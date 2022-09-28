Read full article on original website
'Try Guys' Ned Fulmer's Wife Says 'We're Working' on Relationship
'Try Guys' star Ned Fulmer has his next project ... he and his wife, Ariel, say they're trying to keep their relationship afloat on the heels of Ned admitting he cheated. Ned and Ariel were out together Wednesday in L.A. and they were all smiles as they walked to their car. Notably, they weren't holding hands -- but Ariel said their relationship might not be a lost cause after everything that went down.
Should Couples Engagement Ring Shop Together? Or Be Totally Surprised?
Should you help your partner pick out your engagement ring or be totally surprised?. Producer Rubi shared with Ryan Seacrest she's going to try on rings with her boyfriend and her boyfriend's mom expressed she should be surprised instead. What do you think? Listen back to the on-air convo here...
Shaquille O'Neal Supports Adam Levine After Cheating Scandal, Ahead of Charity Show
Adam Levine's getting dragged for his cheating scandal, but as he gets ready for a big gig in Vegas ... he's getting strong support from the man throwing the event ... Shaquille O'Neal. Shaq tells TMZ Sports ... Adam is still good in his book, despite the Maroon 5 frontman's...
‘A Huge Rift’: Miley Cyrus Cuts Off Her Dad Billy Ray As Mom Tish Fights Him In Divorce Court
Miley Cyrus has completely shut dad Billy Ray out of her life in the wake of her parents’ bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. After Miley’s mom, Tish, 55, filed papers in April to end her turbulent 28- year marriage to Achy Breaky Heart country star Billy Ray, 61, a bitter family feud exploded — with Miley cutting all ties with her father, sources close to the situation revealed.
Wedding Bells? Billy Ray Cyrus 'Engaged' To Younger Singer Firerose 5 Months After Wife Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus may soon be heading down the aisle again as he is reportedly engaged to much younger singer Firerose months after his estranged wife, Leticia "Tish" Cyrus (née Finley), filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Australian-born performer was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring, fueling rumors...
Valerie Bertinelli Selling Rings, Shoes She Wore in 2011 Wedding to Tom Vitale: 'Bad Memories Attached'
Valerie Bertinelli is parting ways with the shoes she wore to wed ex Tom Vitale. The Food Network host — who filed for divorce from Vitale in May after they legally separated in November 2021 — posted a photo of a few items she's handing over to luxury marketplace The RealReal.
Alex Rodriguez and Girlfriend Break up as Ex Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Wedding to Ben Affleck
Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, have gone their separate ways. Page Six reported that while they have split, they remain on good terms. The breakup news comes shortly after Rodriguez's ex, Jennifer Lopez, tied the knot with Ben Affleck. It seems as though Rodriguez and Padgett's split was...
Orlando Bloom & Miranda Kerr’s Son Flynn, 11, Is So Tall & Looks Just Like Dad On Beverly Hills Outing
It’s the perfect time for father-son bonding! Orlando Bloom and his son Flynn had a great day together as they were spotted getting errands done on Monday, September 26. The actor, 45, and his look-alike son, 11, both looked happy as they were seen heading out of a bank together.
Christina Hall's Sons Hudson and Brayden Walked Their Mom Down the Aisle at Maui Wedding: Photo
Christina Hall shared a very special moment with her two sons at her recent wedding ceremony with husband Josh Hall. On Sunday, the HGTV star shared a sweet video of her two sons, 2½-year-old Hudson London and Brayden James, 7, as they walked her down the aisle at the picturesque event in Maui, Hawaii.
Renée Zellweger ‘helped plan’ Ant Anstead’s son Hudson’s birthday party
Renée Zellweger played a big part in her boyfriend Ant Anstead’s son Hudson’s 3rd birthday party. When an Instagram user asked Anstead, 43, where Zellweger, 53, was when he posted party photos on Saturday, the former “Wheeler Dealers” host clarified that his girlfriend was not only in attendance but “helped plan the whole” event. “Two lucky boys!” he added. Anstead went on to tell his followers that his youngest child had “the best time” at the bash and “laughed so hard.” “I’m going to be finding confetti and glitter for the next few months,” he wrote. “Totally worth it! … I love how kids...
‘The Bachelorette’: Gabby & [SPOILER] Split As She Accuses Him Of Leading Her On
Jason Alabaster opened up to Gabby Windey about not being ready to propose on the Sept. 6 episode of The Bachelorette. Jason came to the realization after his hometown date last week. This week, he and Gabby had a blast on their low-key fantasy suite date, and she even admitted that she was falling in love with him. However, over dinner, Jason knew he had to be “transparent and honest” and let Gabby know how he was truly feeling.
Christina Haack and Josh Hall’s Relationship Timeline: First Comes Love, Then Comes Marriage!
When Christina Haack falls in love, she falls fast! On July 8, 2021, the Flip or Flop star revealed that she had been dating Texas realtor Joshua Hall since springtime. The pair sparked engagement rumors after she shared...
Christina Haack Claps Back At Ex Ant Anstead Over Allegations She's Exploiting Their Son Hudson: Report
Christina Haack fired back at her ex-husband Ant Anstead who raised concern over her letting their 2-year-old son Hudson in a TV production set amid their ongoing custody battle. "I have never exploited our son Hudson," Haack said in court documents obtained by Page Six. "He appeared in a few...
Amber Heard Resurfaces in Spain Months After Johnny Depp Defamation Trial
Amber Heard apparently was looking for a place where people wouldn't judge her ... and she may have found it in Spain. Amber was last seen hopping on a private jet back in June, shortly after losing the spectacularly popular trial against Johnny Depp. While Johnny seemed to be everywhere,...
Are ‘Bachelorette’ Star Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones Back Together? Dating Details After Tino Split
Rekindled? Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia got asked out on a date by her runner-up, Aven Jones, following her split from fiancé Tino Franco. Keep reading to see what’s going on between the season 19 exes! Did Rachel Recchia and...
Sarah Jessica Parker Exited NYC Gala To Be By Dying Stepfather’s Side
Sarah Jessica Parker had a lot of people concerned when she unexpectedly walked out of a gala in NYC ... and we've now learned she left to be by her dying stepfather's side in his final moments. The Parker family tells TMZ ... Sarah's stepdad, Paul Giffin Forste, died unexpectedly...
'RHOP' 's Ashley Darby Says She's Taking Dating 'Slow' amid 'Conflicting Emotions' About Her Divorce
Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby admits it's been challenging to adjust and navigate life since she announced her split from husband Michael Darby. "I thought it would get easier, but it's been about six months now and it's still so hard," Ashley, 34, told E! News,. "There's some moments of missing our relationship and when I see him being a really good dad it's like, 'Oh man, could I? Should I?' because he is still a great dad and a hands-on parent and that's what I find so attractive about him."
Khloe Kardashian Learns She Has Brain Trauma From Tristan Thompson's Cheating
Khloe Kardashian was torn up over the latest Tristan Thompson cheating scandal ... and now she has medical proof it messed with her brain. Dr. Daniel Amen was at the ready for a scientific stunt for the Kardashian's Hulu show, to show there's medical proof she was experiencing brain trauma ... presumably from the scandal.
90 Day Fiance’s Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno’s Relationship Timeline: Inside Their Contentious Divorce
Calling it quits. 90 Day Fiancé stars Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno‘s split may be just as dramatic as their time on reality TV. Audiences first met the twosome on season 4 of the TLC reality series, after they met in Pedro’s native Dominican Republic and secretly became engaged. After relocating to the United States, the former couple chronicled their ups and downs — including the tense relationship between him and the registered nurse’s family — on 90 Day Fiance and their spinoff series, The Family Chantel.
Inside Christina Haack’s Relationships With Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead: Where She Stands With Her Ex-Husbands
The drama continues. Things can get complicated with multiple exes in the mix — and Christina Hall (née Haack) has experienced the mess firsthand. In April 2022, the Christina on the Coast star, who married first husband Tarek El Moussa in 2009, was faced with a shocking legal case. Us Weekly confirmed at the time […]
