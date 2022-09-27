Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
BakersfieldNow anchor Dave Gonzales announces retirement
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Dave Gonzales made his Eyewitness News debut in 2015. But his journey did not start here. He began telling the stories of the community in Salt Lake City, working in radio before making the transition to television. His nearly 40-year career took him to San...
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: Vatos Tacos brings food, fun to southwest
In America today, the dream of success in the restaurant business often starts with a food truck leading to catering leading to a brick-and-mortar location once you've proved you know how to keep people happy. That's the Vatos Tacos story in a nutshell. We first wrote about the business when...
Taco Bros closing downtown location, offers free birria tacos Friday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Taco Bros, known for its cheesy birria tacos and seemingly always long lines, is closing its downtown location. The business made the announcement on Instagram. “We are sadly announcing that @tacobros Downtown Location where it has all started is officially closing this weekend,” the post says. An employee confirmed Sunday is […]
Vandals create $5,000 in damages at Shafter church: SPD
SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — The Shafter Police Department was called to the First Church of Nazarene for a vandalism and burglary investigation. When they arrived, officers said they found damage estimated to be $5,000, according to officials. Police said they were called Wednesday around 6:15 p.m. and found damaged pews, paint on windows, broken windows […]
Bakersfield Californian
Delano Ramblings: Events to close out Harvest Holidays celebration
On Saturday, Oct. 8, there are several events that close Delano’s 77th annual Harvest Holidays celebration. The festival’s Grand Parade will take place starting on Main Street at 10 a.m.
38-Year-Old Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday morning. The officials stated that a crash happened at around 6:39 a.m. when [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Man dies after vehicle strikes tree in SW Bakersfield, identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (SEPT. 30): The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed after a crash in southwest Bakersfield as 66-year-old Milton Couto of Bakersfield. ----------------- A man was found dead early Thursday morning after his vehicle crashed into a tree in southwest Bakersfield, according...
Slight cooldown expected in Kern County
After a sizzling start to the week, Kern County is starting to feel a slight relief in the temperatures. A high-pressure ridge over the region is being weakened and displaced by a low-pressure system dropping through the Pacific Northwest area. This is providing slightly cooler conditions across central California with temperatures trending down around 3 to 6 degrees. Air quality will remain unhealthy tomorrow.
These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
Million dollar mystery: Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Bakersfield still unclaimed
Is it yours? A Mega Millions ticket sold in Bakersfield matching five numbers and worth nearly $1 million has yet to be claimed.
MISSING: Donna Wilson, 60
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking for help finding a missing person considered at-risk.
Bakersfield Now
Man killed in head-on crash on David Road, south of Bakersfield
A 38-year-old man is dead and another man is injured after a head-on crash on David Road, south of Bakersfield, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 6:40 a.m., the Bakersfield Communication Center reported a crash on David Road, west of Edison Road. Officers investigated and it was revealed that a...
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle on Union Avenue and 4th Street in the city of Bakersfield on Tuesday night, Sept. 27, around 11:20 p.m. A Bakersfield Police Department officer was flagged down for a vehicle versus pedestrian on the 300 block of...
An old California mining town is reappearing in a shriveling lake
With the ongoing drought, local lakes and rivers are facing the impacts of wildlife dying… and communities reemerging?
1 dead after vehicle collides with tree
Update: The coroners office has identified the man killed in the crash as Milton Couto, 66, of Bakersfield. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man dead in southwest Bakersfield. The crash happened at 5:40 a.m. in the 3600 block of Pin Oak Boulevard on Sept. […]
Bakersfield Now
Pet of the week: 9/29
Bakersfield, CA — Meet the Pet of the Week Bella from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Bella or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
KGET 17
KCSO says human remains discovered in eastern Kern County belong to Ronnetta Martin
MOJAVE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the human remains found in an open desert area on Sierra Highway near Backus Road in Mojave. On Aug. 15, deputies were dispatched to the Mojave area to a possible deceased person on Monday at about 8:30 a.m., according to KCSO. When deputies arrived at the scene they found the decomposed human remains.
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Sept. 29, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man considered a high-risk sex offender off the streets. Marshals are looking for Gerald Porter, 35. He has a criminal history that includes child molestation, spousal abuse, resisting arrest and burglary. Porter is transient and frequents the South Chester and...
Bakersfield Now
Police search for robbery suspect at 7-Eleven
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a suspect that used a firearm in a robbery at 7-Eleven, located at 1701 Pacheco Road. The incident happened on August 17. The suspect depicted in the photo was caught on camera at the scene. Anyone with information...
Accused drunken driver charged with 3 felonies in fiery Taft Highway crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of driving under the influence when she crashed a Mercedes-Benz into a home along Taft Highway, seriously injuring three people including a child, has been charged with three felonies. Madison Williams, 26, is charged with two DUI injury offenses and causing an inhabited dwelling to burn, according to […]
