ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut senators want to ban guns from election sites

By Braley Dodson
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WNfYl_0iE83o5q00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut senators introduced federal legislation Wednesday that would ban guns near polling sites.

T he Vote Without Fear Act would make it illegal to have a firearm within 100 yards of any federal election site. There are exemptions for on-duty law enforcement officers and security guards.

News 8 is Your Local Election Headquarters

The bill was introduced by Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), with senators Bob Casey (D-Pennsylvania), Dianne Feinstein (D-California), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-New York), Ed Markey (D-Massachusetts), Jeanne Shaheen (D-New Hampshire) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) also listed as cosponsors.

Quinnipiac University Poll gives Lamont, Blumenthal double-digit leads

“At the foundation of American democracy is the right to make your voice heard. Free and fair elections cannot happen occur in the face of armed intimidation at the polls, but that’s become a disturbing reality for some Americans, as extremists driven by conspiracy theories about voter fraud are increasingly showing up to polling places with guns,” Murphy said in the written announcement. “This legislation will ensure voters and election workers continue to feel safe participating in the democratic process.”

Breaking the law would bring either a fine and/or up to a year in prison. It does not specify how much the fine would be.

There are six states that currently bar guns at the polls.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 25

Banner
3d ago

So only Criminals can carry there, and that's where they will target the next crime and no good guys with guns will be there to protect or back up the police if necessary.Really smart ,nothing like giving the criminals a target to hit.

Reply
12
Related
FOX 61

Gun owners, rights groups challenge Connecticut firearms ban

HARTFORD, Conn. — Citing a U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier this year, gun rights groups and firearms owners have launched another attempt to overturn Connecticut's ban on certain semiautomatic rifles that was enacted in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. A new lawsuit was filed Thursday in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

CCDL Files Challenge To Connecticut’s Post-Sandy Hook Gun Laws

Connecticut’s assault weapons ban received a new constitutional challenge Thursday in a lawsuit by the Connecticut Citizens Defense League that marks the second effort to overturn the law since the Supreme Court struck down a New York firearm policy in June. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Yale Daily News

Seven weeks out, Connecticut governor’s race heats up at debate

With seven weeks to go before the midterms elections, GOP gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski faced off against incumbent Democratic governor Ned Lamont in the race’s first debate. The sparring came one week after Stefanowski swept into deep-blue New Haven to unveil his tax plan and tout his city roots.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FUN 107

Confusion Over Massachusetts Ballot Question 4

Question 4 on the Massachusetts statewide ballot on November 8 is controversial. The question asks voters to determine if they want to keep or repeal a recently-enacted state law that grants illegal immigrants the right to apply for a Massachusetts driver's license. The referendum is even more controversial in that...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
ridgefielddems.net

Video: Democrats Outclass Republicans at LWV Candidate Forum

The Ridgefield League of Women Voters’ candidate forum on September 27, highlighted immense quality differences between the Democrats and Republicans vying to represent Ridgefield in the Connecticut State Legislature. On the Democratic side, State Representative Aimee Berger-Girvalo (111th House District), State Senator Julie Kushner (24th Senate District), Ceci Maher...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dianne Feinstein
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Ed Markey
Person
Chris Murphy
Person
Jeanne Shaheen
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
Person
Elizabeth Warren
WTNH

Conn. officials face lawsuit over ban on sporting rifles

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Citizens Defense League (CCDL) and the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) announced that they filed a federal lawsuit against various state officials on Friday. In a press release, the CCDL stated that they are seeking to overturn Connecticut’s ban on acquiring and possessing modern sporting rifles. Sporting rifles are often […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Stefanowski defends abortion stance in first governor debate

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Lagging in public opinion polling, especially among women, Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski went on the offensive Tuesday, accusing Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont of lying that he would pose a risk to Connecticut's abortion rights law. In one of the testiest moments in the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Election State#Local Election#Sen#Security Guards#Americans
ctnewsjunkie.com

New Criminal Justice Policies Go Into Effect on Saturday

A batch of new Connecticut laws will take effect on Saturday including changes to how minors are handled by the criminal justice system and a requirement that police quickly notify the family of a deceased person. State laws are typically scheduled to take hold at the beginning of new fiscal...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

A Good Amendment to the Connecticut Constitution

We want a government that hears and acts upon the voice of the people. In our democracy, this translates in ensuring that as many people as possible go to the polls to vote in every election. Voter participation, then, should be one of the goals of our electoral system –...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
whdh.com

New England governors want ‘at least’ $500 million in emergency heating aid

New England governors are asking Congress to support at least $500 million in emergency funds to help address the forecasted spike in home energy bills. In a letter Monday to Congressional leaders who are preparing a continuing resolution for the start of fiscal 2023, the region’s governors noted that home energy bills “likely will be exacerbated this winter as a result of volatile global energy markets.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
Axios

Can Geoff Diehl beat Maura Healey?

Local political experts say time is running out for Republican nominee for governor Geoff Diehl to attract enough attention from voters to have even a glimmer of hope to defeat Attorney General Maura Healey. Why it matters: Historical trends, recent election results and factors unique to 2022 make Diehl's chances...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WTNH

WTNH

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy