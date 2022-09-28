No doubt that by now, at least, you've seen or heard about all the devastation in Florida due to the impact of Hurricane Ian this week. Not that hurricane damage is uncommon in that part of the country, but it's always a scary time every time the season brings a bad one to the southern shores. New Jersey residents know that all too well. While we don't always get hit with really bad hurricanes every season like they do down south, we have seen our fair share of storm destruction along the Garden State coastline.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO