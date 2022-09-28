Read full article on original website
Man injured after shooting on Winchester
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life after suffering a gunshot wound Friday afternoon. Police responded to a shooting call on the 4500 block of Winchester Road and found a man in critical condition. He was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment. There is no suspect information available at this time […]
Crash in Cordova leaves 2 injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that left two people injured Friday morning. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 10:15 a.m. on Walnut Grove Road and Woodland Lake Drive in Cordova. One person is in critical condition, and...
Crash takes place near Farmington and Poplar, Germantown Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday, around 11:20 a.m., Germantown Police officers responded to a crash where a pedestrian was struck by a car. The crash happened near Poplar Avenue and West Farmington, according to Germantown Police. The person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but Germantown Police have said that the victim is stable and improving.
Man found dead during electrical fire at Cordova home, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a fire at a home in Cordova. The fire happened Wednesday afternoon in the 1600 block of Ranmar Drive, according to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD). MFD responded to the fire around 12:30 p.m. at the one-story home. The fire was...
Crime concerns on Mud Island after house set on fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mud Island property owner is raising concerns about crime in the area after his rental home on Island Place was set on fire early Wednesday morning. Police said it appeared someone threw some sort of incendiary device onto the second-floor balcony of the house. The man who rents the home said […]
Witnesses hear ‘loud boom’ before Harbor Town apartment fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Although the cause is still unknown, witnesses told the Memphis Fire Department (MFD) they heard a “loud boom” before a fire erupted at a Harbor Town apartment complex early Wednesday morning. Just after midnight, firefighters responded to the blaze located at 1049 Island Place...
1 pedestrian dead, 1 injured after crash on White Station Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating its third fatal pedestrian crash this week. According to a spokesperson for the department, the driver was on White Station Road when they struck a curb, two parked cars, two pedestrians and a tree. One of the pedestrians died. The second...
Two people hurt in Cordova car crash, SCSO says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a Cordova car crash. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Walnut Grove Road and Woodland Lake Drive in Cordova. When deputies arrived, they found two people hurt following...
Body found in burning car in Millington
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A body was found inside a burning car in Millington Thursday morning, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a vehicle fire/accident at the dead end of Pilot Road at 8:30 a.m. The sheriff’s department said fire units found a deceased victim in the front seat of the vehicle. Officials […]
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to the Memphis Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported. The officials stated that a car was mangled beneath an 18-wheeler truck. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Pedestrian hit, killed in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a passing motorist earlier this morning in Castalia Heights. The victim was struck by a vehicle on Airways Boulevard and Jonah Avenue around 5:45 a.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver stayed at the scene after the […]
Two dead after separate crashes early Thursday morning in Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic is now re-opened on Austin Peay Hwy. after a deadly early morning accident involving a tractor trailer. Memphis Police Department said officers responded to the crash around 3:21 a.m. at Austin Peay and Joslyn, just north of Yale. Memphis Police said one person died at the scene.
Woman dead after relative shows up to settle score at Whitehaven apartments, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was killed and several apartments were shot up when a fight turned into retaliatory gunfire at a Whitehaven apartment complex this week. Police say it began around 6 in the evening of Sept. 26 with a fight between two men at the Bent Tree Apartments on Brierpark Drive. One of […]
Shooting in North Memphis leaves one dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after being shot in North Memphis early Thursday. Officers responded around 8:15 a.m. on the 1400 block of Bryan Street where they found one man dead at the scene. Police do not have any suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
Woman throws hookah during argument: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman accused of throwing a hookah at another woman during an argument. Court documents state Tamara Mason, 27, is facing a simple assault charge after an incident inside a hookah lounge in Hickory Hill. On Monday, September 19, a woman reportedly walked into the Raines Station precinct and […]
TDOT worker hit and killed on Memphis interstate
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who worked for the Tennessee Department of Transportation died after being hit by a vehicle on I-55, according to TDOT. Memphis Police said the crash happened around 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-55 near I-240. When authorities arrived, that TDOT worker was...
Police Officer Critically Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Collierville (Collierville, TN)
According to the Collierville Police, a hit-and-run crash was reported on Saturday. The officials stated that a Collierville police officer was run [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Fire intentionally set at vacant home in South Memphis, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fire engulfed a vacant South Memphis home late Monday night. The fire happened at a vacant duplex in the 500 block of E. Mallory. According to the Memphis Fire Department, a call about the blaze came in at 11:53 p.m., and the fire was put out by 12:36 a.m.
Crashes on Austin Peay, Covington Pike kill two
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed in two separate crashes in Raleigh just hours apart Thursday morning. At 3:21 a.m., police say a tractor-trailer crash closed Austin Peay Highway at Joslyn Street. One person was killed at the scene. At 6:30, police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on New Covington Pike at […]
Two men steal $800 in clothing from Kohl’s, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking for the public’s help with information on two men who walked into Kohl’s and left without paying. On Sep. 28, two men walked into the Kohl’s on Germantown Parkway, in Cordova. The two stole $800 worth of clothing, then...
