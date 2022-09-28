Read full article on original website
WLOX
Former BSL Mayor and Hancock County Admin. Eddie Favre retires
WLOX multimedia journalist Jasmine Lotts is moving to Texas to continue her career in broadcast journalism after spending two years on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Fun is beginning at Jones Park as the sky will light up tonight honoring the Mississippi Aquarium. Enviva opens in George County. Updated: 5 hours...
Sea Coast Echo
Favre stepping down as Hancock County administrator
Eddie Favre — the man NBC News described as “The calm at the center of the storm” after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 — announced this week he is retiring as Hancock County’s administrator, effective Friday, Sept. 30. “Unfortunately, for most of the last nine months...
Mayor's office admits to using French Quarter apartment
NEW ORLEANS — The Mayor’s Office now admits – Latoya Cantrell has been living in a city-owned apartment rent-free. A city spokesman acknowledged the mayor has been living without paying rent in the apartment in the historic Upper Pontalba building on Jackson Square, but said she has every right to do so.
WLOX
Mayor FoFo Gilich talks development in Biloxi
The plant created hundreds of jobs and is set to make a significant impact in tax dollars as early as next year. HAPPENING NOW: Hancock...
WLOX
Former Bay St. Louis Mayor Eddie Favre retiring from career of public service
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - As mayor of Bay St. Louis Eddie Favre guided the city through Hurricane Katrina. For the last six years he’s served as Hancock County administrator, but on Friday, he’s stepping away. Before entering retirement Favre sat down with WLOX to reflect on...
Sea Coast Echo
Cruisin’ kicks off a month of celebrations in Hancock County
The 26th annual Cruisin’ the Coast is scheduled to begin this Sunday, Oct. 2, but it’s just the first major event in a month full of celebrations in Hancock County this October. “Cruisin’ is coming up and Mopar Day in the Bay, and then there’s a new festival...
WLOX
Enviva opens in George County
Fun is beginning at Jones Park as the sky will light up tonight honoring the Mississippi Aquarium. Fighting ovarian cancer. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
WDSU
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell living in city-owned apartment, watchdog group questions if she pays rent
NEW ORLEANS — A new report from a watchdog group says that the New Orleans mayor is living in a city-owned apartment, and has been for months. According to the report by the Metropolitan Crime Commission, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been living in the Upper Pontalba apartments for several months.
George Co. livestock owners encouraged to register with Sheriff
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Livestock owners in George County are encouraged to register their animals with the sheriff’s office. Dispatchers use a livestock ownership list to try to reunite animals with their owners if they were to ever escape. The sheriff’s office receives around 100 calls per year of mostly cattle, horses and pigs […]
If you want a safer New Orleans, Newell Normand says you should do these two things
The political infighting, the gaffes by Cantrell and the sharp increases in homicides has provided more than enough material for local, national and international media.
NOLA.com
All things fall and Halloween in St. Tammany
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church and Preschool Pumpkin Patch: The church in Mandeville will open its second annual patch on Oct. 6 with all shapes and sizes of the popular seasonal fruit. So long as supplies last, the patch at 4499 Sharp Road will sell pumpkins until they are all gone every Thursday and Friday from 2:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.; and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. On Saturdays, there will be special family treats, including a free photo booth, face painting, a bake sale, chicken feeding and pumpkin decorating. This event helps support the children and youth ministries at St. Michael’s..
Scoot: New cliffhanger in the saga of Mayor Cantrell!
With a long list of excuses, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has presented herself as an entitled politician who suffers from PES - politician entitlement syndrome.
WLOX
Local Seabees aid Port of Gulfport, Coast Guard with navigation project
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A collaboration between the U.S. Navy Seabees, the Coast Guard and the Port of Gulfport is underway for a very necessary project. Wednesday morning, the Seabees began on-the-job training and poured concrete for a 35-foot navigation tower at the Port. “The local Seabees are putting in...
Newell Normand: It's time for Mayor Cantrell to try honesty
“You want to know what the magic potion is? I’m going to tell you what it is. The NOLA Coalition and the recall effort by nolatoya.org,” said Newell Normand.
WLOX
One arrested as part of Gulfport homicide investigation
It will be another beautiful fall day in South Mississippi. Highs will struggle to get out of the 70s. It will also stay breezy with north winds at about 10 to 20 mph. A Fire Weather Warning continues due to lack of recent rainfall, very low humidity, and breezy conditions. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. We are expecting a gradual increase in temperatures and humidity over the next seven days. But the morning will still be cool to pleasant with sunny and warm afternoons.
Female inmate escapes Mississippi county jail. Have you seen her?
Mississippi law enforcement used helicopters and the US Marshals Service to help find of woman who escaped the Hancock County jail Friday. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Kasie Mitchell, 27, of Tylertown, escape the Hancock County Jail by climbing a 16-18 foot high fence with barbed wire when she was out in the jail yard for exercise.
Picayune Item
After two year break Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival will be bigger than before
POPLARVILLE, Miss. – Poplarville will be treated to a sweet event this October as the Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival (SMTF) hits downtown once again. The festival will take place on and around Poplarville’s Town Green over two days, Oct. 7 and 8. Whether sweet tea evokes happy memories...
Two arrested, children removed after drug discovery at Washington Parish home
According to deputies, Dustin King, 4, and Shanda Honaker, 45 were arrested at a residence in Angie on September 28.
an17.com
Search warrant yields two arrests in Washington Parish
On September 28, Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives obtained a warrant from a 22nd Judicial District Judge authorizing them to search a residence located on Military Road. Upon entering the residence, the detectives encountered two individuals, each of whom was arrested. Dustin King, 45, a resident of Highway 43...
WLOX
Waveland group hosts self defense class in wake of Eliza Fletcher attack
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - The tragic death of Eliza Fletcher is still on the minds of many people in the community. The attack and death of the Memphis woman has left several searching for ways to protect themselves. Residents in Waveland gathered at the police department for a self defense...
