York News-Times
Cougars finish HSTC volleyball with 4-1 record
HASTINGS – Two York area teams, Cross County and Heartland, finished up the Hastings St. Cecilia invite on Thursday with the two of them combining to go 5-0. Cross County finished up the two-day tournament 4-1 while the Huskies were 3-2. Cross County defeated Wood River in three sets...
York News-Times
York routs Crete on homecoming weekend
YORK – Last week, York head coach Glen Snodgrass said the Dukes let one too many mistakes snowball in a loss at Waverly. The defeat capped a stretch of three consecutive matchups against top-5 opponents, and you could have forgiven the Dukes if they came out a little flat against 2-3 Crete on Friday night.
York News-Times
York sweeps past Beatrice at Seward tri
SEWARD – The York Dukes took to the court for the second time this week Thursday night, traveling to Seward for a tri with the Bluejays and Beatrice. After Seward needed three sets to defeat the Lady Orange, York picked up a 25-19, 25-17 sweep of Beatrice in the second match of the night.
York News-Times
Dukes outlast Bluejays in three-set thriller
SEWARD – In front of a raucous crowd at the Seward High School gym Thursday night, the Seward Bluejays and York Dukes traded blows all night long in a battle of ranked teams that more than lived up to the hype. After Seward (No. 6 in the Lincoln Journal...
York News-Times
Hampton nearly stages 0-2 comeback, but falls in five to Red Cloud
HAMPTON – The Red Cloud Warriors took a 2-0 lead over the Hampton Hawks after the first two sets, but the Hawks rallied. Red Cloud won the first two sets 25-22 and 25-13, but Hampton kept their hopes alive winning the third set 25-16 and the fourth 25-23. Red...
York News-Times
How a life spent around classrooms prepared Bill Busch to coach Nebraska's defense
LINCOLN — New Nebraska defensive coordinator Bill Busch believes that he, like his family, can teach anything. Busch’s mom taught K-12 at a country school — “That’s like being a veterinarian,” Bush said. His dad coached while teaching industrial studies and several other subjects. His sister is an English speech teacher.
York News-Times
Slammers set program record for wins in 14-4 romp at Pierce
PIERCE – Through three innings, the Polk County Slammers and Pierce Bluejays stood deadlocked at three runs apiece. That changed in a hurry, as the Slammers exploded for six runs in the top of the fourth. Polk County then added five runs in the fifth to roll to a 14-4 win that set the program record for victories with their 22nd of the season.
York News-Times
Indiana-Nebraska predictions and random over/unders: Here are our best bets
Back under the lights at Memorial Stadium. The last time resulted in a large media contingent crowding around athletic director Trev Alberts the following day. What's Saturday have in store? Here's how we see the game playing out. How does the Nebraska defense hold up against Indiana’s pass game?
York News-Times
Watch now: Mickey Joseph news conference, 9/29
Mickey Joseph is looking — and finding — hunters as Nebraska prepares for Indiana. Mickey Joseph wants hunters. He's seen plenty the last two days. Nebraska's interim coach hasn’t always noticed that mentality on the field this season, but he expects it show up against Indiana.
York News-Times
Mickey Joseph is looking — and finding — hunters as Nebraska prepares for Indiana
LINCOLN — Mickey Joseph wants hunters. He’s seen plenty the last two days. The Nebraska interim coach hasn’t always noticed that mentality on the field this season. After 48 hours in which he’s witnessed players and coaches accept and go all in on their current situation, he expects it show up Saturday night against Indiana.
York News-Times
Bonfire tradition continues at YHS
YORK — York High School celebrated homecoming week with the biggest pep rally yet Wednesday evening. The York High School sports teams made their own version of the “tunnel walk” and took the stage to talk about the season’s accomplishments. But what’s a pep rally without...
York News-Times
Fred Hoiberg changes Nebraska's Opening Night format to avoid 'glorified all-star game'
LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg did not enjoy the preview Nebraska basketball offered its fans last season. The 2021 Huskers’ Opening Night concluded with a haphazard (albeit entertaining) scrimmage. Defenders cleared the lane so their teammates could catch alley oops. CBS’ Jon Rothstein emceed each basket like he was working the AND 1 streetball tour. And the lasting memory was a series of one-on-one possessions between Alonzo Verge and Keisei Tominaga.
York News-Times
Episode 57 The Showdown: Buy or sell- Husker D will drastically improve
Join Sam McKewon and Amie Just as they dive deep into the Husker sports scene – rationalizing, analyzing, and summarizing as only they can!. Amie Just and Sam McKewon are back, this week discussing whether Nebraska's defense will show marked improvement with a new DC and freshmen players and how much attention should be focused on the head coach search at this point in the season. Plus the dynamic duo look ahead to men's and women's basketball seasons-- How hot is Fred Hoiberg's seat? And with a top women's player out with an injury, what should fans expect after last year's impressive season?
York News-Times
Birth - Watts
Dakota and Alyssa (Fultz) Watts, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Maya Grace Watts, born at 5:53 p.m. on September 26, 2022 at York General Hospital in York. She weighed 7 pounds 5.2 ounces and was 20 inches long. Big sister McKenna Louise Watts, age 2 ½, welcomed...
York News-Times
Religion Calendar
Sunday, Oct. 2 – Worship, 8 & 10:30 a.m.; Adult Bible Study and Sunday School, 9:15 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3 – Stewardship Board, 5:30 p.m.; Christian Nurture, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 – Willow Brook Bible Study, 2 p.m.; Youth Board, 6 p.m.; Stephen Ministry, 6:30 p.m.; Evangelism, 6:30 p.m.
York News-Times
Birthday - Rosenau
YORK — Please join the family in wishing Dr. Harold Rosenau a very happy 90th birthday on October 4. His family is requesting a card shower from all his friends, acquaintances and former patients to celebrate this birthday milestone. Cards may be sent in care of: Paul Rosenau at #11 Arbor Heights, York NE 68467.
York News-Times
York Duke Spirit March: "We've got spirit, yes we do"
YORK — The Homecoming Spirit March was a big hit for York Duke fans and locals alike Wednesday afternoon. Downtown York was bustling with excitement as the Duke sports teams chanted, “Go York Dukes.” The York high school and middle school band knocked it out the park with their catchy tunes.
York News-Times
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for York
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. York's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
York News-Times
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in York, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The York area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
York News-Times
York neighbors: Obituaries for October 1
Read through the obituaries published today in York News-Times. (3) updates to this series since Updated 20 min ago.
