Instant Recap: Oklahoma State Defeats Baylor 36-25 in Big 12 Opener
After what’s been a wacky start to the Big 12 season, Oklahoma State hopped into the driver’s seat for a return to Arlington. No. 9 Oklahoma State defeated No. 16 Baylor in Waco 36-25, thanks to a dynamic performance by the Cowboy quarterback and some stout defense. The...
Daily Bullets (Oct. 1): We’ll Cross Baylor’s Goal and Sing Oklahoma State
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • Baylor vs. OSU is easily the Big 12 game of the week – Vegas the game darn near evenly-matched, favoring the Bears on the road. But there’s a natural reason to favor the Bears: history.
Cowboys Go All-White for Big 12 Opener at Baylor
The Cowboys and Bears are giving the Big 12 title rematch the color-rush treatment. Oklahoma State will wear an all-white uniform combination with a striped brand helmet when they face the Baylor Bears on Saturday afternoon. Across the field, Baylor is going all-gold to match the Gold-Out at McLane Stadium....
ESPN College GameDay Crew Picks Baylor 3-1 over Oklahoma State
I can’t believe ESPN has Baylor a 65% chance to win. If any 50/50 game. Only reason they have the odds in their favor is Sanders turnovers. It’s a new year and technically is pretty much a Junior this year. So glad this game is on fox because I have dish and it sucks today with no contract being agreed to between Disney and Dish. Other providers are about to be affected too. I really wanted to click in on the Kansas game in between. How about TCU so far today. Geezers.
Notes & Quotes from Baylor commit vs Baylor commit TXHSFB action
Last night I made the hour and a half drive up to Temple from Austin to see Taurean York's Temple Wildcats host Micah Gifford's Pflugerville Weiss Wolves. In a game that I had absolutely zero expectations for (based on how each teams season has gone), it actually turned out pretty fun to watch.
PFB Picks: Laying Out Our Predictions for OSU’s Big 12 Opener against Baylor
The date that’s been circled on OSU fans’ calendars since December is finally upon us. On Saturday night, we’ll know a lot more about Oklahoma State and the Big 12. The Cowboys are in Waco for their first Big 12 game since that last Big 12 game we won’t talk about. Across the field will be that familiar opponent that got the best of the Pokes in Jerry World. Both OSU and Baylor have a clear path to get back to the conference championship game, but one will be in the driver’s seat after Saturday.
Baylor game
Special teams for us have been good for the most part. Theirs not so much… if Sanders stays away from turnovers, I think we win. In other news TCU is taking the goons to the woodshed. And I can’t get ESPN today. , contract dispute I guess. Right in...
Cowboys Charter Does BPS Pass and Team Lands in Waco
(This is normally a Premium content item but being the first road trip we made this a free item for all to see.) WACO, Texas – The Cowboys United Airlines charter flight landed at Waco Regional Airport around 4:45 p.m. finishing up an hour and 10-minute flight with a slightly rough landing, but nobody seemed to shook up. There are always some young players that might be making one of their first flights, but this group seemed very veteran as they arrived at their hotel headquarters for Friday. In past trips to play Baylor, Oklahoma State’s team has had to stay in Temple, about 45 minutes away and longer on Saturdays with game day traffic on I-35. However, a new wave of hotels in Waco has produced some more than acceptable alternatives to get the team closer to McLane Stadium for a shorter bus ride on game day.
Game Preview: Kick Time, TV Info, Series History for Oklahoma State vs. Baylor
Record 3-0 3-1 Points Per Game 51.7 40.5. OSU — Spencer Sanders — 62-for-95 (65%)/916 yards/10 touchdowns/1 interception. Baylor — Blake Shapen — 69-for-100 (69%)/773 yards/7 touchdowns/1 interception. Rushing:. OSU — Dominic Richardson — 43 carries/215 yards/2 touchdowns. Baylor — Richard Reese — 55...
Oklahoma State's Game Against Texas Tech Sold Out
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State has officially sold out its third game of the season. Cowboy football announced on Thursday that the home game against Texas Tech has officially sold out. The Tech game is scheduled for Oct. 8 at 2:30 p.m. and will be televised on either FOX or...
Five Things to Know as OSU Preps to Open Big 12 Play vs. Baylor on Saturday
Last time Oklahoma State faced off against Baylor, it ended in gut-wrenching fashion on a goal-line play that — you know what, forget I mentioned it. Let’s just generalize here and say it didn’t turn out great for OSU. The Cowboys, though, get a shot at a little bit of redemption Saturday as they head to Waco to face the league favorite Bears on their home turf.
Week 5 Winner of OSU-Baylor Likely to Determine Big 12 Title Favorite
As if the Baylor-OSU showdown in Waco on Saturday wasn’t enticing enough — a Big 12 title game rematch, a tilt between two top-20 teams — odds from Vegas suggest the Week 5 matchup will likely determine which team takes the mantle as the betting favorite to win the conference.
OSU Basketball’s Scholarship Situation ‘An Impossible Exercise’
STILLWATER — Mike Boynton’s current four-man recruiting class feels like a lot, but it might not be enough. Division-I basketball teams are allowed to have 13 players on scholarship. Oklahoma State enters this season with 11 players on scholarship, initially taking one hit because of the team’s NCAA sanctions before unintentionally taking another when the NCAA deemed Russell Harrison ineligible.
