Read full article on original website
Related
homedit.com
12 Popular Curtain Tops: A Guide to Understanding Different Styles
Curtain tops are a distinguishing characteristic of various curtain styles. From structured pleats to industrial grommets, there are such varied designs that you can choose from. Curtain tops have a significant impact on the style of the room, but you shouldn’t feel confined by this. It is important to...
20 front door ideas: designs for style, function and added curb appeal
The most beautiful front door ideas will make a good first impression all year round. Along with ticking off important functional features, like safety, security and good structural design, when it comes to bringing that all important curb appeal, style is a must also. Whether you're trying to copy your...
Golf.com
TaylorMade surprises golfers with limited-edition iron set available now
This is normally the time of year when equipment companies start gearing up for 2023 releases, but in a classic switcheroo, TaylorMade just launched a current iron but with a new twist — the forged P7MC irons in an unplated Raw finish. But with the success of their raw-faced...
Golf.com
Playing fall golf among the leaves? Remember this key stroke-saving rule
There’s so much to love about fall golf, let us count the ways: less-busy courses, cheaper tee times, no more exhausting heat, wonderful fall foliage and, most of all, the leaf rule. Here at GOLF.com, we’re big fans of the leaf rule, and you should be, too, so here...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf.com
Pro shoots 52 at St. Andrews — on the back nine
Less than a month ago, Alexander Knappe won the B-NL Challenge Trophy. It was the German pro’s second Challenge Tour victory of 2022 and boosted him into first place on the tour’s order of merit. He’s assured a promotion onto the DP World Tour for the upcoming season, where the 33-year-old will hope to for his best year yet.
The 2023 Décor Report: The Big Trends, Ideas, and Pieces Defining Design
One takeaway we’ve gotten from the past few years is to never underestimate the power of a good space. The difference between a good day and a mediocre day can be as small as the endorphins you get from a fanciful rug or a vivid coat of paint. But what makes a space truly sing? Of course, that answer relies partly on personal taste, but it also helps to look into the sea of interior trends for some guidance.
5-star EDGE Samuel M'Pemba turns focus to a small group of schools
Saint Louis (Mo.) IMG Academy five-star EDGE Samuel M'Pemba told On3 that he is focusing on four schools in his recruitment. The talented pass rusher is a top-25 overall prospect in the 2023 On3 Consensus.
Golf.com
The perfect hat to wear on and off the golf course
Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Golf.com
These trendy pieces are suitable for dinner, drinks … and even golf!
Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
Golf.com
Tom Kim describes his unique walk to the 1st tee for his Presidents Cup singles match
The last few months have been quite a ride for Tom Kim, let alone the last two weeks. It was only six months ago that Kim, a 20-year-old born in South Korea, had no status on the PGA Tour. He accepted Special Temporary Membership after the Open Championship, and then won the Wyndham Championship in August, securing his Tour card through 2024 and earning a berth in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, where he made it to the BMW Championship.
Golf.com
Fit to Be Tried: Inside the state-of-the-art putting green on Callaway’s Tour truck
A putting green be an eye-catching addition to any Tour truck, but many have wondered if it would see enough use or turn into a novelty over time. Even on the Tour’s biggest truck — Callaway’s — space is at a premium. “We thought it had...
Steal The Style Of Brigette Romanek's Breathtaking Laurel Canyon Home
Yes indeed, Brigette Romanek's vibrant style can become a feature throughout your own home. We're breaking down her inspired eclecticism to show you how!
Erin Napier's Tips For Perfecting The Grandmillennial Design Style
Since starring on HGTV's "How Town," Erin Napier has captured the hearts of viewers with her down-to-earth personality and eclectic style. Together with her husband, Ben, the Napiers restore homes in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, vowing to breathe life back into the town. But fans don't only love their mission, but also Erin's eclectic style. She never designs a space that's too modern; they all have interesting touches from unique items and vintage finds.
Golf.com
10 ways to own par-5s without having to overpower them
Par-5s are simultaneously a challenge and an opportunity. Given they’re the longest holes, things can go south quickly if you don’t plan well. But on the other hand, short par-5s can provide excellent par or birdie opportunities — and one really good shot can make the remainder of the hole so much easier. The key, though, on any three-shotter is thinking your way through the hole. Here are 10 ways to better manage par-5s:
PopSugar
Mara Hoffman's West Elm Collection Is a Cozy Fall Dream
When we think of the cozy fall home decor of our dreams, we think of Mara Hoffman's new West Elm collection. The capsule is filled with both furniture and home decor that makes us want to light a fire, turn on the TV, and stay home. From cozy faux-shearling chairs to comfortable, elegant bath towels, the options are endless, and these pieces belong in your home ASAP.
Golf.com
Copy this pro’s putting game to challenge your friends and dial-in your short putts
Nick Hardy, who we already wrote about once on this site today thanks to a couple of key tips he picked up, knows the man he’s chasing very well. Thomas Detry co-leads the Sanderson Farms Championship (along with Mackenzie Hughes) through 36 holes, which is three clear of Hardy, who is tied for seventh.
Golf.com
Rory McIlroy’s dad mishits, and hot mics DO NOT miss his 2-word reaction
Gerry McIlroy swung, then swore, though his son has likely seen and heard this before. For one, Rory McIlroy said his dad’s a talker. Earlier this week, a reporter had asked the young Mac if his pop was the “perfect playing partner” — to which Rory replied: “At times, yes.”
Golf.com
Pro overhead-tosses club into the woods. Then it got a little awkward
What’s not to like about the video of Emiliano Grillo making the rounds?. For 10 seconds, you’re overwhelmed. We’ll start in chronological order. — There was the swing. Grillo is one of the best movers of irons — over three seasons, from 2018-19 to 2020-21, Grillo finished third, 13th and 12th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green — and from the naked eye, everything looked right on his tee shot on Friday on the 146-yard, par-3 13th at the Country Club of Jackson.
Golf.com
8 things you should do to prep your yard for fall weather, according to a superintendent
Time flies when you’re tending yard. Seems like yesterday that we were raking the last leaves of 2021. But now another autumn has arrived, slapping us with seasonal obligations. Ryan Bourne, a former Class A superintendent at Terradyne Country Club, in Wichita, Kan., and a longtime member of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America, is an area manager for Van Diest Supply Co., a company specializing in crop protection.
Peek Inside a 15th-Century Normandy Manor Brought Back to Vibrant Life
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Buying a chateau in France requires an immense amount of patience. First, to close the deal—because there is almost always a complicated backstory....
Comments / 0