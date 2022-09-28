ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Man injured after shooting on Winchester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life after suffering a gunshot wound Friday afternoon. Police responded to a shooting call on the 4500 block of Winchester Road and found a man in critical condition. He was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment. There is no suspect information available at this time […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Crash in Cordova leaves 2 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that left two people injured Friday morning. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 10:15 a.m. on Walnut Grove Road and Woodland Lake Drive in Cordova. One person is in critical condition, and...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Crash takes place near Farmington and Poplar, Germantown Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday, around 11:20 a.m., Germantown Police officers responded to a crash where a pedestrian was struck by a car. The crash happened near Poplar Avenue and West Farmington, according to Germantown Police. The person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but Germantown Police have said that the victim is stable and improving.
GERMANTOWN, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Crime concerns on Mud Island after house set on fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mud Island property owner is raising concerns about crime in the area after his rental home on Island Place was set on fire early Wednesday morning. Police said it appeared someone threw some sort of incendiary device onto the second-floor balcony of the house. The man who rents the home said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Witnesses hear ‘loud boom’ before Harbor Town apartment fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Although the cause is still unknown, witnesses told the Memphis Fire Department (MFD) they heard a “loud boom” before a fire erupted at a Harbor Town apartment complex early Wednesday morning. Just after midnight, firefighters responded to the blaze located at 1049 Island Place...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 pedestrian dead, 1 injured after crash on White Station Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating its third fatal pedestrian crash this week. According to a spokesperson for the department, the driver was on White Station Road when they struck a curb, two parked cars, two pedestrians and a tree. One of the pedestrians died. The second...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found in burning car in Millington

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A body was found inside a burning car in Millington Thursday morning, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a vehicle fire/accident at the dead end of Pilot Road at 8:30 a.m. The sheriff’s department said fire units found a deceased victim in the front seat of the vehicle. Officials […]
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

Pedestrian hit, killed in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a passing motorist earlier this morning in Castalia Heights. The victim was struck by a vehicle on Airways Boulevard and Jonah Avenue around 5:45 a.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver stayed at the scene after the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shooting in North Memphis leaves one dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after being shot in North Memphis early Thursday. Officers responded around 8:15 a.m. on the 1400 block of Bryan Street where they found one man dead at the scene. Police do not have any suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman throws hookah during argument: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman accused of throwing a hookah at another woman during an argument. Court documents state Tamara Mason, 27, is facing a simple assault charge after an incident inside a hookah lounge in Hickory Hill. On Monday, September 19, a woman reportedly walked into the Raines Station precinct and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Crashes on Austin Peay, Covington Pike kill two

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed in two separate crashes in Raleigh just hours apart Thursday morning. At 3:21 a.m., police say a tractor-trailer crash closed Austin Peay Highway at Joslyn Street. One person was killed at the scene. At 6:30, police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on New Covington Pike at […]
MEMPHIS, TN

