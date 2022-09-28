Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Ribbon Cut on HCC’s New Flexible Training Center
On the fifth anniversary of her being named president of Hopkinsville Community College, Dr. Alissa Young got to share a gift with the community Saturday — cutting the ribbon on the new Flexible Training Center that will provide classrooms and labs for the college’s welding, diesel, and truck driver training programs.
clarksvillenow.com
CMCSS gives update on shortage of teachers, bus drivers, and how they’re filling the gap
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The national teacher shortage took its toll on local schools, and Clarksville-Montgomery County School System has had to respond in a big way. The district has over 5,200 employees. “This year we have hired over 500 new teachers as of this week, and we...
wkdzradio.com
Garnetta Mitchell, 86, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 86 year old Garnetta Henderson Putman Mitchell of Hopkinsville will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church. Entombment will follow at Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be Saturday from...
clarksvillenow.com
TCAT recognizes Clarksville nursing graduates in pinning ceremony
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Tennessee College of Applied Technology recognized the Summer 2022 practical nursing graduates from the Clarksville campus with a traditional pinning ceremony held on Aug. 18. Health Careers Coordinator Stephanie Murphy officiated, and President Arrita Summers gave the address. During the traditional ceremony, graduates took the...
Tennessee teacher to compete on Wheel of Fortune
Devin Roberts has always been a fan of the show and last year he decided "why not try out?"
wkdzradio.com
Joe Noel, 77 of Cadiz
Funeral services for 77-year-old Joe Noel of Cadiz will be Sunday, October 2, at 2:00 p.m. at King’s Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday at noon at the funeral home. SURVIVORS:. Two sons – Joey Noel, Cadiz; and Marty...
wkdzradio.com
Harry Hudson, Sr., 84, of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 84-year old Harry Thomas Hudson, Sr., of Hopkinsville, will be Monday morning, October 3, at 10:00 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Lamb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Bettye Walker Hudson, Hopkinsville, KY; his sons, Harry T. (Carol) Hudson, Jr., Cadiz,...
wkdzradio.com
Elevate Windows And Doors To Locate In Hopkinsville’s New Spec Building
Another significant investment in Kentucky’s manufacturing sector is headed for Christian County. Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday morning the arrival of Elevate Windows and Doors LLC, which will invest more than $16 million and create 200-plus full-time jobs in production and distribution in Hopkinsville. Company leaders are planning to...
clarksvillenow.com
Operation Honor to distribute free food, supplies to military families, veterans
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Operation Honor will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Austin Peay State University. This is the second event, and it will honor all current and former military personnel and their families by generously giving them food and personal care items. Joe and Cathi Maynard said...
wkdzradio.com
Kenny Travis, 74 of Cadiz
Son – Denver (Jaclyn) Travis, New Orleans. Three sisters – Linda (Danny) Mitcheson, Cadiz; Marsha (Paul) Wynn, Eddyville; and Rhonda (Bill) Stuart, Madisonville.
wkdzradio.com
Winford Mitchell, 89, of Cadiz
Graveside services for Caldwell County native, 89-year old Winford C. Mitchell, of Cadiz and formally of the Hopson Store Community, will be Monday morning, October 3, at 11:00 at Blue Spring Church Cemetery in Caldwell County. There will be no visitation. Morgan’s Funeral Home in Princeton is in charge of...
Spooky fun: The Bell Witch Fall Festival
This weekend, the Bell Witch Fall Festival will share more history of Robertson County when “Smoke: A Ballad of the Night Riders” takes to the stage.
Hopkinsville Christmas parade will have a kid-focused theme and grand marshal
Terrence Davis, the executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Hopkinsville-Christian County, will be the grand marshal of this year’s Christmas parade, city officials announced Wednesday. The theme of the Dec. 10 parade will be “It’s a Kid’s Christmas.” It will start at 5:15 p.m., following the...
mainstreetclarksville.com
Rossview volleyball coach terminated from role following "abusive actions"
Rossview High School suspended volleyball head coach Tishara Hicks for the 2022 season and declined to retain her for the 2023 season following disciplinary action taken on Sept. 9, according to documents obtained by Main Street Preps. Her suspension was initially due to “lack of proper supervision of the team...
whvoradio.com
Man Dies After Pennyrile Parkway Crash
An Evansville, Indiana, man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Crofton exit Thursday morning has died at the hospital. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 47-year-old Mike Shiery was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned.
wkdzradio.com
William Charles, 80, of Crofton
Funeral services for 80-year old William “Bill” Boyd Gibson Charles, of Crofton, will be held at noon Friday, September 30, at Grace Life Church in Crofton. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will begin at 11:00 Friday morning at the church. Dogwood Funeral & Cremations...
clarksvillenow.com
Mayor of Clarksville candidates on affordable housing, juvenile crime, road improvements
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The three candidates for Clarksville mayor shared their ideas on affordable housing, road improvements, juvenile crime and more this week during the Chamber of Commerce political forums. The mayoral candidates, with links to their profiles, are:. Joe Pitts, incumbent. Here is a recording of...
Window, door manufacturer brings $16M plant to Kentucky
A new production and distribution facility in Kentucky will bring an investment of over $16 million and 203 full-time jobs to Hopkinsville, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Elevate Windows and Doors LLC will use an existing 100,000-square-foot (9,290-square-meter) building for the operation, according to a news release from the governor’s office Thursday.
westkentuckystar.com
State police announce traffic checkpoints
Kentucky State Police announced on Saturday they will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints across the area. Troopers said they would be checking for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including driving under the influence. In addition, KSP utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for drivers using public roadways and provide a deterrent for those who violate laws. Drivers that encounter a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible.
whvoradio.com
Bond Reduced For Greenville Road Cold Case Murder Defendant
An issue involving one of the attorneys tasked with representing a Hopkinsville woman charged in a Christian County cold case murder has caused a brief delay in the proceedings. Lashanda Person and Annastaja Hathaway appeared in Christian County Circuit Court Wednesday before Judge Andrew Self. The two are charged with...
