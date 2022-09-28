Read full article on original website
pistolsfiringblog.com
Instant Recap: Oklahoma State Defeats Baylor 36-25 in Big 12 Opener
After what’s been a wacky start to the Big 12 season, Oklahoma State hopped into the driver’s seat for a return to Arlington. No. 9 Oklahoma State defeated No. 16 Baylor in Waco 36-25, thanks to a dynamic performance by the Cowboy quarterback and some stout defense. The...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Cowboys Go All-White for Big 12 Opener at Baylor
The Cowboys and Bears are giving the Big 12 title rematch the color-rush treatment. Oklahoma State will wear an all-white uniform combination with a striped brand helmet when they face the Baylor Bears on Saturday afternoon. Across the field, Baylor is going all-gold to match the Gold-Out at McLane Stadium....
pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Oct. 1): We’ll Cross Baylor’s Goal and Sing Oklahoma State
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • Baylor vs. OSU is easily the Big 12 game of the week – Vegas the game darn near evenly-matched, favoring the Bears on the road. But there’s a natural reason to favor the Bears: history.
pistolsfiringblog.com
ESPN College GameDay Crew Picks Baylor 3-1 over Oklahoma State
I can’t believe ESPN has Baylor a 65% chance to win. If any 50/50 game. Only reason they have the odds in their favor is Sanders turnovers. It’s a new year and technically is pretty much a Junior this year. So glad this game is on fox because I have dish and it sucks today with no contract being agreed to between Disney and Dish. Other providers are about to be affected too. I really wanted to click in on the Kansas game in between. How about TCU so far today. Geezers.
pistolsfiringblog.com
PFB Podcast Ep. 479: Oklahoma State-Baylor Preview
Carson Cunningham and Colby Powell preview Oklahoma State’s visit to Baylor, the series history and the match-up with major Big 12 title implications on the line. You know what helps the show and helps us make more shows? When you rate us on Apple Podcasts or subscribe to our pod: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | SoundCloud.
pistolsfiringblog.com
PFB Picks: Laying Out Our Predictions for OSU’s Big 12 Opener against Baylor
The date that’s been circled on OSU fans’ calendars since December is finally upon us. On Saturday night, we’ll know a lot more about Oklahoma State and the Big 12. The Cowboys are in Waco for their first Big 12 game since that last Big 12 game we won’t talk about. Across the field will be that familiar opponent that got the best of the Pokes in Jerry World. Both OSU and Baylor have a clear path to get back to the conference championship game, but one will be in the driver’s seat after Saturday.
edmondoutlook.com
Don’t Box Me In
Seven years ago, an aspiring boxer asked a coach what she could do to become a better boxer. “Move out of Oklahoma,” was the answer. Fortunately, Stephanie Tolson sought to change that narrative rather than change her address. “The boxing community in Oklahoma is small,” Stephanie explains. “I had to travel a lot and keep getting in peoples’ faces because there were very few females in boxing. Unless I wanted to keep boxing the same three females, I had to create new opportunities.” Now, with 21 boxing matches under her belt, the petite powerhouse is making great strides in expanding boxing prospects for other Oklahomans.
The Legend of Buried Conquistador Treasure Somewhere South of Tulsa, Oklahoma
Those who grew up in Oklahoma have likely heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma
While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
ocolly.com
New smoothie bar chain opens in Stillwater
The Surf Bar, an acai bowl and smoothie restaurant chain, opened its Stillwater location Monday morning. The chain announced the first 25 people to come in at its opening at 9 a.m. will get a free regular bowl. The line was out the door within the first few hours of operation.
kswo.com
USS Oklahoma City memorial complete
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After two years in the works, the USS Oklahoma City Naval Memorial is finally complete. You can now see the massive submarine anchor up close and personal, at Elmer Thomas Park. The process began in 2020, when Eagle Scout Matthew Aguilar was looking to complete a...
City officials announces plans to build an inclusive playground in Tulsa
According to officials, the new playground at Whiteside Park will be one of "the most inclusive play spaces" in the Sooner State.
LIST: Oklahoma optometrists offer free vision exams
Several optometrists from across Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need.
pdjnews.com
Morrison High School one of 90
Oklahoma high schools recognized with national College Success Award. Morrison High School was recently one of 90 Oklahoma High Schools recognized with national College Success Award. Now in its fifth year, the annual recognition honors public high schools that excel at preparing students to enroll and succeed in college, as...
publicradiotulsa.org
Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister speaks in Tulsa
Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister visited Tulsa on Thursday for a conversation with Tulsa World columnist Ginnie Graham. The two covered a lot of material onstage at The University of Tulsa during what was billed as a forum for issues facing young people. Listen above for more.
Oklahoma Drive-In Theatre is Showing All Your Favorite Scary Movies for Halloween!
This drive-in movie theatre in Oklahoma will be showing all your favorite scary and family Halloween movies this fall to help get you in the mood for All Hallow's Eve. If it's been a while since you've been to the drive-in, or maybe you've never been before, you won't want to miss this. Watch your favorite fall titles under the stars!
Broken water meter leads to big bill for Tulsa family
Most of us know we should take a close look at all those bills we get every month, no matter how complicated they may seem.
Oklahoma ranchers impacted by extreme drought conditions
The drought is causing a hay shortage and drying out ponds, leaving many ranchers with very limited options to sustain their herds.
OKC VeloCity
Conventions coming to Oklahoma City
Oct. 5-8 American Morgan Horse Association 2022 Grand National Morgan Horse Show. IEEE Computer Society 2022 Visualization Conference. Northstar Travel Group TEAMS 2022 (sports conference) Oklahoma City Convention Center. Oct. 23-28 American Quarter Horse Association 2022 Select and World Championship Quarter Horse Show. Oklahoma State Fair Park. Oct. 31 –...
Oklahoma man killed in boating accident
Authorities say a 52-year-old Oklahoma man has died following an accident on Lake Keystone.
