Odessa, TX

UT Permian Basin celebrates record enrollment growth

By Erica Miller
 3 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The University of Texas Permian Basin welcomed its largest freshman class ever of 615 students this fall, that’s up 10% from UTPB’s previous high in fall 2020. Overall enrollment is also up 3.8% at a whopping 5,713 students.

“It’s so rewarding to welcome both the largest freshman class and the highest number of transfer students ever to the University,” said UT Permian Basin President, Dr. Sandra Woodley. “The growth we are seeing at UTPB is the result of so many dedicated staff and faculty members who wake up every day focused on making UTPB the absolute best option for students. UT Permian Basin is the place to be. We are growing, transforming our campus, and continuing to serve our region. The best part is, it’s now more affordable than ever to earn a degree from UT Permian Basin, a world-renowned UT System institution.”

UTPB said it believes that costs should never be a barrier to earning a college degree. As proof of that commitment, UTPB leaders said that nearly half of its undergraduate students are receiving Falcon Free . This program covers tuition and mandatory fess for four years for families with an annual gross income of $100,000 or less a year. In all, the University distributed $20.4 million including $12.6 million in grants and scholarships.

Here’s a closer look at UTPB’s Fall 2022 enrollment:

  • Overall enrollment up 3.8%
  • Student credit hours up 7.5%
  • Undergraduates up 7%
  • Graduate students up 3.2%
  • First time in college up 43%
  • Transfer students up 36%

“You don’t have to leave home to get an excellent education at an affordable price. Come see why more people are choosing UTPB for the value and top-notch programs available right here in the Permian Basin. We’d love to show you what a degree can do for your career,” said Dr. Becky Spurlock, Senior VP of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management.

Prospective students and their families are invited to come see with UT Permian Basin has to offer.

The University is hosting a Falcon Day on Saturday, October 8. During Falcon Day, attendees will see a glimpse of college life, hear from current students about their college experience, and gain important information. Event hosts will cover everything from financial aid, residential living, student activities, and more. Plus, college and academic department representatives will be available to answer your questions. You can register for the free event here .

ABC Big 2 News

