Coatesville’s consistency at QB keeps Rustin, any thoughts of upset, at bay
WESTTOWN >> The word “upset” has been rendered obsolete around the Coatesville football program. For as much talent that has walked through Coatesville’s locker room the last dozen or so years, one thing that gets swept under the rug is just how focused and steady and prepared the Red Raiders week after week, season after season.
Delco Football Roundup: Another record-breaker for Kamara, another Interboro victory
For the third time this season Friday, Abu Kamara set an Interboro single-game rushing record. The sensational senior ran for 335 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Bucs to a 35-24 win over Kennett. For the Bucs (4-2), it was their second straight win. “Our offense and defense are...
The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Sept. 30): Ball, Wissahickon rally past North Penn
Wissahickon 3, North Penn 1: Riley Ball scored with 3:36 before the half and Wissahickon went on to post the impressive SOL crossover win over North Penn (6-6). Ball’s goal off a feed from Caroline Fitzpatrick put the Trojans up 2-1 at the half. The only scoring in the second half was a Kendall Crowley goal off a feed from Ball. Wiss opened the scoring with Sophia Havrilla off an assist from Ella Hummel but North Penn’s Laura Albert tied the game up at 1 off a feed from Catherine McGeehan. Kiera Holt and Kiley Moister combined for 10 saves in net for North Penn, while Ava Feil made eight saves in net for Wiss.
Mulville, defense power Downingtown West to rout of Vikings
DOWNINGTOWN >> With consequential games on the horizon, the Downingtown West football team wanted to keep its focus and stay on task against winless West Chester East on Friday. Scoring touchdowns on seven of their first eight first-half possessions will do the trick just fine as the Whippets used a...
Perkiomen Valley keeps its distance in 49-7 win over Methacton
FAIRVIEW VILLAGE >> The Perkiomen Valley football team wasn’t quite satisfied with its performance last Friday night against Owen J. Roberts. Coming into Friday’s rivalry game against Methacton, the Vikings were focused on putting together a more complete victory. A long pass from sophomore quarterback Patrick MacDonald to...
Football: Rain can’t ground Mesaros, Garnet Valley’s rally
HAVERFORD — The remnants of Hurricane Ian didn’t hit A.G. Cornog Field until the second half of the Central League football game Friday between Garnet Valley and Haverford. By the end of the evening, Fords fans who watched their team grab AN early lead only to lose for...
Three quick touchdowns help Lansdale Catholic handle Archbishop Carroll
CONSHOHOCKEN >> Lansdale Catholic scored three touchdowns in a 1:56 stretch around halftime to take complete control of its Philadelphia Catholic League Blue Division matchup with Archbishop Carroll Friday night. Two touchdowns on back-to-back plays late in the second quarter and a 73-yard strike on the first play from scrimmage...
Football: Stingy second half has Upper Darby looking up despite loss to Conestoga
TREDYFFRIN — The differences at halftime Friday night were smaller, Lavar Jackson and his Upper Darby teammates agreed, than the 20-point spread on the scoreboard indicated. Flip a fourth-down execution in the Royals’ favor here, shut down a Conestoga fourth down there, and maybe the conversation at the break is a little different. Maybe a second half that the Royals controlled would’ve gone a little further toward tipping the balance.
Horvath’s 4TDs leads Downingtown East past Oxford
OXFORD >> Cougars’ workhorse Bo Horvath racked up four touchdowns and reached a personal career milestone Friday night as Downingtown East survived a scare from a game Oxford squad. The Cougars (5-1 overall, 1-0 league) broke open a tight game late in the third to top the Hornets (2-4, 1-0) 42-28 Friday night at Oxford.
Sam Moore, Phoenixville football runs over Pottstown in 35-7 win
POTTSTOWN >> Despite featuring the Pioneer Athletic Conference receptions leader in Ahmid Spivey, Phoenixville’s offense kept things almost entirely on the ground against Pottstown on Friday. Initially trading blows throughout the first quarter, the Phantoms put up 28 unanswered points behind a sound rushing attack for a 35-7 win...
Mercury Roundup (Sept. 30): Spring-Ford’s Matriccino, OJR’s Root advance to District 1 tennis semifinals
Owen J. Roberts junior Allison Root and Spring-Ford junior Mia Matriccino both advanced to the semifinals and clinched spots in the PIAA Tournament Friday at the Springfield YMCA. Root, the Pioneer Athletic Conference runner-up at last week’s singles tournament, defeated Central League champion Radnor’s Leina Ciarrocchi 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 in...
Soccer: DiGrazio’s extra netter lifts Springfield past Harriton
Scarlett DiGrazio and Kaylin Silberstein teamed up on a set piece late in overtime to give Springfield a 1-0 victory over Harriton in Central League girls soccer action Thursday. Silberstein set a perfect pass to DiGrazio on a corner with three minutes left in the extra session and DiGrazio drilled...
PAC Liberty leaders Owen J. Roberts, Spring-Ford settle for scoreless draw
ROYERSFORD >> The Spring-Ford boys soccer team looked at Friday’s visit from Owen J. Roberts as a ‘revenge game’. It didn’t turn out that way. But at the end of 100 minutes of play the Rams may have earned something just as meaningful – a respect game.
Spring-Ford clamps down on Owen J. Roberts in 37-20 win
Owen J. Roberts started strong. Spring-Ford finished stronger. After the Wildcats scored the game’s first two touchdowns and opened an 11-point lead, the Rams took control in the second quarter and put the clamps down with strong line play on both sides to earn a 37-20 victory at Wildcat Stadium.
Volleyball: Youthful O’Hara digs hard for win over Wood
MARPLE — Cardinal O’Hara coach Bill Collins believed his team had no business winning the third set of its Catholic League showdown with Archbishop Wood Thursday evening. “I told them that was a ‘you-just-grew-up’ match,” said Collins, who is in his 15th season at the Lions’ helm. “And I told them that we played a grade of a ‘D’ or ‘D-‘ in that third set. But we still found a way to win. We scratched and clawed and it was great to see. I think they are starting to understand that I’m a little bit more passionate during Catholic League matches than I ever am during nonleague matches.”
Downingtown West finishes strong to top Great Valley
MALVERN >> Downingtown West overcame a slow start to notch five unanswered goals in a Ches-Mont League field hockey crossover with American Division leader Great Valley on Thursday. The strong finish lifted the Whippets (7-1 Ches-Mont American, 10-2 overall) to a 5-2 win over the host Patriots (5-1, 9-2). “Our...
Mercury Football Preview: Undefeated and improving, Pope John Paul II visits rival Pottsgrove
The offense is putting up big numbers at Pope John Paul II this fall, but first-year coach Scott Reed remains focused on the little things. “There were some improvements on special teams with our kickoff coverage,” Reed said when asked for a takeaway from last week’s contest with Upper Perkiomen.
Delco Roundup: Sienna Golden cashes in game-winning goal for Carroll
Sienna Golden scored with 4 minutes, 50 seconds remaining in overtime Friday, lifting Archbishop Carroll to a 2-1 field hockey victory over Merion Mercy at Carroll. The extra-effort victory boosted Carroll’s record to 9-4. The Patriots have won all five of their Catholic League games. Merion Mercy forced overtime...
In defensive battle, Unionville wears down Chichester
EAST MARLBOROUGH >> A week earlier, it wasn’t as much a wake-up call as it was a reality check, when the Unionville football squad fell to mighty Coatesville by 47. But on Friday, the Longhorns collided with an opponent in its class. And even though the defenses dominated the proceedings, the Unionville offense did just enough to exit Friday with a 24-0 non-league Homecoming win over visiting Chichester.
Reporter/Times Herald Week 6 Football: Souderton’s clash with Quakertown in “309 Bowl” kicks off season’s 2nd half
Souderton looks to stay on a roll while Quakertown aims for an upset victory over its longtime rival, as the two battle in the “309 Bowl” Friday night at Quakertown. Big Red comes into this contest at 4-1, fresh off a 38-0 shutout of Truman. The Panthers are also coming off a shutout victory, having blanked Council Rock South 16-0.
