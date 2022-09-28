Fontana kidnapping suspect, daughter killed in shootout: What we know

Authorities now believe the subject of an Amber Alert that ended with a deadly shootout Tuesday was involved in firing at officers who, in turn, returned fire killing, both the suspect and his teenage daughter.

The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department says Savannah Graziano, 15, was wearing tactical gear as she stepped out of her father’s truck after a chase that ended on the 15 Freeway in Hesperia.

What we know

Anthony John Graziano, 45, allegedly shot and killed his estranged wife , Tracy Martinez near Cypress Elementary School in Fontana Monday morning as children were being dropped off on campus.

The couple had been living separately for more than a month and were going through a divorce, friends told KTLA.

At some point, Graziano allegedly abducted his daughter, Savannah Graziano, and went on the run.

Anthony John Graziano and Savannah Graziano are seen in photos provided by the Fontana Police Department on Sept. 26, 2022.



An Amber Alert was issued on behalf of the Fontana Police Department and authorities said he and his 2017 Nissan Frontier weren’t spotted again until late Tuesday morning in Barstow.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle after a resident alerted authorities and a chase ensued.

At one point, Graziano opened fire on officers from his rear window, officials said.

The pursuit continued along the 15 Freeway before the Nissan went off road near the Main Street exit and shots were exchanged.

During the shootout, Savannah Graziano got out of the truck while wearing tactical gear and a helmet and fell to the ground, Sheriff Shannon Dicus said during a news conference hours after the shooting.

Once the shooting stopped and the truck was cleared, the girl was immediately transported to a local hospital, where she later died.

Anthony Graziano was killed in the shootout.

What we don’t know

Fontana police know Savannah was not with her father when he allegedly shot his wife, but it is unknown where and when she was taken, and if she went willingly.

Although an Amber Alert was issued and it was labeled as an abduction, it remains unclear if she knew she was in any kind of danger, Fontana police Officer Jason Delair explained.

Investigators are trying to determine what occurred between the time Savannah disappeared and when her father’s truck was spotted in Barstow, spokesperson Mara Rodriguez told KTLA.

Journalists did not have the opportunity to ask questions of Sheriff Dicus after he issued a brief videotaped statement Wednesday afternoon, saying only that Savannah “was a participant” in shooting at deputies.

Only one weapon, possibly an AR-15 rifle, was discovered at the scene, Dicus said.

