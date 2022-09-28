ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Amazon unveils bedside device that tracks sleeping patterns

NEW YORK (AP) — Soon enough, a bedside Amazon device might know whether you’re sleeping — or not. The e-commerce and tech giant said Wednesday it will start selling a device later this year that can track sleeping patterns without a wristband. The device, called Halo Rise,...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Headlines

Amazon Announced A Bunch Of New Echo Devices

Amazon just had its hardware event, and it announced some interesting devices that we should be looking forward to. Among the devices announced, Amazon unveiled a bunch of new Echo smart speakers. These include some affordable Echo Dot devices that could be used as holiday gifts. These new Echo devices...
ELECTRONICS
Albany Herald

Amazon's $999 dog-like robot is getting smarter

Amazon on Wednesday unveiled a collection of product updates that tie together its vast suite of services and help ensure it remains at the center of peoples' lives and homes. Nearly a year after Amazon was met with criticism over its controversial vision for the future of home security, the company is doubling down on new features for Astro, its dog-like robot, to help it better patrol the household when the owners are away. Amazon also announced a new sleep-tracking device as well as an updated Alexa-powered Fire TV that knows when you're in the room, among a number of other products.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Patterns#Sleeps#Sleep Stages#Amazon Debuts Halo Rise#The Halo Rise
Digital Trends

Grab this LG 55-inch OLED TV deal from Walmart and save $400

Having an amazing television can totally transform your home viewing experience. OLED TV deals are definitely worth jumping on when they come around, and right now there’s a pretty great one happening at Walmart on an LG 55-inch A2 Series 4K OLED TV. Originally $1,298, it’s on sale right now for only $897, saving you over $400 off the total price. This is one of the best 4K TV deals we’ve seen lately, so keep reading to find out why you should grab one of these TVs before the deal disappears.
ELECTRONICS
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Supplements Are Being Recalled By FDA

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/ind. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
HipHopWired

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch5 Pro Is The Best Android Smartwatch On The Market, For Now

Like smartphones, wearables like smartwatches are becoming more advanced with the arrival of new models every year. Before Apple announced its new Apple Watch Ultra, Samsung pulled the cover off the Galaxy Watch5 Pro. We spent some time with the Korean tech giant’s latest smartwatch and were very impressed. With the arrival of the Galaxy […] The post Samsung’s Galaxy Watch5 Pro Is The Best Android Smartwatch On The Market, For Now appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The Eufy Edge Security System offers better recognition chops and solar-powered cameras

Amazon recently revealed several new security cameras, and now Eufy has decided to join in on the fun. The manufacturer has officially launched the Edge Security System, which includes the eufyCam 3 cameras along with a central hub that offers improved AI for more accurate identification of people, animals, and other objects that wander into its field of view.
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

You Can Still Save $100 On The OnePlus 10T 16GB/256GB Model

After almost two months, the OnePlus 10T is finally available. It was announced back in August, and opened up pre-orders in early September. Now you can buy it and have it in your hands within a couple of days. While OnePlus has ended its pre-order promo, Amazon is keeping it going. Knocking $100 off of the 16GB/256GB model. That brings it down to just $649. Also makes it the same price as the 8GB/128GB model.
CELL PHONES
SPY

Halo Rise Tracks Your Sleep, But Doesn’t Require You to Wear a Tracker

Sleep trackers are wonderful, but having to wear something, whether it’s on your wrist or around your neck, can sometimes feel odd as you sleep. Amazon wants you to sleep in peace, without the distractions of having on a wearable to track your sleep. That’s exactly the intent of the Halo Rise, which is part smart clock, smart light, and sleep tracker. Not only does it feature a fancy halo light to help with waking and sleeping, but the best part is that it leverages contactless sensors and machine learning to track your sleep in bed. That means you won’t have...
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

Galaxy S22 Ultra & S23 Ultra Side-By-Side & Bezel Comparison

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra CAD-based renders surfaced quite recently. Ice Universe, a well-known tipster, took those renders and created some new ones, to compare the Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra, side-by-side. The Galaxy S22 Ultra & S23 Ultra get side-by-side comparison. The tipster actually published four different...
CELL PHONES
u.today

SHIB Burns Via Amazon Now Available in Brand New Way: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Kindle Scribe, Halo Rise, new Echo Dot and everything Amazon announced

With the sales and Christmas shopping season fast approaching, we've seen big product launch events from the likes of Apple, Samsung, and plenty others. Amazon announced a slew of products covering a wide range of product categories throughout the home. Unlike the others, Amazon didn't open this event to the public, but we were invited to watch the announcement and check out details on all of the new products.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy