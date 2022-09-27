ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Now

BakersfieldNow anchor Dave Gonzales announces retirement

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Dave Gonzales made his Eyewitness News debut in 2015. But his journey did not start here. He began telling the stories of the community in Salt Lake City, working in radio before making the transition to television. His nearly 40-year career took him to San...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

PETE TITTL: Vatos Tacos brings food, fun to southwest

In America today, the dream of success in the restaurant business often starts with a food truck leading to catering leading to a brick-and-mortar location once you've proved you know how to keep people happy. That's the Vatos Tacos story in a nutshell. We first wrote about the business when...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Taco Bros closing downtown location, offers free birria tacos Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Taco Bros, known for its cheesy birria tacos and seemingly always long lines, is closing its downtown location. The business made the announcement on Instagram. “We are sadly announcing that @tacobros Downtown Location where it has all started is officially closing this weekend,” the post says. An employee confirmed Sunday is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Vandals create $5,000 in damages at Shafter church: SPD

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — The Shafter Police Department was called to the First Church of Nazarene for a vandalism and burglary investigation. When they arrived, officers said they found damage estimated to be $5,000, according to officials. Police said they were called Wednesday around 6:15 p.m. and found damaged pews, paint on windows, broken windows […]
SHAFTER, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD: Man dies after vehicle strikes tree in SW Bakersfield, identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (SEPT. 30): The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed after a crash in southwest Bakersfield as 66-year-old Milton Couto of Bakersfield. ----------------- A man was found dead early Thursday morning after his vehicle crashed into a tree in southwest Bakersfield, according...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Slight cooldown expected in Kern County

After a sizzling start to the week, Kern County is starting to feel a slight relief in the temperatures. A high-pressure ridge over the region is being weakened and displaced by a low-pressure system dropping through the Pacific Northwest area. This is providing slightly cooler conditions across central California with temperatures trending down around 3 to 6 degrees. Air quality will remain unhealthy tomorrow.
KERN COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
FRESNO, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man killed in head-on crash on David Road, south of Bakersfield

A 38-year-old man is dead and another man is injured after a head-on crash on David Road, south of Bakersfield, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 6:40 a.m., the Bakersfield Communication Center reported a crash on David Road, west of Edison Road. Officers investigated and it was revealed that a...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Key News Network

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle on Union Avenue and 4th Street in the city of Bakersfield on Tuesday night, Sept. 27, around 11:20 p.m. A Bakersfield Police Department officer was flagged down for a vehicle versus pedestrian on the 300 block of...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 dead after vehicle collides with tree

Update: The coroners office has identified the man killed in the crash as Milton Couto, 66, of Bakersfield. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man dead in southwest Bakersfield. The crash happened at 5:40 a.m. in the 3600 block of Pin Oak Boulevard on Sept. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Pet of the week: 9/29

Bakersfield, CA — Meet the Pet of the Week Bella from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Bella or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

KCSO says human remains discovered in eastern Kern County belong to Ronnetta Martin

MOJAVE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the human remains found in an open desert area on Sierra Highway near Backus Road in Mojave. On Aug. 15, deputies were dispatched to the Mojave area to a possible deceased person on Monday at about 8:30 a.m., according to KCSO. When deputies arrived at the scene they found the decomposed human remains.
MOJAVE, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Sept. 29, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man considered a high-risk sex offender off the streets. Marshals are looking for Gerald Porter, 35. He has a criminal history that includes child molestation, spousal abuse, resisting arrest and burglary. Porter is transient and frequents the South Chester and...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Police search for robbery suspect at 7-Eleven

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a suspect that used a firearm in a robbery at 7-Eleven, located at 1701 Pacheco Road. The incident happened on August 17. The suspect depicted in the photo was caught on camera at the scene. Anyone with information...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Accused drunken driver charged with 3 felonies in fiery Taft Highway crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of driving under the influence when she crashed a Mercedes-Benz into a home along Taft Highway, seriously injuring three people including a child, has been charged with three felonies. Madison Williams, 26, is charged with two DUI injury offenses and causing an inhabited dwelling to burn, according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

