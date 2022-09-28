Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Hold Central Garden & Pet (CENT) Stock
CENT - Free Report) seems well-poised for growth, thanks to its robust business strategies, including the expansion of digital capabilities and prudent buyouts. CENT continues reinforcing its position in the pet supplies, and lawn and garden supplies space. Management has been developing new products, advancing digital capabilities, optimizing supply chain and focusing on marketing activities for a while now.
Zacks.com
SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
SBOW - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.88, moving +1.82% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy...
Zacks.com
Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Stock Moves -1.32%: What You Should Know
FTCH - Free Report) closed at $7.45, marking a -1.32% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Heading into today, shares of the company had lost...
Zacks.com
Global Partners LP (GLP) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know
GLP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $24.75, moving -0.72% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Oxford Industries (OXM)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Zacks.com
Titan Machinery (TITN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
TITN - Free Report) closed at $28.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.76% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Zacks.com
Top Analyst Reports for Novo Nordisk, Suncor Energy, & Nasdaq
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) and Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
Wells Fargo (WFC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
WFC - Free Report) closed at $40.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.95% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.97%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.88%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Stock Moves -1.5%: What You Should Know
CLF - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $13.77, moving -1.5% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%. Heading into today, shares of...
Zacks.com
NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
NEX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $7.37, making no change from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Zacks.com
Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know
NOC - Free Report) closed at $470.32 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.03% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading,...
Zacks.com
Is Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com
Clearwater Paper (CLW) Stock Moves -1%: What You Should Know
CLW - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $37.61, moving -1% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%. Heading into today, shares of the maker of...
Zacks.com
Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Moves -0.44%: What You Should Know
BLDR - Free Report) closed at $58.20, marking a -0.44% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%. Coming into today, shares of the construction supply company had...
Zacks.com
Quest Resource (QRHC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
QRHC - Free Report) closed at $7.89 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.68% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Digital Turbine (APPS) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know
APPS - Free Report) closed at $14.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.14% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Heading into today, shares...
Zacks.com
Do Options Traders Know Something About Hecla Mining (HL) Stock We Don't?
HL - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $1.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
CVR Energy (CVI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
CVR Energy (. CVI - Free Report) closed at $28.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.69% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Heading into today, shares...
Zacks.com
GSK (GSK) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know
GSK (. GSK - Free Report) closed at $29.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.34% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Comments / 0