ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Red Cross sends volunteers from Minnesota, Dakotas to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian response

By Rusty Ray
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nW3ub_0iE827SB00

Patty Lindholm is a retired doctor, but she left the comfort of her life in the cool Minnesota autumn to head straight into the devastation of Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian.

"This is something none of us can do anything about, other than help the people who are affected and be there to support them emotionally as well as physically," said Lindholm, who lives in Fergus Falls.

Lindholm is one of 50 volunteers who are either en route or on stand-by to deploy to Florida from Minnesota and the Dakotas after Hurricane Ian slammed into and across Florida on Wednesday.

than 50 volunteers are either en route or on stand-by to deploy to Florida from Minnesota and the Dakotas after Hurricane Ian slammed into and across Florida on Wednesday.

Sue Thesenga, regional communications manager for the American Red Cross, said those specially-outfitted emergency vehicles are coming from the Twin Cities, Duluth, Fargo, and Rapid City.

"(The volunteers) are leaving their homes and what they love and sometimes, their families, to go help others in need," said Thesenga. "It's a pretty amazing group of humanitarians who are there to help people when they need them most."

She said the aim is to get food and other needed supplies to those who may have lost everything in the powerful category 4 storm that came ashore early Wednesday afternoon between Fort Myers and Sarasota on Florida's southwest coastline.

"Oftentimes...their entire house is in their front yard," she said. "As soon as it's safe to be there, in the communities, in the communities that are affected, we're able to bring food in for those people."

Lindholm said she and her travel partner are headed to Orlando first, knowing that the entire state may have some sort of impact from the storm.

Thesenga said there is always a need for more volunteers or even for blood donations when natural disasters strike. She said if you'd like more information about volunteering or other ways you can help, visit redcross.org for more information.

Comments / 0

Related
Insider

'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors. 
FORT MYERS, FL
CBS Minnesota

"We don't know if the house is there": Minnesotans with ties to Florida face uncertainty as Hurricane Ian leaves damage

MINNEAPOLIS -- Hurricane Ian left behind catastrophic damage in Florida, and beaches in Fort Meyers are caked with piles and piles of debris from the storm.Parents Frankie and Christine Mannella, along with their daughter Olive, road tripped from Anoka, Minnesota down to Fort Meyers to see what's left of their home."We don't know if it's like the house is there, stuff is in it but it's just all ruined, or if the house is completely gone," said Frankie. The family pulled over in Georgia to talk with WCCO-TV's Marielle Mohs. They watched from Minnesota as Ian destroyed the beach they've spent...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Born/Florida Family Persists Through Hurricane Ian

DULUTH / FLORIDA — Hurricane Ian has viciously made its way through Florida, affecting many people, homes, and businesses in its wake. One Minnesota family, who now lives on the east coast, has been hunkered down and powerless since Wednesday afternoon. Josh Buck says his family has faced a...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota Power Crews On Their Way Back From Florida

MINNESOTA — After getting called-out to Florida for assistance, Minnesota Power crews are already returning home. Florida Public Utilities located near Jacksonville, requested the assistance of Minnesota Power. They needed help with restoring what was lost after the hurricane, but the area ultimately suffered far less damage than expected.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Minnesota State
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Orlando, FL
Fergus Falls, MN
Government
City
Fergus Falls, MN
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fergus Falls, MN
Society
Local
Florida Government
Mix 97-3

The Biggest Landowner in Minnesota Will Shock You

Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Hurricane Ian’s devastation touches Minnesota

Minnesota is more than a thousand miles from Florida, where Hurricane Ian is lashing the Gulf Coast today with torrential rains and damaging winds. But the devastating storm is impacting current and former Minnesotans who either live in Florida, or are heading there to help with recovery efforts. Janell Pepper...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Hurricanes#Dakotas#Southwest Florida#Charity#Hurricane Ian#The American Red Cross#The Twin Cities
kittsonarea.com

Lancaster boy youngest to draw tag and bag monster elk in MN

In Section 28 of Poppleton Township, the youngest-ever elk hunter in the state of Minnesota shot a huge bull — all to his great surprise. Parker Christopherson, 11, shot an 8-by-9 bull elk on Sunday, Sept. 11. He estimates the animal weighed 800 pounds and an unofficial scoring of the rack is at 350. He dropped the bull with two shots at about 100 yards. But the excitement started long before the actual hunt.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota Power Sending Crews To Florida In Hurricane Ian Response

DULUTH, Minn. — Minnesota Power is sending two dozen line-workers, supervisors, and mechanics to Florida to help in any way they can from Hurricane Ian’s wrath. They will be focusing on the Jacksonville area as that is where damage is predicted. The manager of line operations said in...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
MinnPost

Mercado Central demands Scott Jensen remove images from campaign ads

At Sahan Journal, Abe Asher writes, “Longtime Minneapolis marketplace Mercado Central is demanding that Republican Scott Jensen’s campaign for governor remove footage of the marketplace from a new advertisement it recently released. … The board asserted that Mercado Central’s interior design and interior and exterior murals are all protected by copyright law and cannot be used for any commercial or political use, and asked that all footage of the building be removed from campaign videos and from all social and broadcast media.”
MINNESOTA STATE
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy