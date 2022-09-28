ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs-Bucs still set for Tampa, but could move to Minnesota: NFL

By Nexstar Media Wire, Heidi Schmidt, Juan Cisneros
KANSAS CITY, Mo. ( WDAF ) – The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still scheduled to play in Tampa Sunday night, despite Hurricane Ian battering the state of Florida.

Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s western side Wednesday as a Category 4 storm. The NFL has confirmed it is waiting to see what happens with Hurricane Ian to determine if Sunday night’s Chiefs-Buccaneers game will be relocated.

Why do hurricanes cause tornadoes at landfall?

Nexstar’s WDAF confirmed with the NFL that if the game needs to be moved, it will be played in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The stadium is the home of the Minnesota Vikings, but the team is playing the New Orleans Saints in London Sunday morning.

The NFL said it could make the decision to relocate the game as late as Friday and still have the stadium and teams ready to play in Minnesota Sunday night.

KELOLAND

Russell Wilson leads sloppy Broncos past Texans 16-9

DENVER (AP) – Russell Wilson won his Denver debut but he was booed during the Broncos’ sloppy 16-9 win over the Houston Texans a week after he was jeered in his return to Seattle. Wilson started out just 6-for-20 before leading Denver to a touchdown and a field goal to erase a 9-6 deficit. The […]
HOUSTON, TX
KELOLAND

Guardians rally late to top Twins

Pinch-runner Ernie Clement raced home from second base on a wild pitch in the eighth inning for the go-ahead run and the AL-Central leading Cleveland Guardians rallied for a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins in the opener of a crucial five-game series.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KELOLAND

USD volleyball rolls South Florida

TAMPA, FLA (USD) – Elizabeth Juhnke tallied a match-high 18 kills while Brooklyn Schram added 33 assists in South Dakota’s 3-0 sweep of South Florida on Saturday. Scores went 25-17, 25-20, 25-22. With the win, the Coyotes (11-1) have extended their win streak to 11 games. Who Stood OutIn addition to Juhnke’s 18 kills she […]
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND

Ryan pitches shutout ball again, Twins beat Guardians 3-0

CLEVELAND (AP) – Joe Ryan pitched shutout ball for the second straight start and become only the second Minnesota starter to reach the eighth inning this season to lead the Twins over the AL-Central leading Cleveland Guardians 3-0. Jake Cave hit a solo homer in the second off Cody Morris and AL batting leader Luis […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIRO 7 Seattle

Meet Buoy, the new mascot for the Seattle Kraken

The NHL’s Seattle Kraken unveiled their new mascot on Saturday – Buoy, a troll that lives in the depths of the Climate Pledge Arena. Buoy made his first appearance before the Kraken’s preseason game against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, slowly lowered to the ice from the ceiling during the brief presentation.
SEATTLE, WA
