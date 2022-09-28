ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waveland, MS

WLOX

Former BSL Mayor and Hancock County Admin. Eddie Favre retires

Fun is beginning at Jones Park as the sky will light up tonight honoring the Mississippi Aquarium. Enviva opens in George County. Updated: 5 hours...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
Sea Coast Echo

Favre stepping down as Hancock County administrator

Eddie Favre — the man NBC News described as "The calm at the center of the storm" after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 — announced this week he is retiring as Hancock County's administrator, effective Friday, Sept. 30. "Unfortunately, for most of the last nine months...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WWL

Mayor's office admits to using French Quarter apartment

NEW ORLEANS — The Mayor’s Office now admits – Latoya Cantrell has been living in a city-owned apartment rent-free. A city spokesman acknowledged the mayor has been living without paying rent in the apartment in the historic Upper Pontalba building on Jackson Square, but said she has every right to do so.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLOX

Mayor FoFo Gilich talks development in Biloxi

The plant created hundreds of jobs and is set to make a significant impact in tax dollars as early as next year. HAPPENING NOW: Hancock...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Enviva opens in George County

Fun is beginning at Jones Park as the sky will light up tonight honoring the Mississippi Aquarium. Fighting ovarian cancer. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

George Co. livestock owners encouraged to register with Sheriff

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Livestock owners in George County are encouraged to register their animals with the sheriff’s office. Dispatchers use a livestock ownership list to try to reunite animals with their owners if they were to ever escape. The sheriff’s office receives around 100 calls per year of mostly cattle, horses and pigs […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
NOLA.com

All things fall and Halloween in St. Tammany

St. Michael’s Episcopal Church and Preschool Pumpkin Patch: The church in Mandeville will open its second annual patch on Oct. 6 with all shapes and sizes of the popular seasonal fruit. So long as supplies last, the patch at 4499 Sharp Road will sell pumpkins until they are all gone every Thursday and Friday from 2:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.; and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. On Saturdays, there will be special family treats, including a free photo booth, face painting, a bake sale, chicken feeding and pumpkin decorating. This event helps support the children and youth ministries at St. Michael’s..
MANDEVILLE, LA
WLOX

Local Seabees aid Port of Gulfport, Coast Guard with navigation project

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A collaboration between the U.S. Navy Seabees, the Coast Guard and the Port of Gulfport is underway for a very necessary project. Wednesday morning, the Seabees began on-the-job training and poured concrete for a 35-foot navigation tower at the Port. “The local Seabees are putting in...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

One arrested as part of Gulfport homicide investigation

It will be another beautiful fall day in South Mississippi. Highs will struggle to get out of the 70s. It will also stay breezy with north winds at about 10 to 20 mph. A Fire Weather Warning continues due to lack of recent rainfall, very low humidity, and breezy conditions. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. We are expecting a gradual increase in temperatures and humidity over the next seven days. But the morning will still be cool to pleasant with sunny and warm afternoons.
GULFPORT, MS
an17.com

Search warrant yields two arrests in Washington Parish

On September 28, Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives obtained a warrant from a 22nd Judicial District Judge authorizing them to search a residence located on Military Road. Upon entering the residence, the detectives encountered two individuals, each of whom was arrested. Dustin King, 45, a resident of Highway 43...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA

