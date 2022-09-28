Read full article on original website
Related
hottytoddy.com
Mississippi History Group Launches Digital Museum, Welcomes Submissions
Richie Burnette was a little lost. Along with Neilson’s Department Store Owner Will Lewis, Burnette—a former banker and commercial real estate broker, and longtime musician—was traversing backroads near his home of Oxford in search of the site of a Civil War-era encampment. After studying 19th-century maps, Burnette...
breezynews.com
Kosy Mayor Attends Meredith Commemoration
Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle is impressed with the way that Ole Miss is commemorating the 60th anniversary of James Meredith’s enrollment as the university’s first Black student. Kyle and his wife were in Oxford Wednesday night as Meredith’s special guests at a dinner at Chancellor Glenn Boyce’s home....
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Police Department Announces Kentucky Game Day Plans
To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, Oxford Police Department will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. OPD’s goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
hottytoddy.com
A Seat for Everyone at the Longest Table
Throughout much of the University of Mississippi’s history, students such as James Meredith have been an integral part of spurring the change seen on campus today. To honor such students and promote conversation and fellowship, the Longest Table returns from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 2) in the Circle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hottytoddy.com
Knighton Retires After Almost 40 Years
Denise Knighton is leaving the University of Mississippi nearly 40 years behind schedule. In 1980, Knighton moved with her sister, Sandra Alexander, to Oxford. Her intention was just to finish up her bachelor’s degree before moving back to south Mississippi, Knighton said. “That’s how we got here, and I...
hottytoddy.com
Meredith Honored by Ole Miss During 60th Anniversary of Integration Event
Sixty years ago, James Meredith became the first African American to enroll at the University of Mississippi. On Wednesday, the university celebrated the school’s integration anniversary at the Gertrude Ford Center with the “The Mission Continues: Building Upon the Legacy” event. Meredith, 89, was the guest of...
hottytoddy.com
Memorial Service for Kullman set for Oct. 9
To friends and family, University of Mississippi professor emeritus Colby H. Kullman, who died Aug. 9, was a one-of-a-kind human being who touched the lives of thousands of students during his tenure in the Department of English. “He was like Halley’s Comet – he shined like it – and was...
wtva.com
Interview: Tupelo graduate now lives in Florida, discusses Ian damage to business
A man with strong ties to Northeast Mississippi now lives in Venice, Florida, which is very close to where Hurricane Ian made landfall this week as a Category 4 storm. Tupelo High School graduate Murray Chase, who was born in Booneville and ran the community theatre in Corinth for several years, took part in a live interview with WTVA 9 News TODAY from Florida on Friday morning to share his experience riding out Hurricane Ian, which severely damaged the community theatre he works for now.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hottytoddy.com
The IMC Program Needs a Music Specialization
It’s time for the Integrated Marketing Communications program at the University of Mississippi to add music to its ever-growing roster of specializations. The program already has a handful of art-related specializations—fashion immediately comes to mind, for instance. So, why stop there?. One thing I really love about Ole...
WLBT
Ole Miss students demand answers in search of Jay Lee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The friends of missing Ole Miss student demand answers after letters to Lafayette County judge surface that advocate for the release of the accused murderer. “Nobody has been found, and that’s heartbreaking,” Braylyn Johnson told Action News 5. Last week the non-profit news agency...
thelocalvoice.net
University of Mississippi Ranks Top in State for Getting a Job After Graduation
Honor marks sixth consecutive year of recognition; Ole Miss among only two SEC schools listed. More than nine in ten recent University of Mississippi graduates have found and kept a job after graduation. That is why Zippia.com named UM the best college in Mississippi for getting a job for the sixth consecutive year.
DeSoto Times Today
Baptist DeSoto first in the Mid-South to offer new fibroid treatment
Dr. Charles Ryan, a practicing OB-GYN at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto for 22 years, recently performed a first-of-its kind, minimally invasive uterine fibroid procedure, for the area. The treatment, developed by Acessa, offers an alternative for women who would otherwise require a hysterectomy. The Acessa ProVu system procedure works by applying...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Panola County fallen officers honored with new monument
BATESVILLE, Miss. — It was an emotional morning in Batesville, Mississippi at the unveiling of a monument dedicated to Panola County’s law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. On a sunny fall morning, the sound of bagpipes echoed through the Batesville Town Square, and the flag at the Panola County Courthouse was raised […]
hottytoddy.com
Game Day Info: Weather, Shuttles, Parades and More
The Ole Miss Rebels will take on the Kentucky Wildcats at home Saturday morning at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. It’s the first SEC game for the Rebels who will go into Saturday’s game with a 4-0 record. The kick-off is set for 11 a.m. The high temperature for Saturday is...
3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi
If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
3 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some tasty fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Mississippi.
Oxford Eagle
Oxford routed by Tupelo after disastrous first half
TUPELO, Miss. — Oxford football suffered their worst defeat of the season on Friday as they were blown out by Tupelo on a night where seemingly nothing could go right. The Chargers (3-2, 1-1 Region 2-6A) managed just 81 yards of total offense in the first half as they were shut down at every turn en route to a 35-0 loss.
hottytoddy.com
Women’s Tennis Opens Fall Season at Sea Pines College Tournament
Ole Miss women’s tennis is set to participate in this year’s Sea Pines College Tournament at the University of Georgia’s Dan Magill Tennis Complex starting Friday and ending on Sunday to open their fall season. The event was originally scheduled to be at Hilton Head, S.C. but...
wtva.com
Tupelo teen shot in Haven Acres
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a teenage boy is expected to survive after being shot in the torso in Haven Acres. The shooting happened Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Moore Avenue. Witnesses told officers two males were involved with the shooting and...
therebelwalk.com
Former Ole Miss Football Players Enjoy Homecoming Gathering
OXFORD, Miss. – Texas A&M is famous for its 12th Man, a player willing to come out of the stands should his Aggies need him to do so. Saturday when Kentucky takes on Ole Miss, the Rebels will have up to a 50th man in the bleachers ready to take the field — and these players have experience.
Comments / 0