Pensacola Mayor-elect D.C. Reeves sells popular downtown brewery

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — After five years in business, D.C. Reeves is selling his downtown brewery Perfect Plain, as he prepares to take office as Mayor.

The Mayor-elect said he was not required to sell the business but thought it was necessary so he can put his all into his new position.

“Its certainly not an easy decision, you know you start this as some crazy dram five years ago to build a craft brewery in your hometown, so a lot of thought goes into a decision like this and I think its best for the City of Pensacola,” said Reeves.

Perfect Plain and its four brands, Perfect Plain Brewing Co., The Well, Perennial and Garden and Grain will be sold to a New Orleans-based brewery, Urban South.

Under this new ownership, all names will stay the same and current employees will remain on staff.

Urban South has a background in beer distribution and said they’re excited to work with Perfect Plain and its staff who have established themselves in the hospitality industry.

Both Reeves and Urban South’s goal is to see Perfect Plain cans on shelves and in bars throughout the Panhandle.

“Now as a bystander, I’m really excited to see this brand that we created really start to shine,” said Reeves.

Perfect Plain will officially change hands Oct. 1 and Reeves will take office on Nov. 22.

