The Truth About Marilyn Monroe And The Kennedys, The Reason Why Hugh Hefner Is Buried Next To The Actor, And 19 Other Fascinating Facts And Stories About The Life Of Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn allegedly told her friends that she had a thing for older men. In the 1940s, Marilyn and actor Shelley Winters were roommates. The duo made a list of men they wanted to sleep with. According to Winters, there was no one under 50 years old on Marilyn's list. "I never got to ask her before she died how much of her list she had achieved, but on her list was Albert Einstein, and after her death, I noticed that there was a silver-framed photograph of him on her white piano."
Sarah Jessica Parker Channeled Carrie Bradshaw at the Hocus Pocus 2 Premiere
In Sarah Jessica Parker’s new film, Hocus Pocus 2 (which premieres on September 30th), she may play an evil and slightly goofy witch who sucks the soul of children for fun—but her chic look for the movie’s New York City premiere last night had her channeling another one of her iconic screen characters. The outfit’s bold colors, silhouette, and sky-high shoes were all something that Sex and The City’s Carrie Bradshaw would totally rock today.
Talking With Tami
First Look: Own Tv’s ‘The Hair Tales’
Today, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and Disney’s Onyx Collective jointly reveal the key art and official series trailer for “The Hair Tales,” a dynamic celebration of Black women’s identity, beauty, culture and humanity, uniquely expressed through the stories in our hair. “The Hair Tales” is a docuseries where six diverse phenomenal women – Issa Rae, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, CHIKA, Marsai Martin, Chloe Bailey and Oprah Winfrey – lay their intimate hair tales on the table with Tracee Ellis Ross. Surrounded by brilliant voices of academic and cultural leaders, gifted hairdressers, and extraordinary sisters, the series presents a collage of resilience, style and purpose.
‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ Will Be The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Spring 2023 Costume Institute Exhibition
Karl Lagerfeld was a regular attendee at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute, from the Seventh on Sale benefit in 1991 to “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” in 2011—and of course for the Chanel exhibition in 2005. And yet, says the Costume Institute’s Wendy Yu Curator in Charge, Andrew Bolton: “Karl never tired of telling me that fashion did not belong in a museum. When we worked on the Chanel show together, he was incredibly generous in what he lent, but he was completely disinterested in the exhibition itself! He would say, ‘Fashion is not art—fashion belongs on the street, on women’s bodies, on men’s bodies.’”
Inside the Albie Awards: George and Amal Clooney’s Inaugural Star-Studded Fête
It’s no secret that George and Amal Clooney are the quintessential power couple, and their latest venture puts their massive celebrity to noble use. Last night in New York City, the Clooneys, cofounders of The Clooney Foundation for Justice, debuted their inaugural Albie Awards, designed to honor courageous defenders of justice across the globe.
Tosca review – gloriously sung and full of grand passion, this is gripping theatre
English National Opera opens its season with Puccini’s Tosca, in a staging by Christof Loy, new to London, but first performed by the Finnish National Opera in Helsinki in 2018. Conducted by Leo Hussain, it’s a compelling, albeit idiosyncratic piece of theatre. Loy, as one might expect, carefully probes his protagonists’ psyches, often with fascinating results. At the same time, however, you can’t help but feel he’s trying to do fractionally too much with it, deploying elements of symbolism that don’t always cohere.
At Discolo, Solange Celebrates Her Musical Commission for New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala
At this year’s New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala held at the David H. Koch Theater, Solange Knowles composed a vibrant and masterful original score for a never-before-seen ballet. The world premiere was choreographed by Gianna Reisen with costumes by designer Alejandro Gómez Palomo of Palomo Spain. Solange’s piece was one of three ballets that premiered at the Fall Fashion Gala, which is an event conceived by Sarah Jessica Parker 10 years ago in an attempt to foster greater collaboration between fashion designers, artists, and ballet. Solange’s artistic contribution to the evening—and the repertoire of NYCB—underlines exactly what the evening is all about. Solange’s piece, entitled Reisen, is about a 30-minute long score and filled with heavy brass and strings and marked her first-ever composition for the ballet.
Pioneering Black Woman Bessie Smith, Empress of the Blues
Bessie Smith.Library of Congress public domain photo of Bessie Smith by Carl Van Vechten. Jazz music and dance styles became highly popular across America during the 1920s and 1930s, a period which is now known as the Jazz Age. America is the birthplace of jazz, and the Jazz Age was a fantastic period that gave rise to many famous singers and musicians performing in that genre.
operawire.com
Prityazh_Opera: Composer Nikita Sorokin on Music’s ‘Dimensionality’ & ‘Digital Opera’
“What is opera, and what does ‘operatic’ mean to you?”. I lead with this inquiry in every interview. No longer bound by antiquated regulations, artists can now use the “opera” to make a statement. It is my goal, through interviews with all manner of people involved in the multifaceted world of “opera,” to examine projects and works through the lens of figuring out just what, exactly, it means to do opera in the 21st century: what is the statement that modern opera makes?
Fact vs Fiction: Is Blonde based on a true story?
Blonde examines the life of Marilyn Monroe, but is it based on a true story?
Slipped Disc
Rolando Villazon sings his first Wagner
The former star tenor, now more often a stage director, will break new ground in Berlin tomorrow as Loge in the Staatsoper’s Wagner Ring. Villazon says: ‘This is my first Wagner role on stage. It’s a character that all Wagner fans love and that’s a big responsibility for me.’
Dead Kennedys's debut: still satirical, still subversive, now with extra shine
The Dead Kennedys' hardcore punk classic Fresh Fruit For Rotting Vegetables has been sonically retooled for a new generation
booktrib.com
Jackie Kennedy Onassis’ Year in Post-War Paris
Jacqueline in Paris (Mariner) sparkles like the sky in Paris on a crystal clear night and is equally as entrancing as Ann Mah’s previous book The Lost Vintage. This current novel is an expansion of her New York Times article: A Year in Paris that Transformed Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis published in June, 2019. Vast numbers of biographies, newspaper and magazine articles have been published about the former First Lady and her storied life.
God’s Creatures Star Emily Watson on Bonding With Paul Mescal and the Power of Difficult Conversations
With a single glance, Emily Watson can communicate more about her character’s inner world than many actors can with a full page of dialogue. Yet across her storied career—from a harrowing, Oscar-nominated performance in Lars von Trier’s Breaking the Waves, to the sweetness of her turn opposite Adam Sandler in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Punch-Drunk Love, to her steely strong-headedness as a nuclear physicist in HBO’s Chernobyl—few roles have provided a better showcase for her magnetic, mercurial screen presence than A24’s latest, God’s Creatures.
NPR
Fresh Air Weekend: Remembering Hilary Mantel; 'British Vogue' editor Edward Enninful
Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:. Remembering Hilary Mantel, Booker Prize-winning author of...
See inside singer Billie Holiday’s former NYC apartment
Billie Holiday, the beloved jazz singer whose unique voice and style made a lasting impact in the 20th century, grew up in Harlem but also lived on the Upper West Side in her last years, when she released the last—and one of her most famous albums—“Lady in Satin.”
‘The Kings of the World,’ ‘Stuntwomen’ Triumph at Zurich Film Festival
Laura Mora’s “The Kings of the World” was named Best Film at Zurich Film Festival. The jury, presided over by Asghar Farhadi and featuring Clio Barnard, Daniel Dreifuss, Petra Volpe and Piodor Gustafsson, was taken with the coming-of-age drama about young friends living on the streets of Medellín, one that has triumphed at San Sebastian as well. Film Factory Entertainment handles sales. “I am so happy the jury voted for it. I am convinced this film will stand the test of time,” artistic director Christian Jungen told Variety. “It shows that film can be an art form, but it also provides social criticism...
I Want What They Have, Friendship Edition: Julia Roberts and George Clooney
Love is a many-splendored thing, especially when you’re gawking at it from the outside. In this column, we’ll be examining the celebrity couples—or, occasionally, good friends—that give us hope for our own romantic futures and trying to learn what we can from their well-documented bonds. Allow...
Marilyn Monroe's gowns, "King Kong" puppets: Hispanics made them
The history of the silver screen was partly made by, and with, Latinos. A new book wants to make sure they get their due. Why it matters: Latinos are deeply underrepresented in Hollywood and are often typecast as criminals or gangsters. The book, “Viva Hollywood: The Legacy of Latin and...
In Paris, an Evening Celebrating the Upcoming Ann and Gordon Getty Sale at Christie’s
Ahead of the auction of the Ann and Gordon Getty collection, Christie’s hosted an evening of conversation and music in Paris. Located in the lush 8th arrondissement, the auction house beautifully displayed selected works from the sale, which will hit the block later this month in New York to benefit the Ann and Gordon Getty Foundation for the Arts. 1,500 lots include pictures by Degas, Monet, and Picasso, as well as fine furniture and antiques. Some of the most remarkable items are the brilliant textiles that Mrs. Getty lovingly acquired over decades.
