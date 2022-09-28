ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The New Jersey Town That Is Named Among America’s Best Christmas Town

A New Jersey town has been named one of the best Christmas towns to visit in the entire nation by a major national publication. October is just upon us. The pumpkin spice is just getting settled in our coffee, but that doesn't mean we can't start talking about Christmas. Especially when a great New Jersey town is already getting Christmas praise.
New Jersey: Do you think the Parkway Should Get Rid of Cash Toll Payment?

If you live in Ocean County, chances are, you're driving on the Garden State Parkway at least once a week. And at times, it can get pretty backed up. One of the biggest causes of traffic on the parkway is toll booths. Often, people are struggling to find the correct amount of change to pay the toll. They're not prepared before they stop, and it holds things up. (But, we can't judge because we've probably all been there.)
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
A new and mysterious disease in NJ is killing off certain trees

Beech leaf disease, which has been killing beech trees in New Jersey, is a new disease that was discovered in Ohio in 2012. Not much is known about it, said Rosa Yoo, forest health specialist with the New Jersey Forest Service. What is known, however, is that the disease is associated with a nematode, which is a microscopic worm.
AGRICULTURE
Coffee Deals for National Coffee Day in New Jersey

Oh, it's your lucky day. It's National Coffee Day (Thursday, September 29th) and there are great deals all over the area. Turn off your coffee pot at home and get in the car. Here's where you should head to celebrate this holiday. * Wawa - Rewards members get a free...
RESTAURANTS
Follow These 8 Steps & You’ll Always Be Prepared For Hurricanes In NJ

No doubt that by now, at least, you've seen or heard about all the devastation in Florida due to the impact of Hurricane Ian this week. Not that hurricane damage is uncommon in that part of the country, but it's always a scary time every time the season brings a bad one to the southern shores. New Jersey residents know that all too well. While we don't always get hit with really bad hurricanes every season like they do down south, we have seen our fair share of storm destruction along the Garden State coastline.
ENVIRONMENT
SEPTA train derails at Trenton Transit Center

A SEPTA train headed for Philadelphia derailed near the Trenton Transit Center late Wednesday morning. The train carrying 25 passengers traveling at a low speed left the tracks just after 11 a.m., according to SEPTA spokesman John Golden. No one was injured and all the passengers were taken via a shuttle bus to the next station.
TRENTON, NJ
