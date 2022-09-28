Read full article on original website
Another NJ bid for Fort Monmouth details non-Netflix studio plans
Several months after submitting plans for Forth Monmouth, the last of four bidders hoping to redevelop nearly 300 acres has gone on the record about their vision for the property. Extell Acquisitions — an arm of New York-based real estate company, Extell Development — shared some of its mixed-use proposal...
Lighthouse Challenge of NJ is back with night climbs added for 2022
October is officially here, and with it comes one of The Garden State's most popular events. The Lighthouse Challenge of New Jersey is returning for the 2022 season, happening Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16. Along with hitting up many of New Jersey's lighthouses, the challenge also includes Squan...
Florida hurricane brings back horrifying memories of Sandy in NJ
Everyone in New Jersey who was of age can remember the terrifying night of Oct. 29, 2012. It's hard to believe that it's almost ten years since Superstorm Sandy hit the Jersey coast with a force that no one could imagine. Some folks are still not whole from the experience...
This Has Been Named New Jersey’s Best Hole In The Wall Restaurant
There is no question that we love our food here in New Jersey, and we are always looking for the next best thing. Sometimes it's great to find an amazing hole-in-the-wall restaurant, and the best one in the Garden State has been revealed. We have the great luxury in New...
The New Jersey Town That Is Named Among America’s Best Christmas Town
A New Jersey town has been named one of the best Christmas towns to visit in the entire nation by a major national publication. October is just upon us. The pumpkin spice is just getting settled in our coffee, but that doesn't mean we can't start talking about Christmas. Especially when a great New Jersey town is already getting Christmas praise.
NJ traffic: Another ramp to close on Garden State Parkway at Exit 105
TINTON FALLS — A ramp at Exit 105 on the Garden State Parkway will close to traffic on Tuesday as part of a $17 million project. The ramp to the southbound Parkway is scheduled to be closed at 10 p.m. and stay closed until May 15, 2023. The lone ramp carries traffic from Route 36 to the outer lanes of the Parkway.
16 Random Things I learned My First Summer In Ocean County, NJ
Not that we're a few days into fall, but I've had some time to reflect on the past four months since I moved to New Jersey. Of course, I've been coming to the Jersey Shore for vacation my entire life but things are a little different when you're a resident, and live and work within the community.
Bakery Specializing In Japanese Doughnuts Opening 12 New Jersey Locations
My sister is obsessed with mochi. If you are not familiar, Mochi is, "a Japanese rice cake made of mochigome, a short-grain japonica glutinous rice. Sometimes, [mochi contains] other ingredients such as water, sugar, and cornstarch," according to Wikipedia.org. Well, you are about to be exposed to a new creation...
This New Jersey Town is Named One of the Most Beautiful Small Towns in America
There are so many beautiful small towns here in America that it would be hard to narrow it down to the top thousand, let alone the top 50. In a recent article by Architectural Digest, they managed to compile their data and put together the top 50 most beautiful small towns in America.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 10/1
As of Saturday morning, Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian was centered over North Carolina. The storm will drive pockets of rain and gusty winds into New Jersey through the weekend. Although it will not be a "total washout," conditions will be dreary and sloppy for the duration. In addition to the dismal...
People in NJ will sleep in car or tent on Oct. 22. But for many, it’s every night
SUMMIT — A New Jersey-based nonprofit, Family Promise, continues to work to prevent and end family homelessness, both in the Garden State and across the nation. It will host its 3rd annual “Night Without a Bed” social media challenge and event aimed at raising awareness of family homelessness, on Saturday, Oct. 22.
This Huge New Jersey Tourist City Will Now Sell Recreational Marijuana
April 21st is a day that'll likely be remembered for a long time to come in Jersey. It was the day that Marijuana was legally allowed to be sold and consumed in the Garden State. New Jersey, according to The Guardian was one of the first states on the East...
The New Restaurant in New Jersey is one of the Best in the Country
Don’t blink because not only is the month almost over but the year is quickly coming to an end. So, if you have items on your “to-do” list for this year, don’t forget to check them off. If you heard about a brand-new restaurant and want...
Lawmaker blames ‘weak-on-crime’ Dems for fatal car ‘riot’ in Wildwood, NJ
WILDWOOD — New Jersey Republicans are pointing the finger at their colleagues across the aisle for this weekend's unsanctioned pop-up car rally that left two people dead and a father of four hospitalized in critical condition. U.S. Rep Jeff Van Drew, a former Democrat, blamed "far-left Democrats" for the...
New Jersey: Do you think the Parkway Should Get Rid of Cash Toll Payment?
If you live in Ocean County, chances are, you're driving on the Garden State Parkway at least once a week. And at times, it can get pretty backed up. One of the biggest causes of traffic on the parkway is toll booths. Often, people are struggling to find the correct amount of change to pay the toll. They're not prepared before they stop, and it holds things up. (But, we can't judge because we've probably all been there.)
4 Things That Ocean Countyans Get Annoyed At the Most
Everyone has opinions about what annoys them the most about living in this state. The positives are where we'll start. We have beautiful beaches, close to NYC and Philadelphia, and in New Jersey, believe it or not, we have big hearts and will help out a neighbor in a second. I love that.
A new and mysterious disease in NJ is killing off certain trees
Beech leaf disease, which has been killing beech trees in New Jersey, is a new disease that was discovered in Ohio in 2012. Not much is known about it, said Rosa Yoo, forest health specialist with the New Jersey Forest Service. What is known, however, is that the disease is associated with a nematode, which is a microscopic worm.
Coffee Deals for National Coffee Day in New Jersey
Oh, it's your lucky day. It's National Coffee Day (Thursday, September 29th) and there are great deals all over the area. Turn off your coffee pot at home and get in the car. Here's where you should head to celebrate this holiday. * Wawa - Rewards members get a free...
Follow These 8 Steps & You’ll Always Be Prepared For Hurricanes In NJ
No doubt that by now, at least, you've seen or heard about all the devastation in Florida due to the impact of Hurricane Ian this week. Not that hurricane damage is uncommon in that part of the country, but it's always a scary time every time the season brings a bad one to the southern shores. New Jersey residents know that all too well. While we don't always get hit with really bad hurricanes every season like they do down south, we have seen our fair share of storm destruction along the Garden State coastline.
SEPTA train derails at Trenton Transit Center
A SEPTA train headed for Philadelphia derailed near the Trenton Transit Center late Wednesday morning. The train carrying 25 passengers traveling at a low speed left the tracks just after 11 a.m., according to SEPTA spokesman John Golden. No one was injured and all the passengers were taken via a shuttle bus to the next station.
