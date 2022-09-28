(This is normally a Premium content item but being the first road trip we made this a free item for all to see.) WACO, Texas – The Cowboys United Airlines charter flight landed at Waco Regional Airport around 4:45 p.m. finishing up an hour and 10-minute flight with a slightly rough landing, but nobody seemed to shook up. There are always some young players that might be making one of their first flights, but this group seemed very veteran as they arrived at their hotel headquarters for Friday. In past trips to play Baylor, Oklahoma State’s team has had to stay in Temple, about 45 minutes away and longer on Saturdays with game day traffic on I-35. However, a new wave of hotels in Waco has produced some more than acceptable alternatives to get the team closer to McLane Stadium for a shorter bus ride on game day.

