Read full article on original website
Related
York News-Times
York routs Crete on homecoming weekend
YORK – Last week, York head coach Glen Snodgrass said the Dukes let one too many mistakes snowball in a loss at Waverly. The defeat capped a stretch of three consecutive matchups against top-5 opponents, and you could have forgiven the Dukes if they came out a little flat against 2-3 Crete on Friday night.
York News-Times
Hampton nearly stages 0-2 comeback, but falls in five to Red Cloud
HAMPTON – The Red Cloud Warriors took a 2-0 lead over the Hampton Hawks after the first two sets, but the Hawks rallied. Red Cloud won the first two sets 25-22 and 25-13, but Hampton kept their hopes alive winning the third set 25-16 and the fourth 25-23. Red...
York News-Times
Cougars finish HSTC volleyball with 4-1 record
HASTINGS – Two York area teams, Cross County and Heartland, finished up the Hastings St. Cecilia invite on Thursday with the two of them combining to go 5-0. Cross County finished up the two-day tournament 4-1 while the Huskies were 3-2. Cross County defeated Wood River in three sets...
York News-Times
Dukes outlast Bluejays in three-set thriller
SEWARD – In front of a raucous crowd at the Seward High School gym Thursday night, the Seward Bluejays and York Dukes traded blows all night long in a battle of ranked teams that more than lived up to the hype. After Seward (No. 6 in the Lincoln Journal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
#1 Norfolk Catholic outlasts #6 Battle Creek to remain undefeated
It's another impressive start to the year from Jeff Bellar's Norfolk Catholic Knights, as they improve to 6-0 after beating a good Battle Creek team at home. Battle Creek and Norfolk Catholic both traded possessions early in the first quarter and downing each other inside the 5 yard-line with solid punts.
York News-Times
York sweeps past Beatrice at Seward tri
SEWARD – The York Dukes took to the court for the second time this week Thursday night, traveling to Seward for a tri with the Bluejays and Beatrice. After Seward needed three sets to defeat the Lady Orange, York picked up a 25-19, 25-17 sweep of Beatrice in the second match of the night.
York News-Times
York tied for second at home tennis invite
YORK – The York Dukes welcomed five other schools to town Friday morning for their home tennis invite. Backed by strong outings from Ethan Phinney at lead singles and Andrew Van Gomple at No. 2 singles, the hosts racked up 20 points to finish tied for second with Mount Michael in the team race.
York News-Times
Slammers set program record for wins in 14-4 romp at Pierce
PIERCE – Through three innings, the Polk County Slammers and Pierce Bluejays stood deadlocked at three runs apiece. That changed in a hurry, as the Slammers exploded for six runs in the top of the fourth. Polk County then added five runs in the fifth to roll to a 14-4 win that set the program record for victories with their 22nd of the season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
York News-Times
Bonfire tradition continues at YHS
YORK — York High School celebrated homecoming week with the biggest pep rally yet Wednesday evening. The York High School sports teams made their own version of the “tunnel walk” and took the stage to talk about the season’s accomplishments. But what’s a pep rally without...
lbmjournal.com
ABC Supply opens Gibbon, Nebraska location
BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply has opened a new location in Gibbon, Nebraska. Kalvin Lonowski will manage the branch. Lonowski joined ABC Supply at the Lincoln, Nebraska, location, where he worked as a driver, backup delivery services manager, inside sales associate and outside sales representative. This October, Lonowski will also complete the company’s Branch Management Training Program.
York News-Times
Birth - Nickels
Cole and Chelsea (Rapp) Nickels, of Sutton, are the parents of a daughter, Taytum Jean Nickels, born at 7:50 p.m. on September 21, 2022 at York General Hospital in York. She weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces and was 20 inches long. Grandparents are Diane Rapp of Lincoln, Rick Rapp of...
News Channel Nebraska
Groundbreaking for Columbus Harrah's postponed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The groundbreaking ceremony for an eastern Nebraska casino will have to wait a little longer. The groundbreaking event for Harrah's in Columbus, which was originally scheduled for next Tuesday, has been postponed. Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said the postponement was due to "unforeseen circumstances."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NebraskaTV
Nebraska DMV offices hit with staffing shortages
LINCOLN, Neb. — Several Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicle offices are temporarily closed due to staffing shortages. The closings are on specific days and include locations in York, Osceola, St. Paul, Fullerton and Central City.
klkntv.com
Crews battle large grass fire southwest of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Multiple crews battled a large grass fire southwest of Lincoln near Denton on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was near Southwest 114th Street and West Saltillo Road. By 6 p.m., the fire was out, and crews were leaving. The blaze were reported after 3 p.m. About...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's most famous storyteller, Roger Welsch dead at 85
Roger Welsch, Nebraska’s most famous humorist and storyteller and a prominent Native activist, died Friday at his home near Dannebrog. He was 85. Known as “Captain Nebraska” and “Bull Buffalo Chief” in the Omaha Tribe, “White Wolf/White Pawnee” in the Pawnee Tribe and “His Medicine is Contrary” in the Oglala Sioux Tribe, Welsch told his stories about Nebraska in close to 40 books, on television and in newspaper and magazine columns.
News Channel Nebraska
Occupants escape injury as car catches fire near Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A vehicle suffered serious damage, but its occupants were able to escape injury, after the vehicle caught fire Thursday afternoon in northeast Nebraska. The vehicle went up in flames on Highway 81 on the south edge of Norfolk at approximately 4:00 p.m. The Norfolk Fire Division said...
York News-Times
Birthday - Rosenau
YORK — Please join the family in wishing Dr. Harold Rosenau a very happy 90th birthday on October 4. His family is requesting a card shower from all his friends, acquaintances and former patients to celebrate this birthday milestone. Cards may be sent in care of: Paul Rosenau at #11 Arbor Heights, York NE 68467.
News Channel Nebraska
Streets, police, aquatic center: campaign pushing for Norfolk improvements kicks off
NORFOLK, Neb.--Local business leaders and community members kicked off a campaign called ‘Vote Yes For Norfolk' at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday afternoon. The group is working towards what it believes are much-needed upgrades for streets, safety, and sports opportunities around the area. In November, voters...
York News-Times
Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for York
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. York's evening forecast: Clear. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Sunday. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
York News-Times
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in York, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The York area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Comments / 0