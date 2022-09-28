ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trigg County, KY

wkdzradio.com

Ribbon Cut on HCC’s New Flexible Training Center

On the fifth anniversary of her being named president of Hopkinsville Community College, Dr. Alissa Young got to share a gift with the community Saturday — cutting the ribbon on the new Flexible Training Center that will provide classrooms and labs for the college’s welding, diesel, and truck driver training programs.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Garnetta Mitchell, 86, of Hopkinsville

Funeral services for 86 year old Garnetta Henderson Putman Mitchell of Hopkinsville will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church. Entombment will follow at Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be Saturday from...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

TCAT recognizes Clarksville nursing graduates in pinning ceremony

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Tennessee College of Applied Technology recognized the Summer 2022 practical nursing graduates from the Clarksville campus with a traditional pinning ceremony held on Aug. 18. Health Careers Coordinator Stephanie Murphy officiated, and President Arrita Summers gave the address. During the traditional ceremony, graduates took the...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Joe Noel, 77 of Cadiz

Funeral services for 77-year-old Joe Noel of Cadiz will be Sunday, October 2, at 2:00 p.m. at King’s Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday at noon at the funeral home. SURVIVORS:. Two sons – Joey Noel, Cadiz; and Marty...
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

Harry Hudson, Sr., 84, of Hopkinsville

Graveside services for 84-year old Harry Thomas Hudson, Sr., of Hopkinsville, will be Monday morning, October 3, at 10:00 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Lamb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Bettye Walker Hudson, Hopkinsville, KY; his sons, Harry T. (Carol) Hudson, Jr., Cadiz,...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Elevate Windows And Doors To Locate In Hopkinsville’s New Spec Building

Another significant investment in Kentucky’s manufacturing sector is headed for Christian County. Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday morning the arrival of Elevate Windows and Doors LLC, which will invest more than $16 million and create 200-plus full-time jobs in production and distribution in Hopkinsville. Company leaders are planning to...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Kenny Travis, 74 of Cadiz

Son – Denver (Jaclyn) Travis, New Orleans. Three sisters – Linda (Danny) Mitcheson, Cadiz; Marsha (Paul) Wynn, Eddyville; and Rhonda (Bill) Stuart, Madisonville.
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

Winford Mitchell, 89, of Cadiz

Graveside services for Caldwell County native, 89-year old Winford C. Mitchell, of Cadiz and formally of the Hopson Store Community, will be Monday morning, October 3, at 11:00 at Blue Spring Church Cemetery in Caldwell County. There will be no visitation. Morgan’s Funeral Home in Princeton is in charge of...
CADIZ, KY
mainstreetclarksville.com

Rossview volleyball coach terminated from role following "abusive actions"

Rossview High School suspended volleyball head coach Tishara Hicks for the 2022 season and declined to retain her for the 2023 season following disciplinary action taken on Sept. 9, according to documents obtained by Main Street Preps. Her suspension was initially due to “lack of proper supervision of the team...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Man Dies After Pennyrile Parkway Crash

An Evansville, Indiana, man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Crofton exit Thursday morning has died at the hospital. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 47-year-old Mike Shiery was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wkdzradio.com

William Charles, 80, of Crofton

Funeral services for 80-year old William “Bill” Boyd Gibson Charles, of Crofton, will be held at noon Friday, September 30, at Grace Life Church in Crofton. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will begin at 11:00 Friday morning at the church. Dogwood Funeral & Cremations...
CROFTON, KY
Window, door manufacturer brings $16M plant to Kentucky

A new production and distribution facility in Kentucky will bring an investment of over $16 million and 203 full-time jobs to Hopkinsville, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Elevate Windows and Doors LLC will use an existing 100,000-square-foot (9,290-square-meter) building for the operation, according to a news release from the governor’s office Thursday.
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

State police announce traffic checkpoints

Kentucky State Police announced on Saturday they will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints across the area. Troopers said they would be checking for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including driving under the influence. In addition, KSP utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for drivers using public roadways and provide a deterrent for those who violate laws. Drivers that encounter a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Bond Reduced For Greenville Road Cold Case Murder Defendant

An issue involving one of the attorneys tasked with representing a Hopkinsville woman charged in a Christian County cold case murder has caused a brief delay in the proceedings. Lashanda Person and Annastaja Hathaway appeared in Christian County Circuit Court Wednesday before Judge Andrew Self. The two are charged with...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

