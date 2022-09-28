Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby admits it's been challenging to adjust and navigate life since she announced her split from husband Michael Darby. "I thought it would get easier, but it's been about six months now and it's still so hard," Ashley, 34, told E! News,. "There's some moments of missing our relationship and when I see him being a really good dad it's like, 'Oh man, could I? Should I?' because he is still a great dad and a hands-on parent and that's what I find so attractive about him."

