, both of which are based on communist lies. We as Americans MUST stand up against these lies and the Liars who promote them and do so with every legal means we have available to us including but not limited to voting all of the communists, marxists, socialists, and far left lunatic liberals out of every public office we can at every opportunity starting but not ending this November!

T One
1d ago

I love our libraries !!!! It was my favorite place to hang out during my pass time!!! my kids love the library too!!!!!

OKC VeloCity

Conventions coming to Oklahoma City

Oct. 5-8 American Morgan Horse Association 2022 Grand National Morgan Horse Show. IEEE Computer Society 2022 Visualization Conference. Northstar Travel Group TEAMS 2022 (sports conference) Oklahoma City Convention Center. Oct. 23-28 American Quarter Horse Association 2022 Select and World Championship Quarter Horse Show. Oklahoma State Fair Park. Oct. 31 –...
The Crafted House

A two-story concrete structure stands out amongst the sea of wooden houses along the east side of the University of Central Oklahoma campus. The modern-looking house with its curved roof is the brainchild of architect, George Winters. “Smaller houses are needed in Edmond,” Winters said. “I don’t build homes for...
Red Earth’s FallFest Returns to OKC

The 36th Annual Red Earth Parade, billed as America’s most unique parade, is back this year. For the second consecutive year, the Red Earth Parade will signal the opening of FallFest. The downtown streets will be alive with First American spirit and culture as Red Earth celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day in Oklahoma City on Saturday, October 15.
4 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: Sept. 29-Oct. 2

This weekend, we’re featuring two popular festivals for the whole family to enjoy. You’ll also find a spot to shop around and an opportunity to support a community. We hope you celebrate the last weekend of September in OKC!. CELEBRATE. 23rd Annual Plaza District Festival | October 1.
Person
Leo Burnett
Person
Ryan Walters
#Library
Impact: The Frontier to fact-check gubernatorial and Oklahoma County DA debates

The Frontier is partnering with NonDoc and News 9 to fact-check debates in the gubernatorial and Oklahoma County district attorney races ahead of the November election. Gov. Kevin Stitt and Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister have agreed to a debate hosted by NonDoc and News 9 at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Will Rogers Theatre in Oklahoma City. Seating for the gubernatorial debate is limited and can only be reserved through NonDoc, the State Chamber of Oklahoma and the Stitt and Hofmeister campaigns.
Oklahoma City companies, owner pay nearly

January Environmental Services, Inc., January Transport, Inc. and company-owner Cris January (collectively Defendants) will pay civil penalties of $1.9 million and perform comprehensive corrective measures to resolve allegations that they violated the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) through their used oil transportation and processing operations in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, announced United States Attorney Robert J. Troester.
Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.

