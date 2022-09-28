MARPLE — Cardinal O’Hara coach Bill Collins believed his team had no business winning the third set of its Catholic League showdown with Archbishop Wood Thursday evening. “I told them that was a ‘you-just-grew-up’ match,” said Collins, who is in his 15th season at the Lions’ helm. “And I told them that we played a grade of a ‘D’ or ‘D-‘ in that third set. But we still found a way to win. We scratched and clawed and it was great to see. I think they are starting to understand that I’m a little bit more passionate during Catholic League matches than I ever am during nonleague matches.”

SPRINGFIELD, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO