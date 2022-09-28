Read full article on original website
themainemag.com
Portland’s Hottest Cocktail Bar Isn’t a Bar At All
Before the doors even open, there is a crowd forming outside. A sea of pop-punk fans donning Blink 182, Paramore, and fittingly, Jimmy Eats World T-shirts wait patiently. Inside, Hayley and Zack Wilson, the founders of Jimmy Drinks World, complete last-minute tasks and touches. When four o’clock rolls around, it’s time to let everyone in. Immediately the bar runs 15 people deep, each ordering two or three drinks at a time. Bartenders from Portland and Boston are posted up, shaking cocktails as quickly as humanly possible. From the first song on the playlist, everyone is singing along inside the hottest new bar in the city.
A new Maine literary festival kicks off Friday
PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Lit Fest is a new event for the state that kicks off tonight and runs through October 8. It’s a collaboration between the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance and the Colby College Creative Writing Program that features a number of gatherings, talks, workshops, readings, and more, that celebrate “the power of the written and spoken word.”
200 singers and one huge organ combine to create a striking musical performance
PORTLAND, Maine — ChoralArt and Friends of Kotzschmar Organ have joined hands to bring “Carmina Burana” to Merrill Auditorium at Portland’s City Hall on Oct. 2. The performance will feature the Portland Community Chorus and choral programs from four Maine high schools: Scarborough, Greely, Brunswick, and Rangeley Lakes Regional.
One of the Most Anticipated Celebrations of Food is Back in Portland
If you've never been to Harvest on the Harbor, now is your chance to make up for lost time. Harvest on the Harbor started back in 2007 to let everyone know just how awesome Portland's food scene really is. I mean, Portland has been named The Foodiest Small Town in America and Restaurant City of the Year. Harvest on the Harbor is your chance to taste a whole bunch of it crammed in three awesome days!
Winners of Ecomaine’s annual art contest to paint single-sort recycling containers
PORTLAND, Maine — Ecomaine’s Annual Recycling is a Work of Art contest gives local artists an opportunity to showcase their work on Ecomaine’s single-sort recycling containers. “Our ‘Recycling is a Work of Art" contest is designed to increase public awareness of sustainable recycling in Maine, and what...
This “Hidden” Bar Is Upstairs From A Popular Augusta Restaurant
When you think of the word "speakeasy" what comes to mind? A heavy metal door at the end of a dimly lit alley? Needing to use the secret knock before the doorman will open the peephole slot to see who's there? And, needing to say the password before he'll open the door?
wabi.tv
Bangor, Camden restaurants voted best in the nation
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Searching the nation for the best date night restaurant? Or how about some every day eats?. You don’t have to look far. Tripadvisor has deemed Timber Kitchen and Bar in Bangor the number one “everyday eats restaurant” in the nation!. Natalie’s at Camden...
Did You Know a Classic Pepsi Commercial Was Filmed in Maine?
Pepsi People Feelin' Free. That was the title of a Pepsi commercial that was filmed in Maine way back in 1973. The commercial actually played during the 1974 Super Bowl. Pretty cool, right?. The spot's premise is classic: a bunch of cool '70s kids get together and throw a charity...
Portland fish market shares video of hammerhead shark for sale
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland, Maine is known for its award-winning seafood, but when most people think of the city, they probably imagine lobsters, not hammerhead sharks. But Harbor Fish Market in Portland posted a video on their Instagram account showing a hammerhead shark for sale. In the video, a...
Out-of Towner Shocked by How Expensive Parking is in Portland, Maine
For residents and commuters who work in Portland, Maine, they already know the pain that is the astronomical price of parking spaces within the city limits. In terms of inflation, rent is likely only ahead of parking when it comes to wild and unfathomable price hikes. The reality of parking in Portland hit one recent visitor hard. Shared on Reddit by Sufficient-opposite3, they were stunned to discover what some lots are charging for 24 hours of parking.
Two Small Maine Towns Named Among the Best to Visit in America
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There are really two kinds of small towns in Maine. There's the small towns that people who have lived their entire life in Maine have never visited or maybe never even heard of. There's also small towns that have become so well-known and popular, that residents of the state don't even think of them as small towns anymore. They still are small towns, and two of them were recently honored by US News & World Report as two of the best small towns in America to visit.
nbcboston.com
Vertical Farms Popping Up in Maine City Skylines
In Maine, the skylines in at least two of its cities are rapidly changing. In Portland, high-rise buildings, like an 18-story apartment complex, are under construction downtown. Next door in Westbrook, a multi-story structure with a parking garage, apartments and a vertical farm is being built as well. "The site...
This Might Be the Worst Construction Project in Maine History
Thinking about it, it kind of makes sense that this might very well be the worst construction project in the history of Maine, considering exactly what's going on. When all is said and done with the construction starting at the corner of Federal Street and Temple Street in Portland (which extends almost all the way to Exchange Street), the tallest building in the state will exist. According to Mainebiz, ground broke on the project just about a year ago, toward the end of August 2021/beginning of September 2021.
Maine’s Largest Fair Returns and It’s Bigger and Better Than Ever Before
You know I'm talking about the 172nd Annual Fryeburg Fair. The Fryeburg Fair was started actually in March of 1851 when a few local farmers and merchants got together and decided to show off their harvest, produce, cattle and wares to the community. It's grown just a tiny bit. The Fryeburg Fair is Maine's largest agriculture fair and the second biggest in New England only to the Big E (Eastern States in Massachusetts).
Beware! Maine Woman Loses $16,000 To Scammer
Sadly, it seems like scammers are becoming more prevalent, and brazen, here in Maine. According to WGME, a woman from Oxford recently lost nearly $20,000 to a scammer who went as far as showing up at her home. The scammer told the woman, who is in her eighties, that her...
mainebiz.biz
Maine Med tops off Malone Family Tower
Maine Medical Center in Portland hit a milestone this week when construction crews held a traditional topping off ceremony, a long-standing practice among builders, for the hospital's new Malone Family Tower. The beam added to the 265,000-square-foot structure was covered with signatures of the hospital's care team members, many of...
Another 18-Wheeler Just Got Owned by Augusta, Maine’s Infamous ‘Can Opener’ Train Trestle
I know what you're thinking... 'how does this keep happening, and why doesn't the city just tear the old trestle down?' Well, I wish I had answers to both of those very valid questions. Personally, I think the city (and this makes sense) wants to keep it there to prevent...
Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean
What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
Winter Prediction From Two Almanacs is Not Looking Pretty for New England
It's like Punxatawny Phil seeing his shadow in February, an event so steeped in tradition you can't help but wonder did he see it or not. It doesn't change your life, but it sure is intriguing. The Farmers' Almanac, out of Lewiston, Maine, or The Old Farmer's Almanac from Dublin,...
Bonny Eagle High School teachers, parents face harassment during book debate
BUXTON, Maine — Kate McDonald has two children, both enrolled at Bonny Eagle High School. She's been active in this last year's school board election and was outspoken amid recent debates surrounding books that explain gender identity and sexuality. McDonald supports the preservation of books such as "Gender Queer"...
