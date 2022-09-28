Read full article on original website
Related
York News-Times
Hampton nearly stages 0-2 comeback, but falls in five to Red Cloud
HAMPTON – The Red Cloud Warriors took a 2-0 lead over the Hampton Hawks after the first two sets, but the Hawks rallied. Red Cloud won the first two sets 25-22 and 25-13, but Hampton kept their hopes alive winning the third set 25-16 and the fourth 25-23. Red...
York News-Times
York routs Crete on homecoming weekend
YORK – Last week, York head coach Glen Snodgrass said the Dukes let one too many mistakes snowball in a loss at Waverly. The defeat capped a stretch of three consecutive matchups against top-5 opponents, and you could have forgiven the Dukes if they came out a little flat against 2-3 Crete on Friday night.
York News-Times
Shorthanded Dukes run fifth at home XC invite
YORK - The York boys cross country team had six runners compete on Thursday at the York invite at York Country Club. Hastings rolled to the team title with just 15 points including a 1-2 finish by Austin Carrera and Juan Ceron-Millan with times of 16:46.61 and 17:36.75 respectively. Waverly...
York News-Times
Dukes outlast Bluejays in three-set thriller
SEWARD – In front of a raucous crowd at the Seward High School gym Thursday night, the Seward Bluejays and York Dukes traded blows all night long in a battle of ranked teams that more than lived up to the hype. After Seward (No. 6 in the Lincoln Journal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York News-Times
Cougars finish HSTC volleyball with 4-1 record
HASTINGS – Two York area teams, Cross County and Heartland, finished up the Hastings St. Cecilia invite on Thursday with the two of them combining to go 5-0. Cross County finished up the two-day tournament 4-1 while the Huskies were 3-2. Cross County defeated Wood River in three sets...
York News-Times
York tied for second at home tennis invite
YORK – The York Dukes welcomed five other schools to town Friday morning for their home tennis invite. Backed by strong outings from Ethan Phinney at lead singles and Andrew Van Gomple at No. 2 singles, the hosts racked up 20 points to finish tied for second with Mount Michael in the team race.
York News-Times
Early Duke fireworks fizzle out in 7-3 loss to Lakeview
COLUMBUS – The first meeting between York and the Columbus Lakeview Vikings this year is one the Dukes would just as soon forget. The number 8 in the third column of the box score told the story as York allowed seven un-earned runs in that 9-1 loss at the Lakeview tournament.
York News-Times
York sweeps past Beatrice at Seward tri
SEWARD – The York Dukes took to the court for the second time this week Thursday night, traveling to Seward for a tri with the Bluejays and Beatrice. After Seward needed three sets to defeat the Lady Orange, York picked up a 25-19, 25-17 sweep of Beatrice in the second match of the night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
York News-Times
Slammers set program record for wins in 14-4 romp at Pierce
PIERCE – Through three innings, the Polk County Slammers and Pierce Bluejays stood deadlocked at three runs apiece. That changed in a hurry, as the Slammers exploded for six runs in the top of the fourth. Polk County then added five runs in the fifth to roll to a 14-4 win that set the program record for victories with their 22nd of the season.
York News-Times
Fred Hoiberg changes Nebraska's Opening Night format to avoid 'glorified all-star game'
LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg did not enjoy the preview Nebraska basketball offered its fans last season. The 2021 Huskers’ Opening Night concluded with a haphazard (albeit entertaining) scrimmage. Defenders cleared the lane so their teammates could catch alley oops. CBS’ Jon Rothstein emceed each basket like he was working the AND 1 streetball tour. And the lasting memory was a series of one-on-one possessions between Alonzo Verge and Keisei Tominaga.
York News-Times
Bonfire tradition continues at YHS
YORK — York High School celebrated homecoming week with the biggest pep rally yet Wednesday evening. The York High School sports teams made their own version of the “tunnel walk” and took the stage to talk about the season’s accomplishments. But what’s a pep rally without...
York News-Times
How a life spent around classrooms prepared Bill Busch to coach Nebraska's defense
LINCOLN — New Nebraska defensive coordinator Bill Busch believes that he, like his family, can teach anything. Busch’s mom taught K-12 at a country school — “That’s like being a veterinarian,” Bush said. His dad coached while teaching industrial studies and several other subjects. His sister is an English speech teacher.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
York News-Times
Watch now: Mickey Joseph news conference, 9/29
Mickey Joseph is looking — and finding — hunters as Nebraska prepares for Indiana. Mickey Joseph wants hunters. He's seen plenty the last two days. Nebraska's interim coach hasn’t always noticed that mentality on the field this season, but he expects it show up against Indiana.
York News-Times
Indiana-Nebraska predictions and random over/unders: Here are our best bets
Back under the lights at Memorial Stadium. The last time resulted in a large media contingent crowding around athletic director Trev Alberts the following day. What's Saturday have in store? Here's how we see the game playing out. How does the Nebraska defense hold up against Indiana’s pass game?
York News-Times
Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Indiana
Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Huskers' game. Here's what Indiana and Nebraska bring to the showdown. * * *. WHEN NEBRASKA RUNS THE BALL. Anthony Grant’s streak of 100-yard games ended against an athletic...
York News-Times
Examining why all 4 opponents had season-best rushing efforts vs. Nebraska
For many Big Ten coaches, there’s no play more beautiful than a 4-yard run. Do it three times, and that's a first down. More importantly, do it enough over the course of a game and those 4-yard runs might turn into 7, 10 or even 20-yard gains. It’s a...
York News-Times
Birth - Nickels
Cole and Chelsea (Rapp) Nickels, of Sutton, are the parents of a daughter, Taytum Jean Nickels, born at 7:50 p.m. on September 21, 2022 at York General Hospital in York. She weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces and was 20 inches long. Grandparents are Diane Rapp of Lincoln, Rick Rapp of...
York News-Times
Meetings & Club Notes
STROMSBURG -- The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold a birthday/anniversary party on Friday, Sept. 30 at 2 p.m. YORK -- The St. Joseph Catholic School Pumpkin Sale will be held on Friday, Sept. 30 from 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. at 428 N. East Ave. in York. Purchase pumpkins of all sizes and varieties, buy a raffle ticket for the largest pumpkin and keep warm with The Pour Horse Coffee Trailer.
York News-Times
Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for York
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. York's evening forecast: Clear. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Sunday. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
York News-Times
Birthday - Rosenau
YORK — Please join the family in wishing Dr. Harold Rosenau a very happy 90th birthday on October 4. His family is requesting a card shower from all his friends, acquaintances and former patients to celebrate this birthday milestone. Cards may be sent in care of: Paul Rosenau at #11 Arbor Heights, York NE 68467.
Comments / 0