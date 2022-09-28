Red Cross sends volunteers from Minnesota, Dakotas to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian response

Patty Lindholm is a retired doctor, but she left the comfort of her life in the cool Minnesota autumn to head straight into the devastation of Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian.

"This is something none of us can do anything about, other than help the people who are affected and be there to support them emotionally as well as physically," said Lindholm, who lives in Fergus Falls.

Lindholm is one of 50 volunteers who are either en route or on stand-by to deploy to Florida from Minnesota and the Dakotas after Hurricane Ian slammed into and across Florida on Wednesday.

than 50 volunteers are either en route or on stand-by to deploy to Florida from Minnesota and the Dakotas after Hurricane Ian slammed into and across Florida on Wednesday.

Sue Thesenga, regional communications manager for the American Red Cross, said those specially-outfitted emergency vehicles are coming from the Twin Cities, Duluth, Fargo, and Rapid City.

"(The volunteers) are leaving their homes and what they love and sometimes, their families, to go help others in need," said Thesenga. "It's a pretty amazing group of humanitarians who are there to help people when they need them most."

She said the aim is to get food and other needed supplies to those who may have lost everything in the powerful category 4 storm that came ashore early Wednesday afternoon between Fort Myers and Sarasota on Florida's southwest coastline.

"Oftentimes...their entire house is in their front yard," she said. "As soon as it's safe to be there, in the communities, in the communities that are affected, we're able to bring food in for those people."

Lindholm said she and her travel partner are headed to Orlando first, knowing that the entire state may have some sort of impact from the storm.

Thesenga said there is always a need for more volunteers or even for blood donations when natural disasters strike. She said if you'd like more information about volunteering or other ways you can help, visit redcross.org for more information.